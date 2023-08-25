You can find ankle-strap heels across many silhouettes, but their defining feature is that the shoe is not a slip-on, there is a piece of leather or fabric that must be secured at the ankle. While this isn’t an immediate guarantee that the pair of shoes will be comfortable (heel height, width, and pitch often come into play there), ankle straps can ensure that your foot is secure, helping to prevent a rolled ankle or your shoe from slipping when you walk or dance. But it’s not just about their practical sensibilities, ankle-strap heels add a dressy touch to jeans or black-tie outfits . “Our customer loves ankle straps, particularly because so many of our shoes are worn to events and weddings,” says Jesse Randall, founder and creative director of Loeffler Randall. “Straps help shoes be more comfortable because they stay neatly on the foot.”

Ever the example of demure dressing, Kate Middleton is a long-standing source of style inspiration for fancy occasions. Ankle-strap heels, whether they be nude pumps or lace-up espadrilles , are a shoe that’s become an essential part of her arsenal. Even without a royal title, you may want to pick up a pair, too.

Best Overall Sam Edelman Kia Block Heel Sandal Sam Edelman View On Nordstrom View On Anthropologie View On Bloomingdales Every wardrobe needs a pair of shoes that can carry the brunt of everyday wear. This simple pair of strappy sandals from Sam Edelman is unremarkable in the best way. A square toe and a buckled ankle detail will effortlessly go with jeans or a wedding guest dress. Price at the time of publish: $140 Material: Suede, leather, patent leather | Heel Height: 3.5 inches | Colors: Gold Leaf, Black, Apple Green, Rich Cognac +more | Size Range: 5–14

Best Budget Vince Camuto Sapreda Sandals Amazon View On Amazon View On Dsw.com For a budget-friendly option, consider these sandals from Vince Camuto, which are available in nine different color options. The thin heel and minimalist design make the style particularly well-suited to fancy occasions. Price at the time of publish: $99 Material: Leather | Heel Height: 3.5 inches | Colors: Taupe, Pewter Metallic +more | Size Range: 5–11

Best Platform Reformation Matilde Platforms Reformation View On Shopbop.com Kick up your heels with a pair of playful platforms that are Barbie-approved. The bubblegum-pink color makes these a standout option for adding some color to your summer wardrobe. The slight platform will make these a comfortable choice for nights on the town when you have to do some walking. Price at the time of publish: $278 Material: Patent leather | Heel Height: 3.25 inches | Colors: Pink | Size Range: 5–11

Best Metallic Loeffler Randall Camellia Knotted Sandal Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Bloomingdales A textured fabric makes these sandals stand apart. A metallic finish, or in white or blush pink, all have a bridal feel, or at least they’re well-suited to dressy occasions. The 3.75-inch block heel is the perfect height for dancing the night away. Price at the time of publish: $395 Material: Textile upper, leather sole | Heel Height: 3.75 inches | Colors: Blue, Black, Champagne +more | Size Range: 5–12

Best for Work Nine West Tabita Pumps Amazon View On Amazon If you’re one to break out heels for the office, an ankle-strap style can be a simple yet strong alternative to the classic pump. Stick with neutral hues like black or nude in a more conservative setting, but try branching into colors or metallics if your office tends to allow for a bit more creativity. Price at the time of publish: $79 Material: Leather | Heel Height: 3.5 inches | Colors: Black, Silver, Yellow +more | Size Range: 5–12

Best Embellished Brother Vellies Fleur Sandal Brother Vellies View On Brothervellies.com Brother Vellies’ take on the ankle-strap heel is adorned with a raffia flower and shell embellishments. Consider it the perfect statement shoe if you tend to keep your ensemble on the minimal side. The slightly fluted heel shape adds additional stability, too. Price at the time of publish: $595 Material: Patent leather, suede | Heel Height: 3.5 inches | Colors: Cream | Size Range: 4–12

Best Wrap-Up Maile Nelly Shoes Maile View On Maileworld.com “I think lace-up ankle straps are very flattering on the foot so I knew I wanted to add it as a design detail on one of my styles,” says Maile Schmidt, founder of the footwear brand Maile. She also notes the versatility of a lace-up style, with the ability to tie it in the front or back. Price at the time of publish: $440 Material: Leather | Heel Height: 3.35 inches | Colors: White | Size Range: IT36–IT42

Best Work Sandal Naturalizer Joy Ankle Strap Sandal Amazon View On Amazon View On Catherines.com View On Dsw.com Similar to the pump, you may want to also invest in a sleek ankle sandal as an office shoe that you can keep at your desk for occasions when you want to imbue an extra bit of dressiness into your look. They don’t sacrifice comfort for style. Price at the time of publish: $130 Material: Patent leather, suede | Heel Height: 3.5 inches | Colors: Creme Brulee, Black, Gingersnap +more | Size Range: 4–12

Best Statement Nodaleto Bulla Chibi Platforms Saks Fifth Avenue View On Saks Fifth Avenue Go ahead, and have a little fun with your footwear. Nodaleto’s chunky heels are the kind of statement makers you’ll find an excuse to wear as much as possible. Style them with a fun mini for a night out, or use them to balance out a more neutral look like trousers and a cropped tee. Price at the time of publish: $695 Material: Polyurethane, PET, polyester, cotton upper | Heel Height: 5 inches | Colors: Silver | Size Range: IT36–IT41

Best Bridal Mach & Mach Triple Heart Platform Pumps Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter On the road to “I do,” you’ll need a pair of shoes for breaking out on the big day. These white, heart-emblazoned pumps strike the perfect balance between classic and kitschy. Plus, the platform silhouette and chunky heel mean you’ll be comfortable as you dance the night away. Price at the time of publish: $1,140 Material: Satin | Heel Height: 5.5 inches | Colors: White | Size Range: IT35–IT42

Best Pointed-Toe Aldo Millgate White Strappy Heeled Shoe Aldo View On Aldoshoes.com For work, but with the possibility of play, Aldo’s pointed-toe Millgate pump is sleek and streamlined, plus it has a classic design that can be transitioned from dressing up to pairing with a casual pair of jeans for date night. A rubber sole adds extra traction so you don’t have to worry about slipping as you stride your way through the office or onto the dance floor. Price at the time of publish: $120 Material: Leather | Heel Height: 3.5 inches | Colors: White | Size Range: 5–11

Best Sandal Chelsea Paris Sasha Sandal Chelsea Paris View On Chelseaparis.com Crystal-embellished, metallic, lace-up, these sandals are not for the faint of heart. But, they sure are fun. The ankle straps can be wrapped low or styled all the way up the leg for an unexpected look that you can break out with denim cutoffs or a miniskirt. Price at the time of publish: $550 Material: Leather | Heel Height: 3.5 inches | Colors: Silver | Size Range: IT35–IT42

Best Feather Kendall Miles Posh Pump Kendall Miles View On Kendallmilesdesigns.com You’ll have to tread carefully in feather-embellished pumps, you don’t want to risk squishing the delicate embellishment. That being said, these heels are so much fun, so how can you resist the chance to break them out for a night on the town? The pointed-toe silhouette adds a touch of elegance to the overall look. Price at the time of publish: $895 Material: Leather | Heel Height: 4 inches | Colors: Lavender, bone, brick | Size Range: IT36–IT43