The 14 Best Affordable Watch Brands for Ultimate Wrist Candy

While plenty of accessory trends come and go, there’s nothing as timeless as a watch. No matter the outfit or occasion, you can never go wrong sporting the jewelry on your wrist, as a watch can add instant flair and sophistication to any look. And while there are plenty of luxury options available on the market, you don’t have to spend a fortune to find a pick that’s both practical and stylish.

But no matter what kind of watch you go for, the most important thing is that the one you decide upon feels like you. “Watches are no longer just a status symbol worn by Wall Street types,” explains stylist Robyn Victoria Fernandes. “They should be an extension of your personality.”

Meet the Expert Robyn Victoria Fernandes is a New York-based fashion stylist who’s worked with clients such as Heidi Klum, Eva Mendes, and Billy Porter.

Whether you’re the kind of person who always keeps her look professional or someone who gravitates towards colors and fun in fashion, there’s a price-friendly watch out there for you.

Read on for the best affordable watch brands as well as styling expertise from Fernandes.

