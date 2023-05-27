The good news? There are plenty of anti-humidity hair products out there that can help. This includes both in-salon treatments—Dorram is a fan of professional keratin treatments, particularly before summer—and plenty of at-home options, ranging from creams to gels to even frizz-fighting hot tools. To help you narrow down your search, we’re sharing Dorram’s picks, plus options we tested ourselves. Here, find the 15 best anti-humidity hair products.

Humidity, which is essentially extra moisture in the air, causes the hair shaft to swell, explains celebrity colorist Sharon Dorram. The cuticle (the outer layer of the hair strand) opens up, allowing that extra moisture to get in, resulting in strands that can appear both frizzy and dry. While any and all hair texture can experience the frizz-inducing effects of humidity, “Curly hair will naturally become curlier and thus frizzier when exposed to high levels of humidity,” says Dorram. (Credit the fact that curly hair has cuticles that are more raised to begin with, leaving it more susceptible to absorbing the extra moisture from the hair.)

Ah, humidity—AKA a good hair day’s mortal enemy. Nothing can ruin your style quite as quickly…or be quite as annoying to deal with. So, why is it that on hot and muggy days or anytime you’re on a humid tropical island your hair suddenly goes bananas?

What to Look For

Best Overall Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment What We Like Contains humidity-blocking technology that lasts even after you wash it out

Effective for all hair textures and types What We Don't Like Needs to be heat-activated in order to work An in-salon keratin treatment may be your best for long-lasting, frizz-fighting benefits, but consider this the next best thing. The innovative spray forms an invisible coating on the hair (don’t worry, you can’t see or feel it) that blocks out humidity and excess moisture from penetrating. The result? Smoother, sleeker, and noticeably shinier strands. Best of all, these results last for days, even after three to four shampoos. Just keep in mind that this anti-humidity technology is heat-activated, so you’ll have to use this on damp hair, then blow-dry, in order to reap the benefits. Price at time of publish: $28 Type: Spray | Key Ingredients: Proprietary, polymer-based anti-humidity complex | Hair Type: All | Size: 6.8 fl.oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Shampoo OUAI Thick Hair Shampoo What We Like Color-safe and works for all hair textures, including straight, wavy, and curly

Has a nice floral scent

Refill is available What We Don't Like Too heavy for those with finer hair As a general rule of thumb, it’s a good idea to try and minimize how often you’re washing your hair if you’re trying to combat humidity. “Hair that hasn’t been shampooed in a few days will have a build-up of natural oils that coat the hair and make it harder for moisture from the air to penetrate,” Dorram explains. When you do suds up, it’s a good idea to use a formula that will help fight frizz; this is one of her top picks. “It’s specifically designed to fight frizz on thick hair, which can be especially problematic, and also moisturizes and strengthens,” she says of the product. Price at time of publish: $32 Type: Shampoo | Key Ingredients: Marshmallow root extract, shea butter, avocado oil | Hair Type: Thick | Size: 10 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Conditioner Tresemme Keratin Smooth Conditioner What We Like Great price point and value

Delivers smoothing effects that last up to 72 hours What We Don't Like Nothing! Great for all hair types and textures, this conditioner is a universal fail-safe. (Plus, at this affordable price point, you really have nothing to lose.) It helps to leave hair smoother and silkier, for, wait for it, up to 72 hours. But the benefits don’t stop there; it also contains strengthening amino acids and keratin. Price at time of publish: $7 Type: Conditioner| Key Ingredients: Amino acids, ceramides | Hair Type: All | Size: 28 fl.oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Oil Virtue Healing Oil What We Like Can be used on wet or dry hair

Has both styling benefits but also helps improve the health and strength of the hair What We Don't Like Might be too light for thicker or curlier hair “This is a lightweight, serum-like oil that smooths hair and adds moisture to help protect from humidity,” says Dorram of another one of her favorites. “I like how delicate and weightless it is, and that it doesn’t leave your hair greasy,” she says, adding that it makes for the perfect prep step if you’re going to be slicking hair into braids, a pony, or a bun. Along with all of those benefits, it’s great for helping repair damage, too, and delivers antioxidant protection against UV rays and pollution. Price at time of publish: $44 Type: | Key Ingredients: Vitamin E, kalahari melon seed oil, brown algae | Hair Type: ALL | Size: 1.7 fl. Oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Drugstore John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum What We Like Great price point

Protects from heat damage and repels humidity What We Don't Like Can easily be too greasy or weigh down finer hair Just a few drops of this drugstore staple go a long way. It’s deeply nourishing, relying on a trio of oils, and works to repel humidity for up to 72 hours. On top of that, it’s also an effective heat protectant, a great prep step if you’re going to be blow-drying and/or straightening your strands afterward. (Which, if you’re trying to get a super smooth style, you likely will be.) Price at time of publish: $13 Type: Serum | Key Ingredients: Argan oil, coconut oil, moringa oil | Hair Type: Thick | Size:1.69 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Blow-Dryer Drybar Reserve Ultralight Anti-Frizz Blow-Dryer What We Like Comes with a two-year warranty

Is ultra-light, weighing in at just one pound

Features frizz-fighting technology What We Don't Like Doesn't use a professional-grade motor In case you haven’t yet heard, blow-drying your hair is one of the easiest ways to help block out humidity. (The process helps seal the cuticle, making it harder for that frizz-inducing moisture to get in.) But you can up the ante even further by using this dryer. It relies on a special type of ionic desiccant technology, which essentially means it reduces the humidity level by 87%, ensuring both a smoother finish on your hair and a faster dry time. Talk about a win-win. Price at time of publish: $285 Type: Tool | Key Ingredients: N/A | Hair Type: All | Size: 1 lb. | Cruelty-Free: Yes The 6 Best Hair Dryers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best All-in-One Tool Dyson Airwrap Styling System 4.5 The Dyson Airwrap Is Really Worth It—See My Results What We Like A great multi-tasking tool with different attachments for a variety of styles

Uses a unique type of airflow, rather than damaging heat

Easy to use to create multiple kinds of looks What We Don't Like Can be a bit challenging to find a place to store all of the attachments Is this tool crazy expensive? Yes. Is it totally worth it? Also yes. According to Dorram, it’s a great choice for all hair textures, no matter the style you’re going for, be it smooth and sleek, curly, or wavy, thanks to a variety of different attachments. Plus, because the technology is such that it dries and styles the hair very quickly, the cuticle gets sealed before the humidity can affect it as much, she explains. In short, not only will you have an amazing-looking style (that’s very easy to achieve, we might add), but it will also hold up longer, even in humidity, she notes. Price at time of publish: $599 Type: Tool | Key Ingredients: N/A | Hair Type: All | Size: N/A | Cruelty-Free: N/A

Best for Curly Hair Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Restore + Revive Bi-Phase What We Like Contains two formulas in one

Larger size bottles makes for good value What We Don't Like Has to be used on curly hair As Dorram mentioned, curly hair can be especially prone to the effects of humidity, meaning having some good frizz-fighting products in your arsenal is imperative. As the name suggests, this fits the bill, a two-in-one that helps to seal moisture in/humidity out as well as define your curls. Just make sure to give it a good shake before using, and remember that it’s meant to be used on dry hair—a good choice to have on hand for non-wash days. Price at time of publish: $32 Type: | Key Ingredients: Grapeseed oil, meadowfoam seed oil, silk-derived protein| Hair Type: Curly | Size: 6.7 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best for In-Between Washes Living Proof No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer What We Like Great for using on no-wash days

Comes in multiple sizes

Won't weigh down fine hair What We Don't Lie Too light to effectively work on thicker or curlier textures Theoretically, the best way to fight humidity is to do so throughout the styling process, starting in the shower. That being said, it’s very possible that you’ll still have some errant frizzies to contend with in-between washes. And that’s where this spray comes up huge. It’s meant to be used in between shampoos, on dry hair, and really hones in on the frizz factor while still leaving hair feeling natural and not stiff, says Dorram of another one of her favorites. It actually tames up to 92% of frizz and adds softness and shine at the same time, too. Price at time of publish: $32 Type: Spray | Key Ingredients: Amaranth seed extract, five oil blend | Hair Type: Fine | Size: 6.2 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Hair Wrap Grace Eleyae Satin-Lined Knot Turban What We Like Adjustable knot lets you customize the style

Comes in two colors What We Don't Like One size may be a bit too large for some Products aren’t the only way to combat humidity. Sleeping in a hair wrap, like this satin-lined turban, is another option. It’s an effective way to help lock in your hair’s natural moisture and thus ward off frizz in the process. Not to mention that, similar to sleeping on a silk pillowcase, it can help minimize the friction that leads to tangles and damage, too. Price at time of publish: $30 Type: Wrap | Key Ingredients: N/A | Hair Type: All | Size: One size | Cruelty-Free: Yes The 8 Best Silk Pillowcases, Tested and Approved

Best Spray R+Co Moon Landing Anti-Humidity Spray What We Like Helps to both ward off frizz and delivers hold

Lightweight texture won’t weigh down fine hair What We Don't Like It is an aerosol spray, which isn’t the most eco-friendly Reach for this spritz as the final step in your styling routine. The lightweight spray instantly tames flyaways and helps block out humidity. Plus, it imparts a bit of flexible hold, too, always a good thing in our book. Price at time of publish: $18 Type: Spray | Key Ingredients: Dimethicone | Hair Type: All | Size: 1.7 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Leave-In Pureology Colour Fanatic Heat Protectant Leave-In Conditioner What We Like Offers multiple benefits in one easy step

Works for all hair types and textures

Comes in multiple sizes What We Don't Like Has a strong fragrance Multi-tasking for the win. Yes, this leave-in is great for helping to seal the cuticle, leaving hair shinier and smoother in the process, but it does so much more than that. It also detangles, safeguards color, protects against heat damage and adds shine. It’s great for all hair types and textures, a universal pick that’s especially choice for anyone who likes a streamlined styling routine. Fun fact: The bottle recently got an upgrade and is now made from 100% post-consumer recycled packaging. Price at time of publish: $34 Type: Spray | Key Ingredients: Camelina oil, coconut oil, olive oil | Hair Type: All | Size: 6.7 fl. oz.| Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best for Fine Hair Verb Ghost Weightless Hair Oil 4.5 What We Like Especially great for fine hair, but works nicely on all types and textures

Helps to strengthen the hair as well as smooth it What We Don't Like Bottle could be a bit bigger Dorram says that fine hair, especially fine hair that has a bit of a wave to it, can be particularly susceptible to frizz. But fine hair can also be susceptible to becoming easily weighed down and limp from ingredients that are too heavy in moisturizing and frizz-fighting products. That’s why this aptly-named pick is so unique. It truly is nearly undetectable, absorbing quickly even into super fine or thin strands, without any kind of residue. It smooths beautifully, but also strengthens and moisturizes too. And while we love it for fine hair, it’s still effective enough to work on other hair types. Price at time of publish: $20 Type: Oil | Key Ingredients: Argan oil, bamboo extract, moringa seed oil | Hair Type: All | Size: 2 fl.oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Hairspray Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Hairspray What We Like Also offers UV protection

Comes in multiple sizes

Safe for color-and keratin-treated hair What We Don't Like Hold could be slightly more insane You’ve washed, prepped, and styled your hair, all with humidity-blocking goals. The finishing step? An anti-humidity hair spray, like this one. It boasts a unique copolymer that helps to lock out humidity, while also locking in your style, no matter whether you’re rocking a bouncy blowout or tight curls. Top tip: You can spray it directly onto the hair, mist it onto a brush that you then run through your strands, or spritz it onto your palms and smooth them over your hairline to combat flyaways. Price at time of publish: $42 Type: Spray | Key Ingredients: Vitamin | Hair Type: All | Size: 5.5 fl. Oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes The 13 Best Hairsprays for Fine Hair of 2023, Tested and Reviewed