5 Benefits of Facial Steaming, According to Estheticians

If you've ever had a facial, you've probably experienced the divine feeling of facial steaming. That said, it has purpose beyond its obvious relaxation benefits. "Facial steaming has many benefits if done correctly," says celebrity esthetician Ildi Pekar. The operative word here is "correctly" since there are some potential pitfalls and critical steps to ensure you're steaming safely.

First and foremost, think of this as a special add-on to your weekly skincare routine rather than a daily step. "When done too frequently, at-home steaming can cause redness, dryness, and other forms of inflammation," Pekar cautions. To that point, all the experts we spoke with agreed any steam sesh should be limited to 10 to 15 minutes—maximum. Pekar also advises keeping the source of steam 12 to 16 inches away from your face. It's also important to test how hot the steam is with your hands first, before slowly bringing your face towards it, adds Michele Koo, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon in St. Louis.

You don't necessarily need to buy a dedicated facial steamer—placing your face over a bowl of boiling water and covering your head with a towel works too—but in either instance, it's a good idea to use distilled water for the best results. "Distilled water is filtered, purified, and free of minerals, bacteria, and pollutants. It also has a pH of 7. This is the same pH as healthy skin, so it won't disrupt the natural acid mantle, which is important for maintaining healthy skin barrier function," explains Chicago-based esthetician Jenny Fix.

Now that you know how to steam, read on for more reasons why you should. Ahead, learn about the top five benefits of steaming your face.