Best Astrology Apps of 2021

Best Overall: Astrology Zone

Astrology Zone

Why We Chose It: Susan Miller provides accurate, easy-to-understand horoscope content that’s great for both beginners and more advanced astrology followers.

What We Like

Detailed and to-the-point horoscopes

Most of the content is free

Fairly optimistic outlook

What We Don’t Like

Doesn’t take into account the entire natal chart

Monthly horoscopes are often posted late

Susan Miller is a well-known name in the astrology space. She’s a best-selling author, second-generation astrologer, and horoscope guide for the millions of people who’ve visited her website over the years. Her outlook is that astrology “can be a fantastic tool for living a fulfilling life,” and she makes it a point to create an accessible and approachable space.

Her Astrology Zone app provides users with monthly and daily horoscopes based on their sun sign and includes a compatibility calculator at no cost. The paid premium version gives users access to complete readings, a look at the week ahead, as well as more access to Miller’s essays.

The monthly horoscopes are very rarely on time, but it's always worth the wait. Miller makes it a point to include as much detail as possible (sometimes reaching five or six pages long) in regards to what you can expect from the month.

From health to relationships to careers, Miller takes extra care to make sure her outlook is not only accurate but fairly optimistic. You won’t get any doomsday notifications here. Instead, you’ll walk away with insight on the journey ahead and guidance on how to be a better person.