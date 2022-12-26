If you’re like me, you live in activewear: Whether I’m lounging around, running errands, or actually hitting the gym, chances are you’ll find me in leggings and a matching top. For those of us that can never have enough activewear pieces (or maybe Santa forgot the ones on the top of your list), we have good news to share—top brands like Alo, Halara, and Athleta, are offering big markdowns on some of their most popular styles. Shop best-selling Airbrush Leggings from Alo, Brooklyn Jogger from Athleta, and Naomi Workout Dress from Girlfriend Collective while they’re discounted for up to 80% off. Scroll for the best post-Christmas activewear sales of 2022.

Nike

If you’re looking to revamp your basics, Nike is an amazing brand to turn to for quality pieces. From sneakers to sports bras, t-shirts to leggings, the activewear company has put some of their top sellers at up to 50% off.

Nike

Athleta

Athleta knows a thing or two about cozy workout gear that doubles as loungewear. Starting December 22, the brand is offering up to 60% off during their Winter Semi-Annual Sale. The discounts don’t stop there either, between December 31 and January 2, you can snag an additional 20% off sale online and 30% off sale in-store (aka the perfect excuse to swipe those holiday gift cards).

Athleta

Halara

Now through January 2, shop Halara’s best-sellers, like the oh-so-flattering Cloudful Crossover Pocket Plain Leggings, defining Butt-Lifting Leggings, and fan-favorite Halter Thumb Hole top, while they’re up to 70% off. Plus, you can get a free tote bag on orders over $119, and free shorts on orders over $179.

Halara

Girlfriend Collective

Size-inclusive and eco-friendly, Girlfriend Collective has been creating pieces you can feel good in (and feel good about wearing). With classic leggings styles and cute tennis skirts on sale, there’s plenty of opportunity to snag your first (or hundredth) piece from the brand. From December 26th through January 8, you can shop at a variety of amazing discounted prices, including 30% off all orders, 40% off orders over $200, and 50% off orders over $300. Bonus: All orders over $100 are eligible for a free gift with purchase and free shipping.

Girlfriend Collective

Nordstrom

This retailer has huge discounts, up to 60% off, and fan-favorite activewear—like the Zella Live In High Waist Leggings and Brooks Drive Convertible Sports Bra. The famous Girlfriend Collective Bike Shorts are even on sale for just $20. Select colors and styles are discounted and sizes are going fast.

Nordstrom

Terez

With upwards of 400 items on sale for up to 80% off, now’s the time to shop everything you’ve ever had your eyes on from Terez. Influencers and celebs alike love this brand for its fun approach to activewear that doesn’t skimp on performance. Take your pick between a variety of eye-catching workout sets that will inspire you to keep at your goals long into the new year.

Terez

Year of Ours

Known for its comfy-meets-aesthetic vibe, Year of Ours is the place to shop for an activewear set that you’ll want to wear all the time. Now that the brand is offering 25% to 70% off sales through January 2, consider this your sign to get shopping.

Year of Ours

Carbon38

Carbon38 has already marked down its activewear collection and now you can save even more. Get an extra 40% off the sale section using code CHEERS at checkout.

Carbon38

Lorna Jane

Lorna Jane is the ideal mix of performance and fashion. Take 50% off some of their top styles, including the super chic Raceway No Chafe Ankle Biter Leggings and Matching Bra. sale. Or stock on the cozier pieces Rest and Relax Rib Full Length Pants and the LJ Rib Quarter Zip Sweat.

Lorna Jane

Old Navy

Everyone’s favorite budget-friendly retailer, Old Navy, is having a huge sale on all of their activewear to help you kick off a healthier New Year. The sale includes Powersoft, Dynamic Fleece, Powerchill, and Powerlite lines with deals starting on $8 for activewear tops and $18 for activewear bottoms.

Old Navy

Alo

Every activewear stan likely you always have a piece or two in your Alo cart. From cozy hoodies to the Airbrush Leggings everyone’s always talking about, the celeb-loved brand is offering up to 70% off starting today through December 31.