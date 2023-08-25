Ever the example of demure dressing, Kate Middleton is a long-standing source of style inspiration for fancy occasions. Ankle-strap heels, whether they be nude pumps or lace-up espadrilles, are a shoe that’s become an essential part of her arsenal. Even without a royal title, you may want to pick up a pair, too.
You can find ankle-strap heels across many silhouettes, but their defining feature is that the shoe is not a slip-on, there is a piece of leather or fabric that must be secured at the ankle. While this isn’t an immediate guarantee that the pair of shoes will be comfortable (heel height, width, and pitch often come into play there), ankle straps can ensure that your foot is secure, helping to prevent a rolled ankle or your shoe from slipping when you walk or dance. But it’s not just about their practical sensibilities, ankle-strap heels add a dressy touch to jeans or black-tie outfits. “Our customer loves ankle straps, particularly because so many of our shoes are worn to events and weddings,” says Jesse Randall, founder and creative director of Loeffler Randall. “Straps help shoes be more comfortable because they stay neatly on the foot.”
Best Overall
Sam Edelman Kia Block Heel Sandal
Every wardrobe needs a pair of shoes that can carry the brunt of everyday wear. This simple pair of strappy sandals from Sam Edelman is unremarkable in the best way. A square toe and a buckled ankle detail will effortlessly go with jeans or a wedding guest dress.
Price at the time of publish: $140
Material: Suede, leather, patent leather | Heel Height: 3.5 inches | Colors: Gold Leaf, Black, Apple Green, Rich Cognac +more | Size Range: 5–14
Best Budget
Vince Camuto Sapreda Sandals
For a budget-friendly option, consider these sandals from Vince Camuto, which are available in nine different color options. The thin heel and minimalist design make the style particularly well-suited to fancy occasions.
Price at the time of publish: $99
Material: Leather | Heel Height: 3.5 inches | Colors: Taupe, Pewter Metallic +more | Size Range: 5–11
Best Platform
Reformation Matilde Platforms
Kick up your heels with a pair of playful platforms that are Barbie-approved. The bubblegum-pink color makes these a standout option for adding some color to your summer wardrobe. The slight platform will make these a comfortable choice for nights on the town when you have to do some walking.
Price at the time of publish: $278
Material: Patent leather | Heel Height: 3.25 inches | Colors: Pink | Size Range: 5–11
Best Metallic
Loeffler Randall Camellia Knotted Sandal
A textured fabric makes these sandals stand apart. A metallic finish, or in white or blush pink, all have a bridal feel, or at least they’re well-suited to dressy occasions. The 3.75-inch block heel is the perfect height for dancing the night away.
Price at the time of publish: $395
Material: Textile upper, leather sole | Heel Height: 3.75 inches | Colors: Blue, Black, Champagne +more | Size Range: 5–12
Best for Work
Nine West Tabita Pumps
If you’re one to break out heels for the office, an ankle-strap style can be a simple yet strong alternative to the classic pump. Stick with neutral hues like black or nude in a more conservative setting, but try branching into colors or metallics if your office tends to allow for a bit more creativity.
Price at the time of publish: $79
Material: Leather | Heel Height: 3.5 inches | Colors: Black, Silver, Yellow +more | Size Range: 5–12
Best Embellished
Brother Vellies Fleur Sandal
Brother Vellies’ take on the ankle-strap heel is adorned with a raffia flower and shell embellishments. Consider it the perfect statement shoe if you tend to keep your ensemble on the minimal side. The slightly fluted heel shape adds additional stability, too.
Price at the time of publish: $595
Material: Patent leather, suede | Heel Height: 3.5 inches | Colors: Cream | Size Range: 4–12
Best Wrap-Up
Maile Nelly Shoes
“I think lace-up ankle straps are very flattering on the foot so I knew I wanted to add it as a design detail on one of my styles,” says Maile Schmidt, founder of the footwear brand Maile. She also notes the versatility of a lace-up style, with the ability to tie it in the front or back.
Price at the time of publish: $440
Material: Leather | Heel Height: 3.35 inches | Colors: White | Size Range: IT36–IT42
Best Work Sandal
Naturalizer Joy Ankle Strap Sandal
Similar to the pump, you may want to also invest in a sleek ankle sandal as an office shoe that you can keep at your desk for occasions when you want to imbue an extra bit of dressiness into your look. They don’t sacrifice comfort for style.
Price at the time of publish: $130
Material: Patent leather, suede | Heel Height: 3.5 inches | Colors: Creme Brulee, Black, Gingersnap +more | Size Range: 4–12
Best Statement
Nodaleto Bulla Chibi Platforms
Go ahead, and have a little fun with your footwear. Nodaleto’s chunky heels are the kind of statement makers you’ll find an excuse to wear as much as possible. Style them with a fun mini for a night out, or use them to balance out a more neutral look like trousers and a cropped tee.
Price at the time of publish: $695
Material: Polyurethane, PET, polyester, cotton upper | Heel Height: 5 inches | Colors: Silver | Size Range: IT36–IT41
Best Bridal
Mach & Mach Triple Heart Platform Pumps
On the road to “I do,” you’ll need a pair of shoes for breaking out on the big day. These white, heart-emblazoned pumps strike the perfect balance between classic and kitschy. Plus, the platform silhouette and chunky heel mean you’ll be comfortable as you dance the night away.
Price at the time of publish: $1,140
Material: Satin | Heel Height: 5.5 inches | Colors: White | Size Range: IT35–IT42
Best Pointed-Toe
Aldo Millgate White Strappy Heeled Shoe
For work, but with the possibility of play, Aldo’s pointed-toe Millgate pump is sleek and streamlined, plus it has a classic design that can be transitioned from dressing up to pairing with a casual pair of jeans for date night. A rubber sole adds extra traction so you don’t have to worry about slipping as you stride your way through the office or onto the dance floor.
Price at the time of publish: $120
Material: Leather | Heel Height: 3.5 inches | Colors: White | Size Range: 5–11
Best Sandal
Chelsea Paris Sasha Sandal
Crystal-embellished, metallic, lace-up, these sandals are not for the faint of heart. But, they sure are fun. The ankle straps can be wrapped low or styled all the way up the leg for an unexpected look that you can break out with denim cutoffs or a miniskirt.
Price at the time of publish: $550
Material: Leather | Heel Height: 3.5 inches | Colors: Silver | Size Range: IT35–IT42
Best Feather
Kendall Miles Posh Pump
You’ll have to tread carefully in feather-embellished pumps, you don’t want to risk squishing the delicate embellishment. That being said, these heels are so much fun, so how can you resist the chance to break them out for a night on the town? The pointed-toe silhouette adds a touch of elegance to the overall look.
Price at the time of publish: $895
Material: Leather | Heel Height: 4 inches | Colors: Lavender, bone, brick | Size Range: IT36–IT43
Best Short
Port & Paire Patent-trimmed leather pumps
If a lower heel is more your speed, these sleek, simple heels are somewhere between a stiletto and a flat, they add a touch of height, but will be easy to walk in/ The cap-toe detail is a dressy detail that may at first be overlooked, but makes these shoes feel special.
Price at the time of publish: $365
Material: Leather | Heel Height: 1 inch | Colors: Black | Size Range: IT36–IT42
Final Verdict
The best overall pick is from Sam Edelman, with a simple design that can easily be worn for casual or dressy occasions. For a lower heel, Port & Paire’s pumps are a comfortable yet chic choice. If you’re looking for an ankle-strap heel for special occasions, Loeffler Randall and Nodaleto offer bold styles that can still be worn time and again and feel fresh. For work, you’ll want to stick with something streamlined and neutral like Nine West’s pumps.
What to Look for in Ankle-Strap Heels
Strap Style
Ankle-strap heels come in a number of styles, whether it be a ribbon strap, buckle, or wrap. “ Traditionally, I think buckles are considered a formal detail in comparison to a ribbon ankle strap,” says Schmidt, though she notes that styles are versatile based on how you style them. For a more casual occasion, try Sam Edelman’s Kia Sandal. Swap in a lace-up style like Maile’s Nelly heels for fancy occasions. “When we look at fit, the functionality of ankle straps really shines because of their adjustable nature that allows everyone to get the perfect stability and fit,” says Tara Burner, Senior Director of Product Design for ALDO Footwear. The adjustability allows for maximum flexibility for wearers who may need to adjust their shoes over the course of a day.
Material
High heels are usually made of either leather or suede, but there are also styles made of natural fibers, faux leather, PVC, and more. In your search for the perfect ankle-strap heel, make sure you’re thinking about what material best suits the occasion. Try something embellished like the heels from Chelsea Paris when you want to stand out.
Heels
Heel height and shape will be an important consideration when shopping for ankle-strap heels. The higher and slimmer the heel, the more difficult it may be to walk comfortably. If you’re looking for a special occasion pump or for a style that you’ll solely wear around the office, something like Nine West’s would be best. But. if you’ll be logging miles in your heels, then try a low pair like those from Port & Paire instead.
-
Are ankle straps uncomfortable?
Generally, ankle straps are a design detail and don’t necessarily change the comfort of a shoe. In some silhouettes, it may make it easier to keep the shoe from slipping off as you walk. “Ankle straps can add security to the foot but they aren't any more “comfortable” than a mule,” says Schmidt. Randall adds that the placement of the ankle strap on the foot is another key to ensuring comfort. “Sometimes straps can seem to cut off the leg,” she explains. Try a strap that sits lower on the ankle to ensure a comfortable fit.
-
Can you wear ankle-strap heels with jeans?
“Of course, there are the typical occasion moments such as weddings that suit [ankle-strap heels,” says Burner. “However, with different heel heights and insole shapes, these
silhouettes can be styled with anything from work attire (think flowing trousers or a pencil skirt), to a summery dress for brunch, or a date night dinner look.” Yes, you can wear ankle-strap heels with jeans, but you’ll want to try on the jeans and heels that you’d like to pair together when putting together an outfit. Look for denim that hits above the ankle strap or well below it, but does not hit the leg in the same place as it may get caught as you move.
Why Trust Byrdie
Aemilia Madden is a writer and editor who has spent the last decade covering the latest trends and advancements in the fashion space. She is an editor and brand consultant and her latest work can be found in Harper’s Bazaar, L’Officiel, Fashionista, Vogue, and more. While she’s more partial to sneakers, she’s tested heels of all shapes and sizes. For this article, she spoke to the below experts.
- Jesse Randall is the founder and creative director of shoe label Loeffler Randall.
- Maile Schmidt is the founder of footwear brand Maile.