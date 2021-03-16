30 of the Best Affordable Clothing Brands To Shop

Typically, the conversation about affordable clothing is usually lumped together with fast fashion. That’s why it can seem near impossible to find budget-friendly apparel without resorting to brands that aren't the most planet-friendly. It often feels like you're forced to choose between sacrificing your sustainability standards or buying something that costs a meaty chunk of your paycheck. But despite this common conundrum, you'll be pleased to know there are designers and retailers that offer trendy pieces at accessible price points and don't support the negative practices of fast fashion. Ahead, 30 lesser-known, affordable brands with options that will instantly refresh your wardrobe.

Pixie Market

Founded by Magda Pietrobelli in 2006, Pixie Market is a hub for all things of-the-moment. Come here to pick up that bolero sweater or vest-and-trouser set you’ve been eyeing.

Simonett

Founder and Creative Director Simonett Pereira serves up bold, playful pieces with her namesake label. You can always expect bright colors, interesting silhouettes, and splashy patterns from this brand.

Almina Concept

Founder Angela Gahng brought her experience from working at labels such as Loewe and created a brand that makes elevated design accessible. Gahng works with mom-and-pop factories in South Korea to help bring the brand’s minimalist aesthetic to life.

Article&

Expect a small but well-focused edit of unique, affordable pieces from Article&. It was founded by the owners of Brooklyn boutique Dear Fieldbinder and is a great place to shop for everything from blazers to printed dresses.

Gimaguas

Barcelona-based Gimaguas is where to go when you need something bright and artisanal. Their breezy assortment of pieces makes especially great vacation-wear.

The Frankie Shop

The Frankie Shop offers luxe-looking staples at an affordable price point. We especially love their unique suiting options—a blazer and matching Bermuda-tailored shorts, for example.

& Other Stories

With design ateliers in Paris, Stockholm, and Los Angeles, & Other Stories appeals to a wider range of style aesthetics while still meeting basic wardrobe (and budget) needs.

Mixed Business

Mixed Business offers vintage pieces and an in-house collection of timeless staples crafted in easy-to-wear neutrals.

Lisa Says Gah

If you like having fun with your style, then Lisa Says Gah should be on your radar. Come for the cheery aesthetic; stay for the reasonable price point.

LACAUSA

Visit LACAUSA for reimagined basics (think: simple sweatshirts but in a powdery, tie-dye palette). If your work-from-home uniform needs a facelift, their stylish loungewear has you covered.

Oak + Fort

Oak + Fort is a destination for elevated, timeless pieces that are easy on your checking account. Come here if you need a new everyday sweater or versatile pair of pants.

Cos

Scandinavian-inspired style is what you’ll achieve with a wardrobe stocked with COS. Their shoe selection is equally notable, offering an inventory of unique footwear finds.

Toit Volant

Los-Angeles-based Toit Volant is where you go when you want a statement piece that everyone will ask you about. It’s also a great destination when you’re on the hunt for a special occasion dress.

Garmentory

Multi-brand retailer Garmentory offers a slew of affordable pieces from emerging and contemporary designers. They also offer a vintage edit that is curated with unique finds.

The Line by K

Ethically made in Los Angeles, Karla Deras founded The Line by K with the goal of empowering women with her bold designs.

Black Crane

Black Crane believes in crafting pieces that are comfortable and useful in your daily life. Because sustainability is at the core of the brand, all of the garments are made from natural fibers that are renewable, biodegradable, and long-lasting.

Arket

Arket means “sheet of paper” in Swedish and is a nod to the brand’s Nordic heritage. Their inventory consists of clean, chic pieces that integrate seamlessly into any existing wardrobe.

Girlfriend

If you need a new, affordable spot to pick up athleisurewear, make it Girlfriend. Their assortment of colorful, inclusive separates is what loungewear dreams are made of.

Universal Standard

Frustrated with sizing standards, Universal Standard’s founders created the company to make shopping for clothes—no matter your size or shape—a more inclusive experience.

Aritzia

If you’re not already familiar with Aritzia, you’ll immediately fall in love with this online destination for its stylish assortment of ready-to-wear pieces. Shopping here will make prepping your wardrobe for a new season a breeze.

Petite Studio

As the name suggests, Petite Studio makes pieces for petite women who often struggle to find clothing that fits their stature well. Spoiler: All of the clothes are super cute.

Eliza Faulkner

Montreal-based designer Eliza Faulkner studied at Central St. Martin’s College of Art & Design and founded her eponymous label in 2012. Her pieces are sure to give your wardrobe a playful, eccentric twist.

Wray

Inspired by the fine arts, Wray is an inclusive fashion brand developed in New York City. Their pieces are created ethically at a fair trade operation in India, Hong Kong, and Peru.

KkCo

If you want something simple, don’t go to KkCo. This eccentric, vibrant brand offers pieces for the bold type; it's the perfect spot to find a statement top or playful dress.

With Jean

If you’re searching for a statement top or an effortless floral dress, head to With Jean straight away.

Source Unknown

Founded in 2020, Source Unknown nails the effortlessly cool vibe with its assortment of minimal separates and reimagined staples.

Modern Citizen

If you need a new top for work or a simple slip dress, Modern Citizen’s assortment of clean, wearable pieces is worth adding to your repertoire.

Storets

Attention cottagecore lovers: affordable label Storets should be on your radar right now.

W Concept

W Concept offers a curated selection of global independent designers with options including ready-to-wear pieces, shoes, and accessories.

Musier

Musier Founder Anne-Laure Mais draws inspiration from archives, memories, and muses for her brand's affordable chic pieces. Whether it’s for a backless party dress or a sleek blazer, if you’re looking for a chic French brand to invest in, make it this one.