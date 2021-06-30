The Best Fourth of July Beauty Sales to Shop for 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Whether it’s lounging by the pool, planning weekend getaways to Miami, or just enjoying a breezy brunch picnic with friends—we’re so excited July Fourth is almost upon us. But the long holiday weekend also comes with another fun bonus—really good beauty deals.

If you’ve been looking to refresh your beauty stash with a few new blushes or wish to upgrade your skincare game, the Fourth of July sales a great opportunity to stock your cart with the beauty and skincare goods you’ve been thinking about all year—at a fraction of the price.

According to Dallin Hatch, Head of Corporate Communications at Pattern, we’re all ready for a change. “Consumer demand from January through May on Amazon ... beauty products has been up by … 20%,” Hatch explained. And as one of the best-selling categories for Prime Day “look or retailers and brands to offer discounts to capture the greatest share possible of demand heading into Independence Day.”

What Is the Fourth of July and Why Are There Sales?

The Fourth of July—also known as Independence Day, is an American federal holiday commemorating the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It also serves as the halfway point of the year, and the perfect time to score discounts in almost every product category.

When Do Most Fourth of July Sales Start?

Most retailers begin their annual Fourth of July sales in mid-June leading up to the holiday. Many Fourth of July sales continue throughout the month of July for more chances to save.

What is Normally on Sale for 4th of July?

There’s no short of great beauty, fashion, and home deals for Independence Day. Expect to find discounts across all beauty categories from self-tanners and makeup products, to skincare essentials and hair products—there’s a deal out there for everyone.

