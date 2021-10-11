The 11 Best Ab Machines and Core Strengthening Tools for Your Home Gym

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

The advanced version of an ab wheel with foot stirrups and a pedal rest for both upper and lower body work.

It's a bouncy medicine ball that comes in a variety of weights, ranging from 6-12 pounds.

Portable, versatile sliders that can be used on different surfaces for varying levels of resistance.

Core strength is a key element of health and fitness, not only for looking and feeling your best but also for preventing injuries that can occur throughout everyday life.

While traditional sit-ups and weighted crunch machines have historically been marketed as the fast track to movie star abs, exercise science has evolved substantially over the last decade to prioritize basic, multifunctional training tools.

For those seeking that coveted six-pack, it's easy to lose sight of the importance of a holistic core strengthening approach. "Isolating the six-pack superficial abdominal muscles should never take priority over integrating the entire core along with good breathing mechanics," said Mark Cibrario, NSCA certified personal trainer and strength conditioning coach and owner of The Trainers Club in the Chicago area. "Tools which allow the user to be in functional positions are best, and exercises should resemble life or sporting activities." The good news is, with minimal equipment—and without breaking the bank—there are plenty of ways to achieve a strong core.

Ahead, explore our top picks of the best functional ab machines and core strengthening equipment to add to your home fitness arsenal; no gym membership required!