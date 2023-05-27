Ah, humidity—AKA a good hair day’s mortal enemy. Nothing can ruin your style quite as quickly…or be quite as annoying to deal with. So, why is it that on hot and muggy days or anytime you’re on a humid tropical island your hair suddenly goes bananas?
Humidity, which is essentially extra moisture in the air, causes the hair shaft to swell, explains celebrity colorist Sharon Dorram. The cuticle (the outer layer of the hair strand) opens up, allowing that extra moisture to get in, resulting in strands that can appear both frizzy and dry. While any and all hair texture can experience the frizz-inducing effects of humidity, “Curly hair will naturally become curlier and thus frizzier when exposed to high levels of humidity,” says Dorram. (Credit the fact that curly hair has cuticles that are more raised to begin with, leaving it more susceptible to absorbing the extra moisture from the hair.)
The good news? There are plenty of anti-humidity hair products out there that can help. This includes both in-salon treatments—Dorram is a fan of professional keratin treatments, particularly before summer—and plenty of at-home options, ranging from creams to gels to even frizz-fighting hot tools. To help you narrow down your search, we’re sharing Dorram’s picks, plus options we tested ourselves. Here, find the 15 best anti-humidity hair products.
Best Overall
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
Contains humidity-blocking technology that lasts even after you wash it out
Effective for all hair textures and types
Needs to be heat-activated in order to work
An in-salon keratin treatment may be your best for long-lasting, frizz-fighting benefits, but consider this the next best thing. The innovative spray forms an invisible coating on the hair (don’t worry, you can’t see or feel it) that blocks out humidity and excess moisture from penetrating. The result? Smoother, sleeker, and noticeably shinier strands. Best of all, these results last for days, even after three to four shampoos. Just keep in mind that this anti-humidity technology is heat-activated, so you’ll have to use this on damp hair, then blow-dry, in order to reap the benefits.
Price at time of publish: $28
Type: Spray | Key Ingredients: Proprietary, polymer-based anti-humidity complex | Hair Type: All | Size: 6.8 fl.oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Shampoo
OUAI Thick Hair Shampoo
Color-safe and works for all hair textures, including straight, wavy, and curly
Has a nice floral scent
Refill is available
Too heavy for those with finer hair
As a general rule of thumb, it’s a good idea to try and minimize how often you’re washing your hair if you’re trying to combat humidity. “Hair that hasn’t been shampooed in a few days will have a build-up of natural oils that coat the hair and make it harder for moisture from the air to penetrate,” Dorram explains. When you do suds up, it’s a good idea to use a formula that will help fight frizz; this is one of her top picks. “It’s specifically designed to fight frizz on thick hair, which can be especially problematic, and also moisturizes and strengthens,” she says of the product.
Price at time of publish: $32
Type: Shampoo | Key Ingredients: Marshmallow root extract, shea butter, avocado oil | Hair Type: Thick | Size: 10 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Conditioner
Tresemme Keratin Smooth Conditioner
Great price point and value
Delivers smoothing effects that last up to 72 hours
Nothing!
Great for all hair types and textures, this conditioner is a universal fail-safe. (Plus, at this affordable price point, you really have nothing to lose.) It helps to leave hair smoother and silkier, for, wait for it, up to 72 hours. But the benefits don’t stop there; it also contains strengthening amino acids and keratin.
Price at time of publish: $7
Type: Conditioner| Key Ingredients: Amino acids, ceramides | Hair Type: All | Size: 28 fl.oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Oil
Virtue Healing Oil
Can be used on wet or dry hair
Has both styling benefits but also helps improve the health and strength of the hair
Might be too light for thicker or curlier hair
“This is a lightweight, serum-like oil that smooths hair and adds moisture to help protect from humidity,” says Dorram of another one of her favorites. “I like how delicate and weightless it is, and that it doesn’t leave your hair greasy,” she says, adding that it makes for the perfect prep step if you’re going to be slicking hair into braids, a pony, or a bun. Along with all of those benefits, it’s great for helping repair damage, too, and delivers antioxidant protection against UV rays and pollution.
Price at time of publish: $44
Type: | Key Ingredients: Vitamin E, kalahari melon seed oil, brown algae | Hair Type: ALL | Size: 1.7 fl. Oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Drugstore
John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum
Great price point
Protects from heat damage and repels humidity
Can easily be too greasy or weigh down finer hair
Just a few drops of this drugstore staple go a long way. It’s deeply nourishing, relying on a trio of oils, and works to repel humidity for up to 72 hours. On top of that, it’s also an effective heat protectant, a great prep step if you’re going to be blow-drying and/or straightening your strands afterward. (Which, if you’re trying to get a super smooth style, you likely will be.)
Price at time of publish: $13
Type: Serum | Key Ingredients: Argan oil, coconut oil, moringa oil | Hair Type: Thick | Size:1.69 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Blow-Dryer
Drybar Reserve Ultralight Anti-Frizz Blow-Dryer
Comes with a two-year warranty
Is ultra-light, weighing in at just one pound
Features frizz-fighting technology
Doesn't use a professional-grade motor
In case you haven’t yet heard, blow-drying your hair is one of the easiest ways to help block out humidity. (The process helps seal the cuticle, making it harder for that frizz-inducing moisture to get in.) But you can up the ante even further by using this dryer. It relies on a special type of ionic desiccant technology, which essentially means it reduces the humidity level by 87%, ensuring both a smoother finish on your hair and a faster dry time. Talk about a win-win.
Price at time of publish: $285
Type: Tool | Key Ingredients: N/A | Hair Type: All | Size: 1 lb. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best All-in-One Tool
Dyson Airwrap Styling System
A great multi-tasking tool with different attachments for a variety of styles
Uses a unique type of airflow, rather than damaging heat
Easy to use to create multiple kinds of looks
Can be a bit challenging to find a place to store all of the attachments
Is this tool crazy expensive? Yes. Is it totally worth it? Also yes. According to Dorram, it’s a great choice for all hair textures, no matter the style you’re going for, be it smooth and sleek, curly, or wavy, thanks to a variety of different attachments. Plus, because the technology is such that it dries and styles the hair very quickly, the cuticle gets sealed before the humidity can affect it as much, she explains. In short, not only will you have an amazing-looking style (that’s very easy to achieve, we might add), but it will also hold up longer, even in humidity, she notes.
Price at time of publish: $599
Type: Tool | Key Ingredients: N/A | Hair Type: All | Size: N/A | Cruelty-Free: N/A
Best for Curly Hair
Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Restore + Revive Bi-Phase
Contains two formulas in one
Larger size bottles makes for good value
Has to be used on curly hair
As Dorram mentioned, curly hair can be especially prone to the effects of humidity, meaning having some good frizz-fighting products in your arsenal is imperative. As the name suggests, this fits the bill, a two-in-one that helps to seal moisture in/humidity out as well as define your curls. Just make sure to give it a good shake before using, and remember that it’s meant to be used on dry hair—a good choice to have on hand for non-wash days.
Price at time of publish: $32
Type: | Key Ingredients: Grapeseed oil, meadowfoam seed oil, silk-derived protein| Hair Type: Curly | Size: 6.7 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best for In-Between Washes
Living Proof No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer
Great for using on no-wash days
Comes in multiple sizes
Won't weigh down fine hair
Too light to effectively work on thicker or curlier textures
Theoretically, the best way to fight humidity is to do so throughout the styling process, starting in the shower. That being said, it’s very possible that you’ll still have some errant frizzies to contend with in-between washes. And that’s where this spray comes up huge. It’s meant to be used in between shampoos, on dry hair, and really hones in on the frizz factor while still leaving hair feeling natural and not stiff, says Dorram of another one of her favorites. It actually tames up to 92% of frizz and adds softness and shine at the same time, too.
Price at time of publish: $32
Type: Spray | Key Ingredients: Amaranth seed extract, five oil blend | Hair Type: Fine | Size: 6.2 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Hair Wrap
Grace Eleyae Satin-Lined Knot Turban
Adjustable knot lets you customize the style
Comes in two colors
One size may be a bit too large for some
Products aren’t the only way to combat humidity. Sleeping in a hair wrap, like this satin-lined turban, is another option. It’s an effective way to help lock in your hair’s natural moisture and thus ward off frizz in the process. Not to mention that, similar to sleeping on a silk pillowcase, it can help minimize the friction that leads to tangles and damage, too.
Price at time of publish: $30
Type: Wrap | Key Ingredients: N/A | Hair Type: All | Size: One size | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Spray
R+Co Moon Landing Anti-Humidity Spray
Helps to both ward off frizz and delivers hold
Lightweight texture won’t weigh down fine hair
It is an aerosol spray, which isn’t the most eco-friendly
Reach for this spritz as the final step in your styling routine. The lightweight spray instantly tames flyaways and helps block out humidity. Plus, it imparts a bit of flexible hold, too, always a good thing in our book.
Price at time of publish: $18
Type: Spray | Key Ingredients: Dimethicone | Hair Type: All | Size: 1.7 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Leave-In
Pureology Colour Fanatic Heat Protectant Leave-In Conditioner
Offers multiple benefits in one easy step
Works for all hair types and textures
Comes in multiple sizes
Has a strong fragrance
Multi-tasking for the win. Yes, this leave-in is great for helping to seal the cuticle, leaving hair shinier and smoother in the process, but it does so much more than that. It also detangles, safeguards color, protects against heat damage and adds shine. It’s great for all hair types and textures, a universal pick that’s especially choice for anyone who likes a streamlined styling routine. Fun fact: The bottle recently got an upgrade and is now made from 100% post-consumer recycled packaging.
Price at time of publish: $34
Type: Spray | Key Ingredients: Camelina oil, coconut oil, olive oil | Hair Type: All | Size: 6.7 fl. oz.| Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best for Fine Hair
Verb Ghost Weightless Hair Oil
Especially great for fine hair, but works nicely on all types and textures
Helps to strengthen the hair as well as smooth it
Bottle could be a bit bigger
Dorram says that fine hair, especially fine hair that has a bit of a wave to it, can be particularly susceptible to frizz. But fine hair can also be susceptible to becoming easily weighed down and limp from ingredients that are too heavy in moisturizing and frizz-fighting products. That’s why this aptly-named pick is so unique. It truly is nearly undetectable, absorbing quickly even into super fine or thin strands, without any kind of residue. It smooths beautifully, but also strengthens and moisturizes too. And while we love it for fine hair, it’s still effective enough to work on other hair types.
Price at time of publish: $20
Type: Oil | Key Ingredients: Argan oil, bamboo extract, moringa seed oil | Hair Type: All | Size: 2 fl.oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Hairspray
Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Hairspray
Also offers UV protection
Comes in multiple sizes
Safe for color-and keratin-treated hair
Hold could be slightly more insane
You’ve washed, prepped, and styled your hair, all with humidity-blocking goals. The finishing step? An anti-humidity hair spray, like this one. It boasts a unique copolymer that helps to lock out humidity, while also locking in your style, no matter whether you’re rocking a bouncy blowout or tight curls. Top tip: You can spray it directly onto the hair, mist it onto a brush that you then run through your strands, or spritz it onto your palms and smooth them over your hairline to combat flyaways.
Price at time of publish: $42
Type: Spray | Key Ingredients: Vitamin | Hair Type: All | Size: 5.5 fl. Oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Serum
Rossano Ferretti Parma Velluto Anti-Frizz Smoothing Serum
Helps straighten hair ever-so-slightly
Adds a little bit of hold
Does have a fairly sweet smell that may not be appealing to all
Use this product any time you’re going for an extra smooth, extra sleek style. Not only does it help tamp down errant flyaways, but it also has a subtle straightening effect. (Although those with curly hair note that it does help define their curls, and, to that point, this does work on all hair textures.) It also leaves strands soft and shiny, thanks to the addition of ingredients such as avocado and sesame seed oils.
Price at time of publish: $50
Type: Serum | Key Ingredients: Avocado oil, sesame seed oil, almond protein | Hair Type: All| Size: 3.4 fl. oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Final Verdict
While nothing replaces an in-salon keratin treatment, the ColorWow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment is the next best thing. This innovative spray forms an undetectable coating on each and every strand, blocking out humidity and excess moisture from penetrating. The best part? The results last for days, even after three or four shampoos. As for daily products, you can’t go wrong with the Ouai Thick Hair Shampoo and the Tresemme Keratin Smooth Conditioner, both of which are smoothing and ideal for all hair types and textures.
Meet the Expert
Sharon Dorram is a celebrity colorist and the owner of Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger in New York City. Her roster of clients includes Barbara Streisand, Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson, Kate Winslet, Nicole Kidman, and more.
What to Look For in an Anti-Humidity Hair Product
Silicone-Free
Silicones are somewhat controversial in haircare; while they are great for locking out humidity, Dorram warns against using them repeatedly. “Over time, silicones can build up on the hair and leave it dull, brittle, and actually dry out the hair,” she says. If you’re using a product with silicones, consider reserving it for occasional use, and opt for a silicone-free option, like the winning Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Restore + Revive Bi-Phase.
Damp Hair-Friendly
“Hair absorbs and holds onto product better when it’s slightly damp,” explains Dorram. Many products, like the ColorWow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment, are intended to be used on damp hair. Finish by styling, then use an anti-humidity product that’s intended for dry hair as a finishing step if you’d like.
Additional Benefits
While anti-humidity effects are great in and of themselves, many of these types of products also offer additional benefits, giving you even more bang for your buck. Case in point: The Virtue Healing Oil, which helps to smooth hair and repair damage in one fell swoop.
-
How does humidity affect hair?
Humidity swells the hair cuticle, essentially causing the hair to puff up and look frizzy, explains Dorram. This is due to the excess moisture in the air, which seeps into the strands.
-
What can you put in your hair to stop it from being frizzy?
There’s no shortage of options out there, from leave-in conditioners to serums to oils to gels. Start with a frizz-fighting shampoo and conditioner, then use the styler of your choosing (whatever you find works best for your hair type and texture, as well as your intended style), applied on damp hair for the best results, Dorram advises.
-
What are the best tools to use when it's humid?
Hot tools for the win. If you can pack just one, opt for a blow dryer. Blow-drying hair, rather than allowing it to air dry, helps to close off the hair cuticle so that less of the ambient moisture can penetrate into it—meaning less frizz. For the best results, utilize that cool shot button as a final step, as that cool air will really seal that outer layer.
Why Trust Byrdie
Byrdie contributor Melanie Rud has over a decade of experience in the beauty industry, writing for some of the biggest magazines and websites out there. She has fine and wavy hair that’s absolutely prone to humidity and frizz, and is extremely well-versed in the many anti-humidity products on the market.