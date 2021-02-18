The 11 Best Anti-Aging Facial Oils You Need to Use Year-Round

Skin-loving ingredients to the rescue

If skin is a mirror into daily habits, then it doesn’t take a skilled detective to determine when someone has probably been overindulging, sleeping intermittently, and generally hitting their limit. Even when makeup does its best to hide it, skin still manages to look uneven, dull, and dry when it's not being treated to a proper skincare regimen.

While we will always recommend a healthy diet, regular exercise, and solid sleeping routines to create naturally healthy skin, we also realize that such balance takes time to cultivate. So as you bounce back with leafy salads, routine workouts, and regular hydration, let us also recommend this trick: the anti-aging face oil.

You’ll see your face get brighter, smoother, softer, and more even in no time. Anti-aging face oil can be your secret weapon as you create healthier habits. And it can also help your skin keep its glow for those nights when you skimp on your skincare routine.

If you're ready to start shopping, here are the best anti-aging face oils we’d recommend for the job.

Edible Beauty Snowflower Illuminating Face Oil

edible-beauty
Buy on Sephora

Here’s a good way to start and end your day: apply this vegan illuminating face oil on your clean face and neck. Its edible mix of snowflower seed, Kakadu plum seed oil, and jojoba seed oil will brighten, even, and moisturize your skin. The Kakadu plum seed oil has a high concentration of vitamin C to fight fine lines and wrinkles.

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil

Drunk Elephant Marula Oil
Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil

All skin types can benefit from the antioxidants in this Drunk Elephant facial oil, which is made from nothing but virgin marula seed oil. This deeply nourishing African nut oil is easily absorbed, so your skin will look dewy, youthful, and smooth.

Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil

sunday-riley-night-oil
Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil

If you’re stressing about visible pores and dryness, drops of this facial oil will help you see your skin in a much more pleasing light. The paraben and cruelty-free formula contain trans-retinoic acid ester, which helps exfoliate and smooth skin, while blue tansy, chia seed oil, and German chamomile help soothe it.

Farsali Rose Gold Elixir – 24k Gold Infused Beauty Oil

rose-gold-elixir
Buy on Sephora

This elixir can be used as a daily moisturizer, and that’s just the type of luxury that we’d get behind. It contains rosehip seed oil, which has essential fatty acids to hydrate, smooth, and plump skin. Meanwhile, the 24 karat gold flakes help to give you a glow, naturally.

Kiehl's 1851 Midnight Recovery Concentrate

midnight-recovery-concentrate
Buy on Sephora Buy on Ulta

When dullness and uneven texture are your main facial concerns, stick to this option from Kiehl’s. Its combination of lavender essential oil, evening primrose oil, and squalane moisturize, even, soothe, and repair your skin as you sleep so that it appears healthier and more radiant.

Josie Maran 100 Percent Pure Argan Oil

pure-argan-oil
Josie Maran 100 Percent Pure Argan Oil

Josie Maran’s entirely organic oil will do the trick if you’ve noticed a loss of elasticity in your skin. Argan oil is loaded with vitamin E, essential fatty acids, and antioxidants to repair and nourish skin, making it more feel resilient.

Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil

noni-glow-face-oil
Buy on Sephora

This facial oil, which works on most skin types, is ideal for combating dullness and uneven texture. Thanks to organic noni plus rosehip, pomegranate, and sea buckthorn oil, skin appears moisturized, smooth, and naturally radiant.

Korres Wild Rose Vitamin C Active Brightening Oil

wild-rose-oil
Buy on Sephora

Vitamin C works with real rose petals in this potent serum to deliver radiant skin. It’s also rich in fatty acids to diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles. All it takes is a few drops applied to the skin every morning and night.

Herbivore Botanicals Phoenix Cell Regenerating Facial Oil

phoenix-facial-oil
Buy on Sephora Buy on Dermstore

Natural ingredients like jojoba, neroli, and rosehip work to make dry and sensitive skin moisturized and protected from environmental stressors. It’s also gluten and cruelty-free.

RMS Beauty Beauty Oil

beauty-oil
RMS Beauty Beauty Oil

This organic beauty oil hydrates thanks to rosehip oil, and soothes skin with its highly concentrated mix of herbal ingredients. Its hardworking ingredients include vanilla extract and oils from buriti and tamanu seeds, which moisturize, soften, and reduce redness.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Intensive Recovery Ampoules

advanced-night-repair-serum
Buy on Amazon

Stressed-out skin can find relief in this night serum since its intensive formula with ChronoluxAI technology works along with our skin's natural repair process. It promises to hydrate as it repairs dull and uneven texture. Once you awaken, you’ll notice skin that’s brighter, smoother, and softer.

