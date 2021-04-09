11 Push-Up Benefits That Will Convince You to Add Them to Your Routine

03 of 11

They Can Be Easily Modified

Okay, so maybe you can’t do a traditional push-up. However, Wells points out that unlike many other exercises, there are many different varieties and they can be easily modified to your fitness level. “Even though push-ups are a well-known exercise and seem simple, simple doesn’t always mean easy. It’s important to start where you are at in your fitness journey and work your way up,” she explains. She suggests finding a push-up that works for you and not to be discouraged if you can’t do them straight away. “Although they are a common exercise, they are actually quite an advanced movement,” she adds. For example, if you are a beginner, you could start with a wall push-up, or push-ups on your knees. “From there you can advance to a standard push-up, decline push-ups, pop push-ups, or tricep push-ups to name a few. There are many different push-up variations to modify or advance depending on your fitness level.”