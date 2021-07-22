Benefit's Hoola Bronzer has a dedicated fanbase, and it's easy to see why: The product is easy to apply, creates a natural, sun-kissed look, and stays on throughout the day. While the shade range is a bit limited, those who do find a good match will love how this bronzer can enhance an everyday look.

I have yet to try a product from Benefit Cosmetics that I don't like. I’ve used the They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara, 24-Hour Brow Setter Clear Brow Gel, Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel, Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil, and Watt's Up! Cream Highlighter, and I even get my brows done at the Benefit Brow Bar. I guess you could say that I’m a big fan.

But even after all my good experiences, I only recently discovered my favorite product from the brand yet: the Benefit Hoola Bronzer. The product creates a lightweight, natural-looking bronze, and it works both for a sun-kissed boost and for contouring—this is sure to be a staple in my makeup routine all summer and beyond. Keep reading to get the inside scoop on why I can’t live without this powder bronzer.

About My Skin: Sensitive and acne-prone

I have polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), so my skin is acne-prone. I keep breakouts on my cheeks, nose, and chin at bay using taro clindamycin phosphate gel, benzoyl peroxide gel, and tretinoin cream as part of my tried-and-true skincare routine.

My everyday makeup base is fairly simple: These days, I have been using Urban Decay's Naked Skin Color Correcting Fluid in Pink, NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer in Praline under my eyes, and Urban Decay's Hydromaniac Foundation. Interested in trying out a more contoured look for this review, I added Benefit's Hoola Bronzer into my routine alongside the brand's Watt's Up! Cream Highlighter.

How to Apply: Use the included brush

I love that Benefit's Hoola Bronzer comes with a brush and mirror for easy application—this makes it great for beginners or those who want to touch up their makeup looks on the go. I like to use bronzer to contour, so I applied the product to the hollows of my cheekbones using the included brush.

Benefit suggests sweeping a lighter shade of the bronzer all over if you're looking for a natural, sun-kissed look, or applying a deeper shade in the hollows of your cheekbones if you're contouring. Either way, the product creates a lightweight, matte finish that's perfect for everyday wear.

The Results: A contoured look that lasts all day

Where has this bronzer been all my life? Benefit's Hoola Bronzer is just the lightweight, matte product I'd been searching for to enhance my everyday look. It applied evenly, blended well, and I didn’t notice any creases. I did have to use a little more than expected, but the result was more than worth it. My defined, lightly sun-kissed finish lasted throughout a full day of work and errands in the Northern Virginia heat and humidity. The color faded a bit by the end of the day, but I still had an overall contoured look. The product came off easily with my MakeUp Eraser that evening, and my skin didn't appear to develop any irritation the next day.

The Value: Surprisingly budget-friendly

Benefit's Hoola Bronzer is $30 for 0.28 oz., which is comparable to similar mid-range powder bronzers. It's more expensive than a drugstore option, but the powder formula means it's likely to last a while, even if you end up using more than expected to create the look you want. For the results alone, I think this product is definitely worth it—the included brush and mirror only add to the appeal.

Similar Products: You've got options

Urban Decay Beached Bronzer: If you want a radiant glow, try Urban Decay's Beached Bronzer ($31). Similar to Benefit's Hoola Bronzer, it's a matte powder formula with a built-in mirror, making it great for reapplication on the go. The formula applies evenly and is easy to blend, as well.

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer: Looking for a bronzer with enough range to match your skin tone more exactly? This option from Fenty Beauty ($30) could be your new favorite, with nine versatile shades to create the matte, sun-soaked glow of your dreams. Like Benefit's option, the product promises to stay put all day and works well for both contouring and all-over warmth.

Nars Bronzer Powder: Another cult-favorite, this bronzer from Nars ($38) has a shimmer finish for those who prefer a lightly reflective glow. The formula is buildable, so you can switch it up between a subtle, sun-kissed look and something a bit more dramatic depending on what your day has in store.