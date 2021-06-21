The 10 Benefits of a Strong Core, According to Trainers

When you picture a strong core, you probably imagine someone doing tons of crunches to grow their muscles. But building ab strength is about so much more than physical appearance: It can help you go about everyday tasks with more ease and improve your overall wellbeing, according to Laura Pachnos, an instructor at solidcore and yoga and Pilates teacher.

"Core work is the center of every movement," she tells Byrdie. "Having a strong core is more than the ability to hold a plank for an extended period of time; it’s actually a crucial part of a healthy lifestyle."

And building core strength isn't just about hammering out tons of sit-ups. Working your core in various ways is crucial to building comprehensive abdominal strength, according to certified personal trainer Dale Santiago. He suggests switching it up with exercises like planks and standing core moves to help you soak in all of the benefits of a strong core.

And what are those benefits, you ask? Below, trainers tell Byrdie all about the perks of having solid core strength.