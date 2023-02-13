The 13 Best Anti-Static Hair Products of 2023

While static can occur in all hair types, some hair is naturally prone to it—and if that sounds like you, you know how frustrating it can be. Thankfully, with the right products and a few lifestyle changes, you can forgo the flyaways. After consulting with hairstylists and conducting hours of research, evaluating hair products on formulas, moisturizing ingredients, and longevity, we compiled the best products for stopping static. We considered all different hair types and budgets, so there is a solution for everyone on this list.

Hair normally has a negative charge, but when dry strands rub up against each other or a hat or scarf, a positive charge can build up, causing hair to quite literally stand on end. “Most people see an increase in static in the winter due to decreased humidity, which increases static electricity in the air,” says Cassandra Olivia, hair stylist and colorist.

Our best overall pick is Redken Frizz Dismiss Anti-Static Oil Mist , a static-prone misting spray styling aficionados have relied on for years. It enhances hair’s natural texture while adding a delectable scent. We also loved In Common Magic Myst 4-in-1 Universal Elixir thanks to its strand-softening and static-curbing abilities when spritzed into hair pre-styling.

If you’re prone to frizz, you know what a relief it can be to get a break from poofy hair-inducing humidity. However, dry climates can cause a whole new pesky styling concern: Static. You may have intentionally caused hair static as a child by rubbing a balloon against your head, causing crazy flyaways—but unruly strands are not fun as an adult. “Static is caused by increased electrons in our hair strands,” explains Miko Branch, a hair care expert.

Best Overall Redken Frizz Dismiss Anti-Static Oil Mist

Also tames frizz

Enhances natural texture

Pleasant smell What We Don't Like The light formula may not do enough for intense frizz Few hair formulas are designed exclusively to tackle static, and this mist from Redken does just that. It uses babassu oil to control static and frizz while lightly conditioning hair. While it’s exceptional when used in the winter—just a few spritzes on dry hair and flyaways will be tamed—it’s a nice spray to keep on hand all year. When sprayed into wet hair, it helps your strands air-dry beautifully, showcasing your natural texture while putting baby hairs in their place. The gourmand smell is pretty nice, too. Price at the time of publish: $36 Format: Spray | Size: 4.2 fl. oz. | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best for Fine Hair Eva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer For Fine Hair Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Target What We Like Affordable

Offers 24-hour protection against static

Reduces drying time

Protects hair from heat and UV damage

Recyclable aluminum package What We Don't Like Strong fragrance We love a budget-friendly pick! This new primer from Eva NYC is specially designed for fine hair, delivering total defense against static with just one use while nourishing strands and protecting color treated hair. It uses argan oil, sunflower oil, and squalane to protect from heat and UV damage, yet is lightweight. The unique packaging of the spray bottle prevents leakage or accidental sprays with the click of a button. However, this formula has a pretty potent vanilla scent, so if that’s not your thing, you may not be a fan. Price at time of publish: $13 Format: Spray | Size: 5.4 fl. oz. | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Drugstore Not Your Mother's All Eyes On Me 10-in-1 Hair Perfector Ulta View On Ulta View On Target View On Walmart What We Like Offers thermal protection

Detangles

Deeply conditions bleached hair What We Don't Like Strong berry vanilla fragrance

Nozzle can clog People with processed hair swear by this affordable styler, which deeply conditions, softens, and hydrates before heat styling. A blend of keratin and silk amino acids is great for colored hair, which needs both moisture and protein. The thicker formula works best when sprayed directly into hands then worked into the hair; your body heat and the warmth of your hot tools will emulsify the product and help it work to deliver serious shine. Keep in mind that because the texture is a little heavier, the nozzle may get clogged on occasion. Price at time of publish: $7 Format: Spray | Size: 6 fl. oz. | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes The 15 Best Hair Serums of 2023

Best for Flyaways Insert Hair Here Quick Slick Ulta View On Ulta View On Ecosmetics.com View On Inhhair.com What We Like Travel friendly

Tames baby hairs

Light fragrance What We Don't Like Can get tangled in hair This unique format is a must for those who face dealing with static, breakage, or unruly baby hairs on a regular basis. The lightweight essence is packaged in a mascara-like tube, so you can simply brush it through strands and put flyaways in their place. Fans of this formula especially love it for sweeping down face-framing baby hairs for a perfectly polished pony—just be sure to roll the wand up and out of your hair, lest it get tangled and disrupt your style. Price at time of publish: $18 Format: Brush-in serum | Size: 0.6 fl. oz. | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Preventative In Common Magic Myst 4-in-1 Universal Elixir In Common View On Incommonbeauty.com What We Like Pleasant fragrance

Works on both heat-styled and air-dried hair

Good for all hair types What We Don't Like Can overspray easily This multitasking formula combats tangles, frizz, flyaways, and static while reinforcing hair strength and protecting against future damage, all with just a few spritzes. With this combination of oils and vitamins, you don’t need heat styling to make your strands look great—our hair air dried flawlessly and felt super soft with this one. Plus, it’s created by celeb stylists Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee, so if you snag this formula, you can almost guarantee that you’ll have it in common (pun intended) with some of their clients—including Selena Gomez, Julianne Hough, and Vanessa Hudgens. The sprayer itself can be a bit powerful, so you may want to spray it into your hands first. Price at time of publish: $35 Format: Spray | Size: 8.45 fl. oz. | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes The 13 Best Heat Protectants for Hair of 2023

Best for Frizz Control Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment Sephora View On Sephora View On Dermstore View On Colorwowhair.com What We Like Adds serious shine

Good for all hair textures

Protects against heat damage

Lasts up to three to four shampoos What We Don't Like You have to use heat for it to work Byrdie’s writer Sarah Y. Wu says this spray is the easiest way to get glass hair that’s free of frizz or static. It uses a blend of polymers to lock our frizz and humidity and create mirror-like shine on all hair types. Both the scent and mist is light, so your hair won’t feel weighed down or over-perfumed. Providing heat protection, it does require the heat from blow drying to be activated, so it’s not for those days you want to airdry. But for when you bring out the heat tools, it will give you a professional blowdry at home with results lasting up to three to four shampoos. Price at time of publish: $28 Format: Spray | Size: 6.7 fl. oz. | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Hairspray Dove Beauty Style + Care Compressed Micro Mist Flexible Hold Hairspray Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Like Not crunchy

Doesn’t flake

Doesn’t weigh down hair

Adds shine What We Don't Like Not for styles that need serious hold Sometimes, you just need a reliable hairspray to control staticky strands and flyaways; this affordable option from Dove is a great pick. This formula offers lightweight hold in a superfine spray that easily covers hair with just a few spritzes, yet won’t leave your style feeling hard, crunchy, or stiff. Devotees of this formula swear by it for taming unruly flyaways and postpartum hair as well as for fighting frizz in humid weather. Be aware that because the hold is flexible and allows for more movement, this spray won’t be ideal for styles that absolutely cannot budge. Price at time of publish: $7 Format: Spray | Size: 5.5 oz. | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best for Dry Hair Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum 4.8 Olaplex View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Dermstore What We Like Designed to be used on all hair types

Offers thermal and antioxidant protection

Smells great What We Don't Like Easy to use too much, especially on fine hair Just a pump or two of the jelly-like formula easily disperses through hair to hydrate, soften, and smooth while protecting hair from heat damage up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. After styling, your strands will be silky, shiny, and static free. Remember a little goes a long way, so your hair can become greasy if you use too much. Price at time of publish: $30 Format: Serum | Size: 3 oz. | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best for Curly Hair Mizani 25 Miracle Milk Leave-In Conditioner Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Walmart What We Like Fights static and frizz while adding volume



Beautifully defines waves, curls, and coils



Protects hair from heat styling

What We Don't Like Scent may be too strong for some Consider this formula a post-shower moisturizer for your hair—it hydrates and detangles strands while softening and adding shine, acting as the perfect foundation for the rest of your stylers. The lightweight moisture helps control and define curls and waves without weighing them down, even fine strands. It can also be used to help touch up hair throughout the day. While some love the scent, it can be a bit strong for those sensitive to fragrances. Price at time of publish: $25 Format: Spray | Size: 8.5 oz. | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: No The 16 Best Leave-in Conditioners for Curly Hair of 2023

Best for Travel Kristin Ess Anytime Anywhere Recovery Balm Target View On Target View On Walgreens What We Like Easy to use on the go

Conditions and adds shine

A little goes a long way What We Don't Like Divisive scent

Too heavy for some textures We like to think celebrity stylist Kristin Ess designed this product with some of her famous clients (like Lauren Conrad and Jenna Dewan) in mind. It’s incredibly travel friendly thanks to its stick format—nothing to see here, TSA!—and multitasks well, cutting down beauty bag bulk on the go. Rub a bit on your fingers and through your hair to control static, apply directly to an updo to add shine and light hold, or use the included bun cap to try it as an overnight deep conditioning treatment to let the nourishing coconut and castor oils really do their thing. Because it used two rich oils, it might be too heavy for certain hair types. It also has a strong scent that some folks don’t love. Price at time of publish: $14 Format: Stick | Size: 2 oz. | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Pomade Aveda Brilliant Humectant Pomade Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Aveda.com View On Davidjones.com What We Like Outstanding fragrance

Draws in moisture, even in dry climates

Activates waves and curls What We Don't Like Can be heavy if you use too much Rich in humectants, this pomade draws moisture in, plumping up your hair and adding shine. It’s especially great for curly or wavy hair, as it activates your hair natural texture and adds definition. The vegan formula is perfumed with an aroma of jasmine, rose, certified organic clove and other pure flower and plant essences. Starring caster oil, a little goes a long way, so use a light hand when applying. Price at time of publish: $32

Format: Pomade | Size: 2.6 oz. | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Spray Oil NatureLab Tokyo Shine Oil Mist NatureLab View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Naturelab.com What We Like Enhances color and shine



Skincare-like ingredients



Available in travel-size bottle

What We Don't Like Not nourishing enough for curly hair Thirsty strands will drink up this oil mist, which is designed to be used on dry hair to hydrate, thus controlling static. It features hyaluronic acid, which can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water, to plump up strands. Platinum fiber and pearl extract add luminous shine without heaviness. We also like that this product is available in a travel-sized bottle, so you can throw it in your bag to control flyaways while you’re out and about. Those with curls may prefer a formula with more oils and polymers. Price at time of publish: $19 Format: Spray | Size: 4 fl. oz. | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes