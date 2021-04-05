Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
As insightful as it can be, the wonderful, wide world of astrology can also be overwhelming. Sure, you probably know your sun sign, and maybe your celebrity crush's too, but reading the stars is a lot deeper and more involved than wondering whether or not your sensitive Pisces ways would mesh with a fiery Aries. Astrology apps are a great resource to help you navigate the space, understand why your solar return is so important, and what the heck Mercury retrograde is.
But how do you choose the right app without overloading yourself along the way? Below, we’ve rounded up the best astrology apps, including options for beginners and more.
Best Astrology Apps of 2021
- Best Overall: Astrology Zone
- Best for More Advanced Astrology Lovers: Co-Star
- Best for Beginners: Sanctuary
- Best for Compatibility: The Pattern
- Best for Mindfulness: Chani
Best Overall: Astrology Zone
Why We Chose It: Susan Miller provides accurate, easy-to-understand horoscope content that’s great for both beginners and more advanced astrology followers.
What We Like
- Detailed and to-the-point horoscopes
- Most of the content is free
- Fairly optimistic outlook
What We Don’t Like
- Doesn’t take into account the entire natal chart
- Monthly horoscopes are often posted late
Susan Miller is a well-known name in the astrology space. She’s a best-selling author, second-generation astrologer, and horoscope guide for the millions of people who’ve visited her website over the years. Her outlook is that astrology “can be a fantastic tool for living a fulfilling life,” and she makes it a point to create an accessible and approachable space.
Her Astrology Zone app provides users with monthly and daily horoscopes based on their sun sign and includes a compatibility calculator at no cost. The paid premium version gives users access to complete readings, a look at the week ahead, as well as more access to Miller’s essays.
The monthly horoscopes are very rarely on time, but it's always worth the wait. Miller makes it a point to include as much detail as possible (sometimes reaching five or six pages long) in regards to what you can expect from the month.
From health to relationships to careers, Miller takes extra care to make sure her outlook is not only accurate but fairly optimistic. You won’t get any doomsday notifications here. Instead, you’ll walk away with insight on the journey ahead and guidance on how to be a better person.
Best for More Advanced Astrology Lovers: Co-Star
Why We Chose It: Co-Star has become ubiquitous for its sometimes-jarring notifications, but the app also does a good job of providing users with a deeper look into their sun, moon, and rising signs.
What We Like
- Aesthetically pleasing and easy to navigate
- Good compatibility capabilities
- Detailed readings
What We Don’t Like
- The advice can sometimes be obscure and irrelevant
- Some users have complained of glitches
Even if you don’t know the ins and outs of Co-Star, you’ve likely seen a notification screenshot from the app posted on one of your friend’s Instagram pages. They’re sometimes jarring, often shady, and are intended to give users a snapshot of what their day is going to look like—or serve as a walkup call of some kind.
But Co-Star is more than its viral “Day At a Glance” notifications. The AI-powered app aims to “bring astrology into the 21st century” via its minimalistic design and highly detailed charts. While most horoscopes only take into account a person’s sun sign, Co-Star looks at the moon sign, rising sign, and also shows users their Mercury, Venus, Mars, Saturn, Jupiter, and Pluto placements.
It provides a personalized, if not sometimes confounding, reading and allows users to learn more about how planet and house placements affect their personality. It even lets users connect with friends, learn about their natal charts, and examine their compatibility along the way.
Best for Beginners: Sanctuary
Why We Chose It: Sanctuary stands out for its live birth chart readings which allow users to ask astrologers questions about their chart or anything else astrology-related.
What We Like
- Live birth chart readings
- Tarot card options
- Easy to understand content
What We Don’t Like
- Not as detailed as other apps
- Can be costly
Sanctuary makes astrology approachable via GIFs, emojis, and advice reminiscent of fortune cookies. For no cost, it provides monthly and daily horoscopes, a complete planetary profile, daily tarot card pulls, and basic, yet informative, learning materials. What really makes the app stand out from others, though, is the birth chart readings it offers. For about $3 per minute, users can get a live birth chart reading (a snapshot of where the stars and planets were in the sky at the exact moment you were born) with a Sanctuary astrologer.
Readings are offered in 10-, 15-, 20-, or 30-minute increments, and users are welcome to ask about whatever’s on their minds (e.g., what the upcoming weeks have in store, how to move past something they’re struggling with, or insight into something specific in their chart). The app also offers similar readings for those interested in tarot cards or speaking with a psychic or empath.
This is a great feature for astrology beginners who might need some hand-holding along the way or for those who have questions about general horoscopes they may not be able to answer.
Best for Compatibility: The Pattern
Why We Chose It: We like The Pattern for its social aspect and its detailed compatibility breakdowns.
What We Like
- Detailed compatibility breakdowns
- Easy to understand language
- Ability to match with like-minded people
What We Don’t Like
- A lot of features that were previously free have recently been put behind a paywall
- Not best for learning the ins and outs of astrology
One of The Pattern’s stand-out features is the ability to connect with friends through the platform as well as examine whether or not you and your bae (or even a potential suitor) are compatible. As a result, it’s said to have ruined some relationships in the past. But that’s not its intention! Or only purpose.
The app is intended to help users understand themselves better, and as a result, help them connect with others on a deeper level. Similar to Co-star, there’s a social aspect to it, but it differs in that instead of using the typical sun, moon, planet jargon, it uses straightforward, direct language, which by no means takes away from its accuracy.
In fact, it’s often touted as giving one of the more detailed personality breakdowns compared to other apps. (The Pattern went viral last year after Channing Tatum uploaded a reaction video, dumbfounded by how much it knows about his life.) As with a lot of things astrology-related, some of it can be confusing and overwhelming and what you choose to take away from it is ultimately up to you.
Best for Mindfulness: Chani
Why We Chose It: Chani Nicholas’ app made the list for its down-to-earth approach to astrology as well as its interactive options that include journal prompts, guided meditations, and altar suggestions.
What We Like:
- Visually appealing and easy to navigate
- The wellness angle
- The approachable astrology aspect
- Various add-ons
What We Don’t Like
- Can be costly
- Some have complained of bugs
Want your horoscope with a side of mindfulness? Famed astrologer and author Chani Nicholas sees astrology as a healing tool and wants her app to serve as a “personalized guide through life’s ups and downs” by combining insight about the stars with wellness and meditation.
The app offers free basic features like detailed birth charts and horoscopes, as well as a slew of interactive options such as journal prompts, guided meditations, and new and full moon workshops, as well as altar suggestions, daily transit analysis, and a podcast outlining the week ahead. To access many of the add-ons, users have to subscribe to the app for roughly $12 a month, which allows them to dip in and out whenever they please.
If you were a fan of Nicholas before the app, rest assured that the content itself is just as warm, approachable, and thoughtful as her website and emails. It’s like a mini oasis in your pocket, encouraging you to trust the process and the journey.
Final Verdict
Choosing an astrology app comes down to personal preference along with your level of comfort with astrology. If you're a beginner and unfamiliar with rising or moon signs, Sanctuary is a great place to start, as it offers one-on-one time with an actual astrologer. If you’ve been studying the stars for a while, Co-Star and The Pattern provide features to help you deepen your understanding, as well as connect with others. Chani made the cut for its mindfulness angle while Susan Miller’s Astrology Zone—one of the OG go-to astrology platforms—took the top stop for its approachable, no-frills content.
What Are Astrology Apps?
Astrology apps provide information like daily horoscopes, an in-depth analysis of your birth chart, or compatibility readings. This information is based on your birth date, time of birth, and location.
Who Should Download the Best Astrology Apps?
Anyone interested in learning how the cosmos and stars might affect their day-to-day or relationships with others would benefit from downloading an astrology app.
How Much Do Astrology Apps Cost?
Most basic features like horoscopes and birth charts are free on astrology apps, while other add-ons come with a cost. Pricing varies, but expect to pay around $12 per month for a subscription or about $3 a minute for a live birth chart reading.
How We Chose the Best Astrology Apps
We researched 10 different astrology apps and selected our list based on customer reviews, price points, and features offered. We also took into account the different approaches to astrology and varying styles, and included options for both beginners and those who are more advanced.
In our research, we took a look at Time Nomad, however, it didn’t make the cut for its advanced, sometimes confusing content, as well as Daily Horoscopes, which we didn’t include because it was a little too basic.