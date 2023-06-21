Amazon Prime Day is like the Black Friday of the summer to score the deepest discounts on beauty, style, wellness, and home finds. And if you didn’t realize it was coming around again or are overwhelmed by the options, don’t worry, besties; we are experts at snagging the best Amazon Prime Day deals on blow dryers, eye creams, perfumes, designer bags, must-have sneakers, and more. Especially on TikTok viral items like argan oil hair masks and snail skin essences that you’ve saved in your cart just for this occasion. Here's to finding the year's best bargains, getting a jump on the holiday rush, and stocking up on our go-to brands.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a much-anticipated event for Amazon Prime members, offering unbelievable savings in a variety of categories. Since this is the Super Bowl of sales, members can expect incredible savings and access to limited-edition offerings across all departments, from cosmetics to electronics to home.

Because Amazon's markdowns are only available to Prime members (along with free two-day shipping, a video subscription, and other member-only perks), we recommend signing up right away here.

What are the dates for Amazon Prime Day?

The Prime Day 2023 dates were announced today. The event will take place over two days: July 11-12. However, the Prime Day early deals and savings start today. Keep checking back to this story (and the rest of our planned coverage) for the most up to date beauty and fashion deals.

What does Amazon Prime cost?

A membership to Amazon Prime costs $139 per year or $15 per month. New Prime members can try out the service risk-free for 30 days. Students can sign up for a free six-month trial of Prime Student and then pay just $69 per year (or $7.49 per month) for continued access with a valid school email address. You can get free shipping, unlimited video streaming, discounts on books, and more with an Amazon Prime membership.

Beauty Deals

Best Hair Deals

The Best Deal: Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer, $160 (Originally $230)

TikTok users who have been waiting for a good time to buy popular hair care items like the Shark hairdryer, Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Oil, and OUAI Repair and Restore Treatment Masque can do so during the Amazon Prime Day sale. If you want to style your hair in a variety of ways, from voluminous to sleek, we highly recommend the Shark's IQ Styling brush and traditional nozzle, which are currently 30 percent off. You can save money on Nexxus shampoo and conditioner sets, Kitsch hair ties, and the popular Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask. Plus, we’re stocking up on L'Oréal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Lock It Weather Control Hairspray to keep our updos looking sleek and chic all season.

Best Skincare Deals

The Best Deal: FOREO LUNA mini 3, $107 (Originally $179)

It wouldn’t be an Amazon sale without major deals on skincare savings. For those looking for an electric travel-friendly facial cleanser, now is the time to snag this Foreo Luna Mini 3, which is now 40 percent off. Personally, we’re grabbing both the COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence and RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream after seeing all the before and after results on TikTok. Also, early brand deals we’ve spotted include savings on fans of Dr. Brandt, Mighty Patch, Origins, and First Aid Beauty to help upgrade your skincare routine. Prepare to add a serum, eye cream, or moisturizer from the list below to your cart if you want to target clogged pores, texture, fine lines, or dryness.

Best Makeup Deals

The Best Deal: Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight Enlighten, $29 (Originally $42)

Shop for makeup essentials like buttery bronzers, liquid lipsticks, and illuminating tinted moisturizers like L'Oreal Paris' Glotion on Amazon. Say hello to smudge-proof, voluminous, larger-than-life lashes with this best-selling mascara by IT Cosmetics and save up to 60% with the SHEGLAM Color Bloom Dayglow Liquid Blush. We have got our eyes on the NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Marshmallow Smoothing Primer because it does so much more than just hydrate and soothe the skin; it also evens out the skin's tone, reduces texture, and blurs fine lines.

Best Fragrance Deals

The Best Deal: Jimmy Choo Eau De Parfum Roll, $95 (Originally $126)

An Amazon sale is the ideal time to stock up on your favorite scents or even get a head start on holiday fragrance shopping for loved ones. Save as much as 40 percent on select luxury perfume bottles from brands like Marc Jacobs, Jimmy Choo, Gucci, and Viktor & Rolf. Also, at $45 for 1.7 fl. oz., this is a great time to stock up if you are a fan of the best-selling Versace Bright Crystal fragrance. Happy scent shopping!

Best Body Skincare Deals

Shop now: Petal Fresh Pure Restoring Honey & Coconut Body Butter, $9 (Originally $15)

You can get everything you need for your body, from a new body wash to dry brushes like the Metene body scrub, on Amazon. We cannot wait to take advantage of this Prime Day sale and try out a Himalayan Salt Body Scrub or stock up on our favorite Native deodorant scents at a discount. Plus, get a HOSPAN Collapsible Foot Spa Electric Rotary Massage and save up to 45% if you want to give yourself a pedicure at home.



Best Fashion Deals

The Best Deal: Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket, $30 (Originally $90)

We’ve done the legwork for you to find the most fabulous handbags, sneakers, dresses, and jewelry from top designers Marc Jacobs and Dr.Martens on Amazon without breaking the bank. However, this Levi's denim jacket is the best deal of the bunch because it is currently 70 percent off the original price. During Amazon's Prime event, popular brands like Ugg, Alo Yoga, Coach, and many more will be offered at steep discounts. Act quickly, because these deals will sell out faster than you think.

Best Wellness Deals

The Best Deal: ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $20 (Originally $40)

Whether you are the wellness expert in your social circle or just trying to follow your doctor's orders to get more shut-eye, you will find plenty of great wellness deals at the Amazon sale. The 33% discount has us seriously considering picking up an extra RENPHO Active Massage Gun Deep Tissue Muscle for use post-workout. Also, you can save a lot of money on popular sleep accessories like mulberry silk pillows by ZIMASILK and weighted blankets from L'AGRATY during the Prime Day wellness deals this year.