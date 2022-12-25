Here's Your Guide to the Best After-Christmas Beauty and Style Deals

The holiday whirlwind is over. Presents have been opened, eggnog has been imbibed and carols have been sung. And now, one of the most awkward parts of the holiday season is upon us: what to do with the gifts we don’t want or worse, the gifts we desperately wanted, but didn’t receive.

For the former, that’s a personal tug of war, but for the latter, you are in luck. A shocking number of our favorite retailers are offering after-Christmas markdowns and end of the year sales, including Nordstrom, Sephora, Saks, Bloomingdale’s, Ulta, and so many more, so you can be your own holiday hero and purchase exactly what you want at a fraction of the price. Wanted more athleisure to kickstart your new 2023 fitness routine? Check out the straight-up steals from Alo Yoga, Carbon38, Athleta, Lorna Jane and Nike. Or if you’re already thinking about a mid-winter tropical vacation, scope out the discounts from the massively popular Frankie’s Bikinis or go-to staple, Cosabella.

There are a lot of retailers out there and not very much time to research the best deals, so we did it for you by compiling the below list of the best brands offering the best sales so you can start off 2023 with the wardrobe and beauty kit of dreams.

Nordstrom

Select the Holiday Deals tab and you’ll open a world of savings, including boots up to 60 percent off, more than 3,000 dresses that cost less than $100, like these super versatile options that you can wear to anything and with anything from Topshop and Steve Madden.

Use the code CHEERS at checkout to snag an extra 40 percent sale items. We have our eye on these leggings from Sweaty Betty, a cozy pullover from FP Movement by Free People and a workout set from Beach Riot so bright that you can’t look at it and not be instantly energized.

For those in a summer state of mind (which is probably all of us), the cool and universally flattering swimwear brand Frankie’s Bikinis is launching a sale-on-sale with 25% off all items already discounted. Plus, they’re offering up to 70 percent off a selection of their best-sellers, including items from their capsule collection with Gigi Hadid, like the Tia Triangle Ruffle Bikini Top, Dallas Terry Bralette Bikini Top and the Bond Eyelet Bralette Bikini Top, all with matching bottoms in sizes from XS to XXL. Just be sure to use the code BOXINGDAY at checkout.

This is not a drill: You can save up to 40 percent sitewide and an extra 50 percent off of already marked down items with code ITSAWRAP! Now’s the time to stock up on wardrobe staples, like denim and sweaters, especially the classic Momjean in Basley Wash and best-selling Basketweave-Stitch sweater.

Cosabella

Chances are, it’s time to upgrade some of your undergarments. Starting on Christmas Day, take advantage of Cosabella’s end of the year sale with new markdowns up to 60 percent off. We have our sights set on the Never Say Never Balconette Bra, which is so popular they offer it in 16 different colors, and the ultra-comfortable Soire Confidence Bralette you’ll want to wear day after day.

Their blowout Christmas Sale is a true gift to shoppers, with every category covered, from clothing to shoes to handbags to jewelry. Their on-sale shoe selection is especially great, so whether you’re in the market for Balenciaga slides, Isabel Marant clogs, Aquazzura sandals, Stuart Weitzman boots, or Gianvito Rossi pumps, you’re in for a real treat.

Now that athleisure has become our everyday life, we could also use more leggings, tanks and tops. Starting on the 26th, you can stock up on basics for up to 70 percent off. Act fast on the Everyday Full Zip Hoodie, Airbrush Biker Short, Wellness Bra and Airbrush Legging because we know they’re going to go in a flash.

Launching on December 26th, Sephora is giving all Beauty Insiders an extra 20 percent off sale items in-store and online with the code EXTRA20OFF. You can expect to see brands that are rarely discounted, like Patrick Ta and his Major Headlines Blush + Highlighter Palette Vol II, or Fenty Beauty’s Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation, which literally made us do a double take to ensure our eyes weren’t deceiving us, and Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipsticks, which is just…wow.

Take an extra 30 percent off selected items with the label ‘Extra 30% Off’ and you’ll see the discounted price in your shopping cart. We’re expecting to see beloved brands like Rag & Bone, Maje, Vince, Helmut Lang and Derek Lam 10 Crosby participating.

Keratase

Luxury French hair care brand Kérastase is offering 20 percent off all 13 of their holiday gift sets, filled with their best-selling creams, serums and elixirs designed for specific hair concerns, from sets for protecting color-treated hair to managing frizz and flyaways. With prices ranging from $24 to $61, it’s not a bad idea to load up and use as birthday gifts for the upcoming year.

You don’t want to miss this Designer Sale with offerings up to 70 percent off. If you’ve had your eye on a certain super luxurious item from brands like Staud, Cult Gaia, Re/done or Altuzarra, check here first because odds are, it’s on sale.

With the Surprise Sale, you can save 15 percent off sitewide. That’s right, literally everything is up for grabs. Personally, I can’t stop wearing their extremely cozy (but not too delicate) socks in fun colors or their waffle robe that feels like you’re on vacation at a 5-star hotel.

Buy more, save more, with Girlfriend Collective’s sale on bundles. With 25 bundles to choose from, ranging from workout wear to loungewear to even socks and underwear, you’ll be stocked up and set for a year of comfort and wellness in style.

Macy’s is famous for their generous after-Christmas sales, and this year is no different. Clothing, shoes, handbags and beauty are all marked down by 20 to 60% off. There are Free People sweaters and cardigans aplenty, including this trendy pullover and this goes-with-everything cardigan, while holiday dressing is also on sale, like this black sequined blazer to jazz up any party outfit.

Tarte

Take an extra 20 percent off sale items for a total up to 70 percent off some of the brand’s well-loved items and hidden gems. From juicy lip colors to vegan makeup brushes and a wide range of sets, it’s the perfect opportunity to snag a variety of beauty products at hard-to-beat prices. Some of our favorite sale items include the Hydroflex Serum Foundation and the Merry Mascara Must-Haves set. Use code EXTRA20 at checkout to redeem the discount.

Take up to 70% off, as Reformation says, “a bunch of cute stuff.” And we agree. Our favorites include a party-ready crushed velvet dress, on-trend platform heel in gold or black, and a pair of Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans that can easily be dressed up or down.

If I’m looking to treat myself to new high-quality workout wear, my first stop is Athleta. From cozy Coaster Luxe Sweaters to the versatile Brooklyn Joggers, Salutation Tights for yoga to the Advance Bra for running, the brand has it all. Plus, Athleta is a B Corp, meaning you can feel even better about putting your dollars towards a more ethical corporation. The Winter Sale is 60 percent off right now with an additional 20 percent off December 31-January 2 (and it jumps to 30 percent if you shop in-store on those dates).

Nike took the top spot this year as the most popular sportswear brand. And their sale section is the stuff of athletic dreams. Some of their bestsellers, like Eclipse Women’s Running Shorts, React Infinity Run Flyknit 3, and Pro Women's High-Waisted 3" Training Shorts with Pockets are up to 50 percent off.

Nothing says adulting quite like upgrading your bedding. The quality from Cozy Earth is unmatched and worth the investment. We’re fans of the super soft Bamboo Sheet Sets, Cloud Knit Throw, and Comforters. However, the pajamas are especially dreamy, including the Bamboo Pajamas in Stretch-Knit or the Serenity Silk Classic Long Sleeve Sleep Dress.

Old Navy

If you made any New Year's goals about becoming more active, then this sale can help you revamp your workout wardrobe at an affordable price. Whether you’re starting with slow stretches and need comfortable leggings, like the PowerChill, or jumping right into outdoor runs (this Microfleece Pullover would be perfect!), Old Navy has you covered. Activewear tops start at $8 and activewear bottoms start at $18.

Shine bright in 2023—your smile that is. Snag 40 percent off everything on the site starting December 26 through January 2. Take your teeth a few shades whiter with the BLU Professional Sonic Whitening Device, swap your daily toothpaste for a whitening gel version, or bring a touchup pen on the go to prevent new stains from forming.

Stock up on winter weather essentials with the end-of-year sale at Everlane. You’ll be able to take up to 60 percent off of a variety of items from waffle tees, cozy sweaters, outerwear, and more. Need some recs? The Organic Cotton Waffle Henley makes a great layering piece, and if you’re in the market for a chic sweater that you can take from day to night, you can’t go wrong with the The Alpaca Waffle-Stitch Polo.

I love the iconic Charlotte’s Magic Cream just as much as the next person, so I was thrilled to learn that you can take 15 percent off of it (and all other skincare products) when you spend $100 or more and pay using Klarna. And while you’re at it, I recommend checking out the Collagen Superfusion Face Oil to help maintain a glowing complexion this winter. User code KLARNA at checkout to redeem the deal.

Boxing Day sales are taking the U.S. by storm, and you can shop the selection now with ThirdLove’s early access. Their best-selling bras are as low as just $49 (a savings of $23!), including their 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra, offered in a variety of 17 colors and patterns, as well as the 24/7 Second Skin Unlined Bra with an inclusive cup size range from A to H.

Saje

Post-Christmas is the ideal time to shop for yourself. Saje put their limited edition holiday products on 40 percent off through January 2. Get the Peppermint Candle you’ve had your eye on, take bath time up a notch with a Nutmeg ‘Nog Bath Bomb, or lather up with a Bar Soap Trio of holiday scents.

Just like your wardrobe and your wellness routine, sometimes your skin needs a reset too. True Botanicals made it super simple by packaging a few of their bestsellers into one Glowy Skin 3-Step kit—and it’s 20 percent off right now. You get full size products of the viral Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm, Chebula Serum, and Renew Pure Radiance Oil.

Sometimes you’re rocking champagne taste on a beer budget and the Anthropologie sale makes it easier for your eyes to match your wallet. You can get an extra 40 percent off already discounted styles. We’re partial to this Embroidered Duvet Cover, Velvet Over the Knee Boots, or a vacation-worthy floral dress.

Nothing makes me want to shop quite like a free gift with purchase. Roen Beauty is offering a free Elixir Restorative Face Oil ($80 value) with every $60 order using promo code: ROENGLOW. To reach your $60 minimum, we suggest the Kiss My Liquid Lip Balm or one of their stunning eyeshadow palettes, such as Gold Lust or 11:11.

Starting December 26th, Bath and Body Works opens their blowout semi-annual sale with products up to 75 percent off. The brand is keeping the mystery and excitement high, but be prepared for haul-worthy finds across categories like body care, candles, and hand soaps.

Deborah Lippmann

Restock your nail polish collection at a discount—take 20 percent off purchases of $75 or more using the code NY23. Embrace the color of the year and grab Freedom, a vibrant magenta, or stick to the classics with Naked, a sheer beige, or My Old Flame, a cherry red.

Now that the holidays are over, you can snatch up all those leftover gift sets from Bliss at 50% off until December 30. You definitely don’t want to miss the Ultimate At-Home Facial Skin Care Set, complete with six skincare hero products in order to breathe new, fresh life into your skin and provide an enviable holiday glow from the comfort of your bathroom.

Invest in some staple undergarments and pajamas, and shop the semi-annual sale at Journelle. The brand is offering up to 30 percent off some of their best items, ranging from cozy pajama sets, sleek robes, and of course, sexy lingerie. Treat yourself to the Celine Classic Robe, a silky, playful robe, or get a headstart of your summer shopping and invest a staple black swimsuit, like the Manon Swimsuit.

It’s not regular glam, it’s holiday glam! Save big on the entire Winter Romance Collection to master your NYE look with a new set of brushes, a palette of six shimmery, buildable eyeshadows, a glistening highlighter and cheek duo and a glossy lip duo. Or really go for it and grab the entire 5-piece collection for less than $100.

Available only at their Amazon storefront, Orly is offering 20 percent off a few of their best-selling products, like the Gel FX Fast Forms Kit, Gel Fx Builder in a Bottle and a creamy terracotta gel shade dubbed Sunkissed so you can give yourself a perfect, accident-free gel mani at home.

Shinery

Listen, if it’s good enough for Oprah, then who are we to argue? Shinery’s Radiance Wash is formulated with clean, plant-based ingredients to gently wash away dirt and grime on your jewelry (and let’s be real, when’s the last time you washed your collection?), leaving it spotless and shiny. Use the code OPRAH to nab the discount.

Go big, then go home, said Ulta’s Jumbo Love Hair event, which starts today through January 21. Get jumbo-sized shampoos and conditioners from salon-quality hair brands, like Redken, Paul Mitchell, Pattern, Joico, and Curlsmith for just $33. Plus, Biolage and Matrix are offering deals starting at $25. Devoted fans of brands like Drybar, Bumble and bumble, and more will love that they are 20% off.

Already planning your next tropical vacation? Us too. Plan ahead with a new pair of flip-flops at an unbelievable price. Havaianas are giving an additional 40 percent off the sale price on select items. You can’t go wrong with the classic Slim Flip Flops or the You St. Tropez Lush Sandals. You can also get free shipping on orders over $25.

Some of Levi’s most popular styles, like the Wedgie Fit Jeans, 501 Original Fit Jeans, and Sherpa Trucker Jacket are on sale in one of their biggest sales of the season. Get 50 percent off select styles, which means some jeans are under $35 per pair—a deal that can’t be missed.

Styles from coveted brands including Athleta, Patagonia, The North Face, New Balance and Smartwool are up to 50 percent off—not to mention a generous selection of outdoor and adventure gear. We love this versatile Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket (especially at 30 percent off), as well as the Adidas leggings with the iconic white stripes at 40 percent off. And in my humble opinion, Hestra makes the best ski mittens in the world and they’re shockingly on sale.

Philip Kingsley

Philip Kingsley is way more than just a hair care brand—their trichologists develop hyper-focused products that tend to the health of the entire strand, root to tip, as well as the scalp. And now, you can save up to 30 percent on a few of their customer favorite collections, including the Moisture Balancing Duo and Moisture Extreme Duo, plus a selection of their styling tools.

Created in partnership with Augustinus Bader, Victoria Beckham Beauty’s skincare is powered by more than 40 ingredients. And now, a trio of her often sold-out skin care range is not only available for purchase, but is 20 percent off sticker price. Splurge for the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer in Golden or Original, or the Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum to hydrate, nourish and bring out the best in your skin.

Adidas’s end of the year sale is one of the biggest we’ve seen, with thousands of items across categories, sports and athletics and limited-edition collections all on sale. Need a new running shoe? Check! This Ultraboost 2.0 is more than $100 off. Had your eye on a Stan Smith lifestyle sneaker but never made the jump? Now it’s 50 percent off. And I’m a firm believer you can never have too many socks, and with more than 60 on sale, you can take your pick of styles and colors.

This rookie sunscreen brand has made a big splash since its launch. Developed in conjunction with a renowned dermatologist, these formulations are strong, long-lasting and they just feel good on your skin (unlike other chalky varieties). A selection of gift sets are on sale, and the Luxury Dessert Bar Set complete with a 5-pack of SPF 30 lip balm and sunscreen mousse cannot be missed.

If sustainability is close to your heart, then take a look at Lorna Jane’s line of athleisure and workout wear designed from recycled fabrics. Starting on December 26th, shoppers can peruse sale styles at 50% off from their collection of leggings, tanks, bras, shorts, swimwear, sweats and more. We also love their inclusive range of sizes from XXS to XXL and even maternity. In anticipation of the sale, we’ve already added the Raceway No Chafe Ankle Bitter Leggings and matching bra to our shopping carts.

