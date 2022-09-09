We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

ohlamour studio/Stocksy

Sweat is a fact of life—or as board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sheilagh Maguiness, puts it, "a completely normal function that serves to help cool and maintain our body temperature." Even so, overproducing it can be unpleasant, smelly, or potentially embarrassing. Byrdie Researched & Approved Our best overall pick is Purax Underarm Pads, which features a contoured butterfly shape, breathable material, and fast-acting absorbency that locks in sweat. For a more affordable pick, consider Cleaneat Self-Absorbing Underarm Pads, which come in sheets that attach to your clothes. Dr. Maguiness says some people do, in fact, perspire more than others. "This is known as hyperhidrosis, a dermatologic condition affecting up to 4.5% of the population." Whether it happens all the time, in humid weather, or only when you work out, the extra moisture in your underarms could lead to chafing, rashes, or staining your favorite shirts. But luckily, there's a solution. "Armpit pads are primarily meant to absorb excess sweat and prevent it from soiling clothing," says Dr. Maguiness. They can also help keep odors at bay and minimize uncomfortable rubbing between your skin folds. We conducted hours of research on the best armpit pads on the market, evaluating each on material, shape, size, and absorbency. We also looked for any extra features like color (because you'll be wearing these under clothes). After consulting with a board-certified dermatologist and considering dozens of models, we landed on these picks. Ahead, find the best armpit pads for sweat protection.