We Scrolled for Hours to Find the Very Best Swimsuits on Amazon

Warm weather is approaching, meaning it’s finally frozen beverage and sunbathing season. A reliable and stylish swimsuit is an essential piece for these days. We understand that it can feel overwhelming to choose from the masses on Amazon, especially without being able to try them on. We’ve done the all research and scrolling for you to select these top options, from the strappy bikinis to the versatile one-pieces.

An ideal swimsuit should fit comfortably, complement your figure, and remain durable through conditions such as travel, sandy beaches, and pool chlorine. A fair price point and accessibility are also key. Enter the ever-reliable Amazon, where you can select from a wide array of every type of swimsuit you could ever need, and receive Prime delivery just in time for your next sunny day. A reminder that no swimsuit is the “wrong” one—always wear whatever makes you feel comfortable and confident.

Megan Hungerford, fashion director and stylist whose client includes Amazon Fashion, has advice to better ensure your satisfaction with your online swimsuit purchase. “Buy a safety suit from a well-known brand if you need a suit ASAP. It's fun to buy trendy suits from lesser-known brands online, but the quality and cut are oftentimes a bit of a crap shoot. So getting a backup from a brand that you know works for your body or at least is high quality is always recommended.”

Read on for Byrdie’s favorite Amazon swimsuits that are guaranteed to make a splash this summer.