@_hollyt

A comprehensive, effective anti-aging skincare routine is an investment, which means we don't just want to impulse purchase buzzy new products without doing our due diligence. And I think I can speak for all of us when I say there's an overwhelming number of cleansers, toners, serums, treatments, lotions, and potions to choose from out there. So before I committed to anything, I decided to consult a few specialists.

Meet the Expert Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD is a board-certified dermatologic surgeon in New York. Dr. Engelman has also been featured in the media as a consultant and is heavily involved in the MDSC Skinceuticals skincare line.

Dr. Michelle Henry is a board-certified dermatologist and Harvard-trained Mohs surgeon. She is currently a Clinical Instructor of Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College.

Shani Darden, a trained and licensed esthetician, is the secret behind Hollywood’s most flawless faces. She is known for creating products she could not find, sending clients home with her custom-made formulas between visits.

The first thing that Dr. Dendy Engelman told me is that there's really no such thing as being "too young" to prevent and target premature signs of aging (e.g., pigmentation, fine lines around the eyes, and dulling skin). In fact, she said to "start as soon as possible, even if your anti-aging regimen is as simple as a cleanser and sunscreen."

Start as soon as possible, even if your anti-aging regimen is as simple as a cleanser and sunscreen.

Since I had those two covered pretty well, I asked her and two other specialists—Michele Henry, MD, and Shani Darden, licensed esthetician—about branching out and she helped me figure out which steps were most essential to an anti-aging skincare routine. So, if you're looking to start, expand, or streamline your anti-aging skincare routine, read through the essential practices and steps, plus product recommendations.

Morning and Night Step 1: Cleanser

Grown Alchemist Gentle Facial Cleanser $39 Shop

Washing your face once isn't enough. "Double-cleanse," Engelman advises, also suggesting, "Stick with a gentle cleanser that will not strip your skin of natural oils and leave you more dehydrated than before."

I love this oil-based cleanser, which has a soft, silky texture and amazing fragrance. It never dries me out and always removed my makeup effectively. I have combination skin, so during the more humid months, I prefer something that foams up.

Morning and Night Step 2: Toner

Biologique Recherche Lotion P 50 Original 1970 $133 Shop

Right after cleanser comes toner. "Toner is a necessary step for those who tend to have skin that is on the oily side, or if you are acne-prone," Henry tells me. Engelman recommends something like Biologique Recherche P50 1970, which exfoliates and tones the skin with phenol and salicylic acid.

Morning Step 3: Serum

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum $85 Shop

Next up is serum. Darden says she prefers vitamin C. "Vitamin C is an antioxidant that protects your skin from sun damage and free radicals," she says. "I like to follow up with an oil-free sunscreen that hydrates but does not clog your pores."

Sunday Riley's has been my go-to serum during my daytime routine. It's infused with 15% THD ascorbate, also known as vitamin C, and it's designed to help even out and brighten your complexion.

Morning Step 4: Facial Oil

Herbivore Phoenix Cell Regenerating Facial Oil $88 Shop

If you have super-dry skin, consider applying a drop of this facial oil before you put on your moisturizer for the day. It helps rebuild elasticity and firmness while keeping your skin hydrated all day long.

Morning Step 5: Moisturizer

Allies of Skin Molecular Multi-Nutrient Day Cream $89 Shop

Packed with probiotics and antioxidants, this moisturizer is specifically designed to help with aging concerns. Aside from being effective, the texture is amazing: silky, smooth, and ultra light.

Morning Step 6: SPF

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 $34 Shop

Since the sun is the biggest culprit of premature aging, SPF is a mandatory step in an anti-aging skincare routine.﻿﻿ "Sun exposure depletes the collagen in your skin and can cause issues with pigmentation," Darden explains.

A weightless, invisible sunscreen that is fragrance-free and doubles as a primer? Yes, please!

"For those concerned about chemical sunscreens, look for products that do not contain oxybenzone," Engelman suggests.

Night Step 3 (Weekly): Face Mask

Elizabeth Arden Superstart Probiotic Boost Mask $67 Shop

Personally, I prefer to do face masks on a quiet night in, though you can also do one in the morning after you've double-cleansed.

"Masks work to hydrate and strengthen the skin barrier," Darden explains. "Full of peptides, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid, they support collagen production which can smooth fine lines and wrinkles. I like Elizabeth Arden Probiotic Mask once a week."

Night Step 4: Retinol

Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil $55 Shop

Aside from sunscreen, Darden says, retinol is the most important step in an anti-aging routine. "Retinol works hard to prevent new wrinkles from forming, as well as smooth out any fine lines that you may already have. It will also help to decrease pigmentation by cellular turnover," she explains.

I apply this facial oil before I moisturize and definitely noticed a difference in my complexion and skin texture within three weeks of using it. It's specifically formulated to trigger collagen and elastin production.

Night Step 5: Serum

Sunday Riley Good Genes Treatment $41 Shop

AHAs, such as glycolic acid, are great for exfoliation,﻿﻿ says Engelman. I love this lactic acid option because it hydrates my skin while also brightening it. I use it every few nights on top of my Luna sleeping oil and under my moisturizer.

Night Step 6: Moisturizer

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream $68 Shop

Ingredients such as peptides and ceramides are crucial, according to Engelman, because they "reinforce the integrity of the skin."

I swear by this cream, which the brand describes as being "like adding a shot of protein to your smoothie" because it's so abundant in nutrients and active ingredients. It's formulated to trigger more collagen production, so if you want to use a moisturizer specifically designed to target aging concerns, this is it.

Night Step 7: Eye Treatment

Drunk Elephant C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream $64 Shop

Eye cream is an absolute must, Engelman reminds us. "The skin around the eyes is...thinner than the rest of the face and therefore needs a little extra attention," she says.

"I will use an eye cream after this to brighten and hydrate the under-eye area," echoes Darden. "It's important to keep your under-eyes hydrated because this is what helps to make wrinkles less noticeable and keep the skin firm and plump! If you need extra hydration, you can add a hyaluronic acid serum before your moisturizer."

Personally, I love Drunk Elephant's antioxidant-rich cream because it instantly delivers hydration to my eye area. While most other eye creams I've used have made me feel puffier in the morning, this one doesn't at all.

The Weekly Extra: Derma Rolling

Beauty Bioscience GloPro & #174 Pack N' Glo Essentials Set $279 Shop

This skincare device has been getting a lot of attention lately. If you aren't familiar with at-home derma-rolling, here's a quick run-through. It's a device that you roll over the surface of your skin to make sure your product is penetrating deep enough to actually work. Basically, the little needles and red light therapy open up your skin (which also puts it into collagen production overdrive).﻿﻿

Though it's effective for better product penetration, Henry warns against misuse. "Used incorrectly," she says, "it can cause problems with pigmentation, especially with women of color."

The Daily Extra: Supplements

The Beauty Chef Antioxidant Inner Beauty Boost Mini $50 Shop

Last but not least, Engelman advises that adding a supplement to your morning or night routine can make a huge difference.

"Oral supplements can help to support the body's natural production through being absorbed through the bloodstream, supporting underlying layers first," explains Engelman. "The idea is that the hyaluronic acid is absorbed into the bloodstream, which reaches the foundational layers of the skin providing moisture and supporting skin and joint health. I like pills and powders (Reserveage Nutrition Collagen Replenish) because they are easy to incorporate no matter what your lifestyle."