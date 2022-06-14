We Scrolled for Hours to Find the Very Best Swimsuits on Amazon

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
Warm weather is approaching, meaning it’s finally frozen beverage and sunbathing season. A reliable and stylish swimsuit is an essential piece for these days. We understand that it can feel overwhelming to choose from the masses on Amazon, especially without being able to try them on. We’ve done the all research and scrolling for you to select these top options, from the strappy bikinis to the versatile one-pieces.
An ideal swimsuit should fit comfortably, complement your figure, and remain durable through conditions such as travel, sandy beaches, and pool chlorine. A fair price point and accessibility are also key. Enter the ever-reliable Amazon, where you can select from a wide array of every type of swimsuit you could ever need, and receive Prime delivery just in time for your next sunny day. A reminder that no swimsuit is the “wrong” one—always wear whatever makes you feel comfortable and confident.
Megan Hungerford, fashion director and stylist whose client includes Amazon Fashion, has advice to better ensure your satisfaction with your online swimsuit purchase. “Buy a safety suit from a well-known brand if you need a suit ASAP. It's fun to buy trendy suits from lesser-known brands online, but the quality and cut are oftentimes a bit of a crap shoot. So getting a backup from a brand that you know works for your body or at least is high quality is always recommended.”
Read on for Byrdie’s favorite Amazon swimsuits that are guaranteed to make a splash this summer.
Meet the Expert
- Abigail Donahue is an NYC-based fashion designer and concept artist whose portfolio includes Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, The Row, and more.
- Megan Hungerford is a fashion director and stylist, who has consulted and styled for J.Crew, Victoria’s Secret, and Amazon Fashion.
- Amahlia Stevens is the founder and CCO of Vitamin A, a California-based swimwear brand committed to sustainability in design, production, and distribution.
Best Overall: Seafolly Longline Triangle Swimsuit
Our top pick earned its spot by hitting all the criteria of an ideal swimsuit, a flattering and comfortable silhouette, high-quality material that will last, and an under $75 price range. It’s a classic cut that provides plenty of support and can be mixed and matched with your choice of bottoms for a never-ending variety of looks.
Materials: 87% nylon, 13% elastane | Size Range: 2-12 | Style: Longline bikini | Care: Hand wash
Best Budget: Verdusa 2 Piece Triangle Bikini High Cut Bathing Suit Swimsuit
For around a $25 price range, this swimsuit set delivers a whole lot of style and quality. The curved underwire of the top offers a flattering and lifted look. And the bottoms have cheeky coverage but are not uncomfortably revealing, according to reviewers. Made of thick knitted material, rest assured this set will hold up as your new favorite summer staple.
Material: 82% polyester, 18% spandex | Size Range: XS-XL | Style: Bikini | Care: Machine wash cold
Best Splurge: Adriana Degreas Solid Chain Detail Swimsuit
Adriana Degreas is a Brazilian designer specializing in sophisticated and retro-inspired swimwear. This one-piece radiates glamorous vibes with its elegant halterneck, hoop detailing, and silky sheen. If you want to invest in your swimsuit purchase for long-term value and luxury style, this one is well worth it.
Material: 85% polyamide, 15% spandex | Size Range: S-L | Style: Halter one-piece | Care: Hand wash cold
Best Trendy: Lilosy Underwire Cutout Halter Bikini Set Criss Cross
The sultry cross halter underwire trend has been a hot hit on the scene and is here to stay this summer. It offers plenty of support for your chest so you can make an iconic statement at the beach without worrying about any slippage. There are 25 colors to choose from, none boring or basic.
Material: 80% nylon, 20% spandex | Size Range: XS-3XL | Style: Halter bikini | Care: Machine wash
Best One-Piece: Cupshe V-Neck One Piece Ruffled Swimsuit
This one-piece is not your basic one-dimensional piece of fabric. The ruffles on the shoulder add balance and fun to the silhouette. Its low-back design is also a visually interesting detail. Reviewers raved about how well this fit and gave them a confidence boost without sacrificing price or comfort. It comes in an array of prints and colors to add some boldness to your summer ensemble.
Material: 80% chinlon, 20% spandex | Size Range: XS-XXL | Style: One-piece | Care: Machine wash cold, air dry
Best Sustainable: Vitamin A Ecolux Neutra Bikini Top
Vitamin A Swimwear’s commitment to eco-conscious practices includes using EcoLux, a premium swim fabric made from recycled nylon fibers. Designed by founder Amahlia Stevens herself, this fabric wastes less water during production. Their factories and distribution process also employ practices to drastically reduce emissions and overall environmental footprint.
So know that you look good and do good at the same time with this chic bralette bikini, available in a rainbow of beautiful colors.
Materials: 83% Repreve recycled nylon, 17% Xtra Life Lycra spandex | Size Range: XS-DD | Style: Bralette Bikini | Care: Hand wash cold and hang dry
Best Metallic: Cupshe Blue Shiny Tricot Two-Piece Bathing Suit
Want to stand out from the sea of neutral bikinis? Cupshe’s metallic suit is a fun and unique option that guarantees you’ll make a glittering statement at every pool party. With its gorgeous cerulean color, metallic finish, and high waist silhouette, it serves both glam and modern for under $30.
Materials: 80% chinlon, 11% metallic, 9% spandex | Size Range: XS-XXL | Style: Bikini | Care: Machine wash cold and air dry
Best Reversible: Becca by Rebecca Virtue Cheryl Reversible Sliding Triangle Bikini Top
Decisions, decisions. If you’re the type who likes to switch up their look often, consider this two-for-one bikini from Rebecca Virtue. It can be turned inside out for an exciting new look and comes in bright eye-catching colors. Extra points for the subtle pretty details, like the colorful twisted rope adorned with tiny gold cubes. (P.S. This design is also available as a sleek one-piece.)
Material: 82% nylon, 18% spandex | Size Range: S-D | Style: Triangle Bikini Top | Care: Hand wash
Best Bandeau: ZAFUL Strapless Ribbed Tie Back Ruffle Cutout Bandeau Bikini Set Swimsuit
Fear tan lines no more with this strapless set from ZAFUL. The ruched top stays secure on your chest without having to worry about adjusting. Reviewers were a fan of the high-cut leg, a universal style that accentuates your curves and legs.
Materials: Polyester and spandex | Size Range: S-L | Style: Bandeau | Care: Machine wash cold
Best Underwire: L*Space Camellia Bikini Top
L*Space’s swim top embodies a relaxed-cool aesthetic. The silhouette is just the right amount of retro, complemented with fresh and modern prints/colors. The dark floral “Forget Me Not” pattern is a particularly pretty option. Thick straps and underwire lining ensures the longevity of this high-quality bikini.
Materials: 80% nylon, 20% spandex | Size Range: XS-D | Style: Bikini | Care: Hand wash
Best Active: CARVE Designs Sanitas Reversible Top
Megan Hungerford is a fan of this high neck option from Carve Designs for the active athlete. If your activities include “beach volleyball and paddle-boarding, a high neck bikini top is always a good idea.” The high neck feature is great for chest support or if you’re just seeking more full coverage. Bonus points for the reversible feature of these swimsuits, which gives you unlimited options for your summer ensembles.
Materials: 82% nylon, 18% spandex | Size Range: XS-SMD-DD | Style: High-neck halter | Care: Machine wash
Best for Long Torsos: CUPSHE Solid Color V Neck Lace Up One Piece Swimsuit
This common yet hard-to-shop-for body type calls for a swimsuit that will make you feel confident and work with your proportions. Both Donahue and Hungerford recommend a high-cut leg (also referred to as the French cut) as this will elongate your legs as the focus. The low-cut V-shaped neckline also helps to balance the silhouette.
Material: 91% nylon, 9% spandex | Size Range: XS-XXL | Style: One-piece | Care: Machine wash cold
Best with Sleeves: Maaji Puff Crop Top
This charming Maaji swimsuit has puff sleeves that can be worn multiple ways, to elevate your look or transition into day party-ready. We’re especially fans of the sleeves worn off the shoulder to evoke a romantic vibe. Add some linen pants to this and you’ve got the effortless cool-girl outfit down. Bonus points for this brand’s sustainability mission and practices.
Materials: 92% polyamide, 8% spandex | Size Range: S-XL | Style: Bandeau | Care: Hand wash
Best Inclusive Sizing: Daci Front Cross Plus Size Keyhole One Piece Swimsuit
Daci produces swimsuits that range up to 24 Plus and maintains trendiness in their styles. The criss-cross neckline is adjustable and does not irritate the back of the neck. Many of the 1,600 plus reviews highlight how strategically appealing it is, with a ruched waistband and stretch nylon/spandex fabric that smooths your body. These suits were designed with the wearer’s comfort as a priority, as the most important thing is embracing natural figures authentically.
Materials: 82% nylon, 18% spandex | Size Range: L-24 Plus | Style: One-piece
Best Three-Piece Set: SOLY HUX Wrap Triangle Bikini with Mesh Beach Skirt
This three-piece set is a great deal, complete with an on-trend triangle bikini top, cheeky bottoms, and a mesh skirt. We love the skirt as an elegant accessory to elevate your look to vacation-getaway worthy. It’s reminiscent of lounging on an Italian Riveria—Aperol Spritz and floppy hat included. Plus, it comes in over 200 (!) bold colors and patterns. Abigail Donahue predicts a trend in the three-piece. “Matching sarongs make you feel very put together," she says. "I see suits with mini-sarongs being popular.”
Materials: Nylon, spandex, and polyester | Size Range: XS-XL | Style: Bikini, Three-piece | Care: Machine wash cold
Best Monokini: QINSEN Scoop Neck Front Cutout Monokini
This simple yet chic monokini maintains the comfort of a one-piece while showing a peek of your upper torso. Donahue loves how this type of suit “is a functional way to have a glamorous pool moment.” You can also trust the 3,000 plus reviewers that rave about its subtle sexiness and instant confidence boost it bestows. Throw on some denim shorts and this swimsuit could easily be transitioned into a bodysuit outfit for one pool party to the next.
Materials: 80% nylon, 20% spandex | Size Range: S-XL | Style: Monokini | Care: Hand wash cold and air dry
Best Maternity: EastElegant Maternity Swimsuits One Piece V-Neck
Who said maternity swimsuits have to sacrifice style? We love the elegance of this one-piece, with its ruched neckline and timeless colors. Reviewers appreciated the comfort and stretch of the fabric, ensuring their belly had plenty of room for growth. The straps are adjustable, in just a few maneuvers it can go from a V-neck to a rounded halter style. And the elastic band allows for precise tightening or loosening of the bust area, which is key for securing the expectant mother’s chest.
Material: 82% nylon, 18% elastane | Size Range: XS-3XL | Style: One-piece | Care: Machine wash
Best High-Waisted: RELLECIGA High Cut High Waisted Bikini Bottom
These high-waisted bikini bottoms have over 5,400 reviews, and for good reason. Made with an elastic polyamide material, they sculpt your torso. The high cut also helps to elongate the legs. Reviewers appreciated how it covered just the right amount of their stomach while maintaining some sexiness.
Material: 80% polyamide, 20% spandex | Size Range: S-XXL | Style: High-waisted | Care: Hand wash
What to Look for When Buying Swimsuits on Amazon
Material
It’s ideal to invest in a high-quality material that won’t start to “sag” or droop” over time as some of the cheaper fabrics do after a few wears and washes. You’ll want a swimsuit sturdy and thick enough to maintain its integrity. Look for a lined swimsuit, as anything unlined is less likely to hold up and may look flimsy. Elastane (also known as spandex) will provide plenty of stretch and security, ideal for one-pieces. Nylon is commonly seen in swimsuit materials, for its soft and lightweight properties. Look for blends that combine materials to get multiple benefits.
“Quality over quantity is true, and the most sustainable way to purchase bathing suits, which are inherently a non-biodegradable material," Donahue explains. That’s why we’re fans of sustainable brands like Vitamin A and Maaji, whose suits are made out of recycled materials and plant-based fibers. The investment correlates with the longevity and durability of your suit and the impact on the environment.
-
Can you return swimsuits on Amazon?
Yes, as long as you haven’t worn them, you can return a majority of Amazon swimsuits for free. Just make sure to leave the liner on when trying them on. Some swimsuits also offer a Prime Before You Buy feature, which we suggest taking advantage of. With your Prime membership, you choose the items you want to try on, get them shipped to you at no cost, and only pay for what you keep. You can return the rest for free with a prepaid shipping label.
-
How do you measure swimsuit size?
Most swimsuits on Amazon have a size guide you can refer to. Measure your bust, waist, and hips to get the most accurate reading of your swimsuit size. Abigail Donahue recommends taking “a look at the reviews as they are the most accurate representation of how the suits will look on all different body types.” For extra assurance you’ll be comfortable with the fit, look for a suit with adjustable straps.
-
Can you wash swimsuits in the washing machine?
Some suits can hold up fine in the washing machine (always use cold water though!) but hand-washing is generally recommended. This ensures your suit will maintain its shape and quality. Amahlia Stevens, Founder of Vitamin A, advises using an “all-natural biodegradable soap and to rinse in cold water after each wear” as well as hang-drying every time. This extra care may take time but it's worth it because “taking care of your wardrobe is one small step toward being a conscious consumer," she says.
-
How do you style a swimsuit into an outfit?
One-pieces swimsuits have a perfect double-duty function as a bodysuit. “Throw on a pair of ‘90s mom jeans and an of-the-season PVC kitten heel to complete the perfect beach-to-bar look," Hungerford says. "Layering a classic white button-front shirt over a modern metallic bikini top is the perfect way to elevate the seasonless summer essential with a little modern edge. Leave the top three or four buttons unbuttoned so that metallic can shine.”
Why Trust Byrdie
This roundup was written by Byrdie contributor and Dotdash Meredith Associate Commerce Editor Rachel Lee. She’s always on the hunt for the best shopping finds and can happily spend hours perusing online options (not without checking all the reviews first!). To select the best Amazon swimsuits, she spent hours researching swimwear quality and fit, as well as consulting several fashion stylists and designers.
