The 13 Best Anti-Static Hair Products of 2023

If you’re prone to frizz, you know what a relief it can be to get a break from poofy hair-inducing humidity. However, dry climates can cause a whole new pesky styling concern: Static. You may have intentionally caused hair static as a child by rubbing a balloon against your head, causing crazy flyaways—but unruly strands are not fun as an adult. “Static is caused by increased electrons in our hair strands,” explains Miko Branch, a hair care expert.
Our best overall pick is Redken Frizz Dismiss Anti-Static Oil Mist, a static-prone misting spray styling aficionados have relied on for years. It enhances hair’s natural texture while adding a delectable scent. We also loved In Common Magic Myst 4-in-1 Universal Elixir thanks to its strand-softening and static-curbing abilities when spritzed into hair pre-styling.
Hair normally has a negative charge, but when dry strands rub up against each other or a hat or scarf, a positive charge can build up, causing hair to quite literally stand on end. “Most people see an increase in static in the winter due to decreased humidity, which increases static electricity in the air,” says Cassandra Olivia, hair stylist and colorist.
While static can occur in all hair types, some hair is naturally prone to it—and if that sounds like you, you know how frustrating it can be. Thankfully, with the right products and a few lifestyle changes, you can forgo the flyaways. After consulting with hairstylists and conducting hours of research, evaluating hair products on formulas, moisturizing ingredients, and longevity, we compiled the best products for stopping static. We considered all different hair types and budgets, so there is a solution for everyone on this list.
Best Overall
Redken Frizz Dismiss Anti-Static Oil Mist
Can be used on wet or dry hair
Also tames frizz
Enhances natural texture
Pleasant smell
The light formula may not do enough for intense frizz
Few hair formulas are designed exclusively to tackle static, and this mist from Redken does just that. It uses babassu oil to control static and frizz while lightly conditioning hair. While it’s exceptional when used in the winter—just a few spritzes on dry hair and flyaways will be tamed—it’s a nice spray to keep on hand all year. When sprayed into wet hair, it helps your strands air-dry beautifully, showcasing your natural texture while putting baby hairs in their place. The gourmand smell is pretty nice, too.
Price at the time of publish: $36
Format: Spray | Size: 4.2 fl. oz. | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best for Fine Hair
Eva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer For Fine Hair
Affordable
Offers 24-hour protection against static
Reduces drying time
Protects hair from heat and UV damage
Recyclable aluminum package
Strong fragrance
We love a budget-friendly pick! This new primer from Eva NYC is specially designed for fine hair, delivering total defense against static with just one use while nourishing strands and protecting color treated hair. It uses argan oil, sunflower oil, and squalane to protect from heat and UV damage, yet is lightweight. The unique packaging of the spray bottle prevents leakage or accidental sprays with the click of a button. However, this formula has a pretty potent vanilla scent, so if that’s not your thing, you may not be a fan.
Price at time of publish: $13
Format: Spray | Size: 5.4 fl. oz. | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Drugstore
Not Your Mother's All Eyes On Me 10-in-1 Hair Perfector
Offers thermal protection
Detangles
Deeply conditions bleached hair
Strong berry vanilla fragrance
Nozzle can clog
People with processed hair swear by this affordable styler, which deeply conditions, softens, and hydrates before heat styling. A blend of keratin and silk amino acids is great for colored hair, which needs both moisture and protein. The thicker formula works best when sprayed directly into hands then worked into the hair; your body heat and the warmth of your hot tools will emulsify the product and help it work to deliver serious shine. Keep in mind that because the texture is a little heavier, the nozzle may get clogged on occasion.
Price at time of publish: $7
Format: Spray | Size: 6 fl. oz. | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best for Flyaways
Insert Hair Here Quick Slick
Travel friendly
Tames baby hairs
Light fragrance
Can get tangled in hair
This unique format is a must for those who face dealing with static, breakage, or unruly baby hairs on a regular basis. The lightweight essence is packaged in a mascara-like tube, so you can simply brush it through strands and put flyaways in their place. Fans of this formula especially love it for sweeping down face-framing baby hairs for a perfectly polished pony—just be sure to roll the wand up and out of your hair, lest it get tangled and disrupt your style.
Price at time of publish: $18
Format: Brush-in serum | Size: 0.6 fl. oz. | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Preventative
In Common Magic Myst 4-in-1 Universal Elixir
Pleasant fragrance
Works on both heat-styled and air-dried hair
Good for all hair types
Can overspray easily
This multitasking formula combats tangles, frizz, flyaways, and static while reinforcing hair strength and protecting against future damage, all with just a few spritzes. With this combination of oils and vitamins, you don’t need heat styling to make your strands look great—our hair air dried flawlessly and felt super soft with this one. Plus, it’s created by celeb stylists Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee, so if you snag this formula, you can almost guarantee that you’ll have it in common (pun intended) with some of their clients—including Selena Gomez, Julianne Hough, and Vanessa Hudgens. The sprayer itself can be a bit powerful, so you may want to spray it into your hands first.
Price at time of publish: $35
Format: Spray | Size: 8.45 fl. oz. | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best for Frizz Control
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
Adds serious shine
Good for all hair textures
Protects against heat damage
Lasts up to three to four shampoos
You have to use heat for it to work
Byrdie’s writer Sarah Y. Wu says this spray is the easiest way to get glass hair that’s free of frizz or static. It uses a blend of polymers to lock our frizz and humidity and create mirror-like shine on all hair types. Both the scent and mist is light, so your hair won’t feel weighed down or over-perfumed. Providing heat protection, it does require the heat from blow drying to be activated, so it’s not for those days you want to airdry. But for when you bring out the heat tools, it will give you a professional blowdry at home with results lasting up to three to four shampoos.
Price at time of publish: $28
Format: Spray | Size: 6.7 fl. oz. | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Hairspray
Dove Beauty Style + Care Compressed Micro Mist Flexible Hold Hairspray
Not crunchy
Doesn’t flake
Doesn’t weigh down hair
Adds shine
Not for styles that need serious hold
Sometimes, you just need a reliable hairspray to control staticky strands and flyaways; this affordable option from Dove is a great pick. This formula offers lightweight hold in a superfine spray that easily covers hair with just a few spritzes, yet won’t leave your style feeling hard, crunchy, or stiff. Devotees of this formula swear by it for taming unruly flyaways and postpartum hair as well as for fighting frizz in humid weather. Be aware that because the hold is flexible and allows for more movement, this spray won’t be ideal for styles that absolutely cannot budge.
Price at time of publish: $7
Format: Spray | Size: 5.5 oz. | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best for Dry Hair
Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum
Designed to be used on all hair types
Offers thermal and antioxidant protection
Smells great
Easy to use too much, especially on fine hair
Just a pump or two of the jelly-like formula easily disperses through hair to hydrate, soften, and smooth while protecting hair from heat damage up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. After styling, your strands will be silky, shiny, and static free. Remember a little goes a long way, so your hair can become greasy if you use too much.
Price at time of publish: $30
Format: Serum | Size: 3 oz. | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best for Curly Hair
Mizani 25 Miracle Milk Leave-In Conditioner
Fights static and frizz while adding volume
Beautifully defines waves, curls, and coils
Protects hair from heat styling
Scent may be too strong for some
Consider this formula a post-shower moisturizer for your hair—it hydrates and detangles strands while softening and adding shine, acting as the perfect foundation for the rest of your stylers. The lightweight moisture helps control and define curls and waves without weighing them down, even fine strands. It can also be used to help touch up hair throughout the day. While some love the scent, it can be a bit strong for those sensitive to fragrances.
Price at time of publish: $25
Format: Spray | Size: 8.5 oz. | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: No
Best for Travel
Kristin Ess Anytime Anywhere Recovery Balm
Easy to use on the go
Conditions and adds shine
A little goes a long way
Divisive scent
Too heavy for some textures
We like to think celebrity stylist Kristin Ess designed this product with some of her famous clients (like Lauren Conrad and Jenna Dewan) in mind. It’s incredibly travel friendly thanks to its stick format—nothing to see here, TSA!—and multitasks well, cutting down beauty bag bulk on the go. Rub a bit on your fingers and through your hair to control static, apply directly to an updo to add shine and light hold, or use the included bun cap to try it as an overnight deep conditioning treatment to let the nourishing coconut and castor oils really do their thing. Because it used two rich oils, it might be too heavy for certain hair types. It also has a strong scent that some folks don’t love.
Price at time of publish: $14
Format: Stick | Size: 2 oz. | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Pomade
Aveda Brilliant Humectant Pomade
Outstanding fragrance
Draws in moisture, even in dry climates
Activates waves and curls
Can be heavy if you use too much
Rich in humectants, this pomade draws moisture in, plumping up your hair and adding shine. It’s especially great for curly or wavy hair, as it activates your hair natural texture and adds definition. The vegan formula is perfumed with an aroma of jasmine, rose, certified organic clove and other pure flower and plant essences. Starring caster oil, a little goes a long way, so use a light hand when applying.
Price at time of publish: $32
Format: Pomade | Size: 2.6 oz. | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Spray Oil
NatureLab Tokyo Shine Oil Mist
Enhances color and shine
Skincare-like ingredients
Available in travel-size bottle
Not nourishing enough for curly hair
Thirsty strands will drink up this oil mist, which is designed to be used on dry hair to hydrate, thus controlling static. It features hyaluronic acid, which can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water, to plump up strands. Platinum fiber and pearl extract add luminous shine without heaviness. We also like that this product is available in a travel-sized bottle, so you can throw it in your bag to control flyaways while you’re out and about. Those with curls may prefer a formula with more oils and polymers.
Price at time of publish: $19
Format: Spray | Size: 4 fl. oz. | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best for Finished Styles
R + Co Foil Frizz + Static Control Spray
Controls static and frizz
Great fragrance
Lightweight on hair, including fine textures
Not sticky or crunchy
May not stand up to particularly humid climates
Before you head out for the day, mist this formula over your hair to keep static at bay. Those who live in ultra-dry climates love this one for its ability to calm flyaways in winter, even when constantly putting on and taking off hats and scarves (try spritzing this product on them, too, for added control!). The luxe scent is also a lovely touch—it features notes of blood orange, leather, and woods.
Price at time of publish: $36
Format: Spray | Size: 5 oz. | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Final Verdict
We named Redken Frizz Dismiss Anti-Static Oil Mist as our top pick for its ability to add nourishing moisture to hair without weighing it down. For those who aren’t afraid of a little pomade, you’ll love Aveda brilliant™ Humectant Pomade, which smells outstanding and adds a little grit to hair that’ll control static and flyaways without crushing volume. Those with fine hair will be obsessed with Eva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer For Fine Hair, which uses only seven ingredients to control static for up to 24-hours.
Meet the Expert
- Miko Branch is a hair care expert and the co-founder and CEO of the hair care line, Miss Jessie’s.
- Cassandra Olivia is a hairstylist and colorist whose work spans commercial and editorial campaigns. She is an expert on creating soft, silky, and static-free hair.
- Adam Reed is a celebrity hairstylist, who works extensively with all hair types and is an expert in keeping static at bay, and hair smooth, whether on the red carpet, or in real life.
What to Look for in Static Hair Products
Type of Product
When choosing between sprays, gels, or serums, certain formulas do better at managing static. “Nourishing oils and serums help lubricate and keep them from chafing against each other,” says Branch. “The key is to use them sparingly so you don’t end up with matted down, greasy-looking hair.” Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum stops static while still feeling weightless. Gels and aerosols may contain alcohol, which is drying (more on this shortly).
Ingredients
Because hair is prone to static when it’s dry, you’ll want to look for moisturizing ingredients. Look for plant-based oils, which can go a long way towards rehydrating parched strands. We like how Eva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer For Fine Hair combines argan and sunflower oil, yet is lightweight enough for fine hair. “Moisturized hair has additional benefits too—it’s easier to style and typically has more shine. It’s also less prone to damage,” says Olivia.
You’ll also want to avoid drying ingredients, which will just make static worse. Alcohol (often found in certain styling gels and hair sprays) and sulfates (usually in shampoos) can strip strands of moisture. Overusing dry shampoo can also dry out your hair. “If you’re using dry shampoo, apply it in moderation so it doesn’t completely absorb all the oil out of the strands,” warns Branch. “You always want some in there.”
Longevity
If static is a serious concern of yours, you’ll want to look for formulas that claim hours of protection against it. For instance, Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment, is supposed to keep your strands glossy even after three to four shampoos. However, remember that static is exacerbated by dryness—so for true static defense, you’ll need to prioritize hydration by incorporating moisture into all steps of your routine.
How can I reduce static in my hair?
Consider making a few changes to your routine, as certain behaviors can trigger static. Using hair tools like nylon brushes and hair dryers can exacerbate static, says celebrity hairstylist Adam Reed. Avoid excessive brushing excessively (you’ll just be adding more friction!). Instead, brush only as needed; if you need a brush, use one with natural boar bristles. If a comb will do, try a metal one. “The metal is conductive, which will actually help diffuse the electrons,” says Branch.
How you sleep can even make a difference in how dry your hair is. Fabrics that absorb moisture from hair, including cotton, will strip your strands, exacerbating static. Branch recommends silk. A silk pillowcase works, but if you’re someone that tosses and turns a lot while they sleep, a silk hair wrap may be the best option to protect your hair.
Does heat styling cause static?
No. Although a hair dryer can make static worse, you won’t have to give up heat styling. “If you're blow drying your hair and it's getting staticky, wait until the end to run product through on a brush or your fingers,” Reed suggests. You can also use an ionic hair dryer, which will help rebalance the charge in your strands.
Do hair oils help static?
Yes, although there are a couple of factors to keep in mind. Hair texture, the degree of static you’re dealing with, and how much moisture your hair needs all contribute to the degree of efficacy oil can play in lessening static in your hair. “Oil can assist, but you need something with a resin or polymer blend in it as that will reduce the charge,” says Reed. “If an oil was heavy enough, that would make the hair oily, which is why a polymer blend is better.” Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment uses a blend of polymers to create glass hair with none of the grease.
Why Trust Byrdie
Byrdie contributor Emily Orofino has over a decade of experience in the beauty industry. You can find her work on sites such as POPSUGAR, Harper’s Bazaar, ELLE, InStyle, Editorialist, and RealSelf. She has also lent her expertise to the marketing departments and product development teams of some of the industry’s most prestigious and well-recognized brands.