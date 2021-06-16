10 Benefits of Good Posture, According to Experts

01 of 10

Helps Your Muscles Function Well

Good posture sets your muscles (and entire body, for that matter) up for success, according to Vikki Petersen, DC, CCN, CFMP, a chiropractor at Root Cause Medical Clinics. Your muscles are anchored to bones at each end, so their ability to function properly depends on those bones being in the correct position in the first place, she explains. When your bones are out of alignment — like when your head juts forward to look down at your laptop, rather than stacking in line with the rest of your spine — they likewise tug your muscles out of place. The result? Overly lengthened or uncomfortably shortened muscles, which can lead to that dreaded WFH back or neck pain.

But when your bones are in alignment, your muscles can move like they were meant to. This allows you to go about your day more easily and comfortably than you might otherwise and set the foundation to build muscle strength, mobility, and more.