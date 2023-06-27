It’s just about that time of year when Amazon drops the prices on thousands of beauty, fashion, home, and tech items—the official start of the highly-anticipated sale is July 11, but they’ve already started discounting tons of items. And if you’re itching to do some shopping before then or get ahead of the digital crowds and snag some great deals now, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve spent hours combing through the deals, and ahead, we’re sharing the beauty items on sale this week that have the Byrdie editor stamp of approval.

Our Favorite Beauty Deals This Week

50% Off

Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush, $110 (originally $220)

Amazon

If you enjoy using high-tech tools in your skincare routine, consider investing in this facial cleansing brush from Foreo—it’s currently 50 percent off. It features bacteria-resistant silicone bristles that work to remove grime and push skincare actives deeper into your skin. The tool also doubles as a massager that helps to boost circulation, so it’s an excellent addition to any self-care routine.



Byrdie Verified Pick

TYMO 3 in 1 Curling Wand Set, $40 (originally $75)

Amazon

Hair styling tools can be expensive, which is why we always jump on the opportunity to grab them at a discounted price. This one really impressed us in our test of the best curling irons of 2023—we loved that three different barrels provide such versatility in terms of the types of curls you can create with it. It also has five different heat settings, meaning that it’s suitable for a wide range of hair types. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new curling iron, don’t pass this one up.

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion, $22 (originally $27)

Sephora

An oldie but a goodie, this eyeshadow primer promises to enhance the color payoff of your shadows and keep them locked in place all day and night. It serves as a smooth canvas for your look, and especially if you have oily eyelids, it can make the difference between creased and smeared eyeshadows or a good-as-new look at the end of the night.

First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Duo, $51 (originally $60)

Amazon

Summer is here which means sleeveless clothing is making its way out of our closets again. If you have keratosis pilaris (those pesky bumps on the back of your arms) and you’re looking to get rid of it in the name of smooth skin this season, we highly recommend checking out this scrub from First Aid Beauty. It contains physical and chemical exfoliants that help to smooth bumps with continued use. This discounted duo will ensure you have a supply to last you throughout the season and beyond.

Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum, $22 (originally $30)

Amazon

Byrdie editors and dermatologists agree that this is one of the best hyaluronic acid serums on the market. The fragrance-free formula is great for all skin types, and we love that it’s ultra-lightweight, non-greasy, and layers beautifully underneath moisturizer. Hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and Vichy volcanic water work to plump and hydrate the skin while helping to maintain a healthy skin barrier. You won’t be disappointed in this weightless, hydrating formula for summer.

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen, $20 (originally $25)

Walmart

Looking to achieve a brighter smile from the comfort of your home? This whitening pen is an effective option that’s affordable and easy to use. It doesn’t require gooey gel or ill-fitting trays—you simply click the pen to disperse the whitening serum, apply it to your teeth before bed, and let it work its magic while you sleep. It removes years of staining after using it consistently for one week, and each pen can be used 35 times, so it’s great for touch-ups, too.

Redken Color Extend Shampoo, $35 (originally $50)

Amazon

Keeping color-treated hair looking its best requires using hair care products that won’t strip or alter the color. The silky formula contains the brand’s color care complex as well as cranberry oil to keep your color looking bright. It’s also formulated with ceramides to help strengthen the hair. It will help you maximize your trips to the salon by ensuring you’re not stripping your color with harsh shampoos in-between visits, and this deal is hard to beat—the giant bottle will last you for months to come and is 30 percent off this week.