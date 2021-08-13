Benefit Cosmetics Gold Rush Blush is an amazing unintentional two-in-one product. The blush doubles beautifully as a highlighter, and the shimmery finish creates a subtly reflective glow that will have you obsessed.

We put the Benefit Gold Rush Blush to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

If you're anything like me, sweltering summer days are a time to be more selective about the makeup you’re putting on your face. Sometimes it’s just too hot for a full beat, so these days, I choose to go light on the makeup and only pick lightweight products that enhance my skin’s glow.

I love a classic bronzed glow, but these days I’ve been into a look that’s more peachy—and that’s where blush comes into play. A good blush always makes me look youthful, fresh, and sun-kissed, as if I just came from St. Tropez. But while blush can really take a flushed glow finish to the next level, like with any makeup product, there's always room for improvement.

To help pull together my minimalist summer makeup look, I’ve been on the lookout for a two-in-one blush. A blush that doubles as a highlighter is ideal because the fewer products I need to use on my face, the better I feel about keeping up my routine in the heat. I’ve tried a few blushes already, but none have given me quite the result I've been looking for. So when my editor approached me to try the Benefit Gold Rush Blush, I was more than excited. Did this product create the luxe, summer-ready finish I was after? Read further for all the details in my full review.

Benefit Gold Rush Blush Best For: All skin types, though the amount of product necessary may vary by tone. Uses: A simple blush with shimmery golden flecks to add a sun-kissed, radiant touch to any makeup look. Potential Allergens: Mica Byrdie Clean: Yes Price: $30 About The Brand: Benefit Cosmetics began in 1976 with a coin flip (yup, you read that correctly). Founders Jean and Jane Ford flipped a coin while deciding on their next business venture—heads, they would open a coffee shop, and tails, they would start a makeup company. Thankfully, the coin landed on tails, and to this day, Benefit remains one of the most creative and popular beauty brands in the industry.

About My Skin: Slightly oily

Recently, my skin has changed a bit. Typically, I have relatively dry skin. On most occasions, having dry skin has made it hard for me to find blushes that didn’t come off cake-y. I would gravitate towards liquid blushes because I felt they had the most natural and smooth finish. Now, my skin is more normal to oily, and I'm figuring out what formulas work best all over again.

Since the change in my skin, I find myself wanting to give powder blush another try. I've found liquid blushes tend to move around my face now, so I need a product that will stay in place even when my skin gets a bit oily. Powder blushes seemed most likely to remain in place and work well with my skin’s natural moisture, so I was excited to see the effects

How to Apply: Built to your desired coverage

To be honest, liquid blushes and powdered blushes are not on the same wavelength. I am used to having to take a less-is-more approach with liquid blushes because they can be very pigmented (which I love). However, I am learning that powder blushes are not as instantly dramatic; most make you work for it.

I swiveled my brush a few times into the rose gold pan of Benefit's Gold Rush Blush to get some color payoff. I will say one benefit about this formula is that you have more control. It's easy to add as much as you want and determine precisely how much product works best for you. I am a blush connoisseur, so I applied a generous amount to the tops of my cheeks. At the same time, I was working the product up to my cheekbone area for a lifted look. I found this worked great to both shape my face and add a highlighted effect to the area.

The Results: A rosy, shimmery glow

Celeste Polanco/Design by Cristina Cianci

I always had a firm opinion about powder blushes, but the Benefit Cosmetics Gold Rush Blush was a different experience. When I first applied the product, it surprisingly didn’t have a lot of fallout. This factor is quite common with powder blush, so the fact that it wasn't an issue was a nice touch.

When I began to apply the blush, I realized I would need to layer if I wanted the color to pop on my brown skin. Layering can be risky because it increases the probability of caking and fallout, but I had faith that my skin's natural oils would not let that happen. As I layered the product onto my skin, the color payoff became more visible, and the appearance was silky smooth.

The golden nectar shade of Benefit's Gold Rush Blush looks beautiful against my skin tone. The rosy blush has a generous amount of gold in it, giving the perfect balance of highlighter and blush. I wore the blush throughout the day and only had to reapply once. The reapplication didn’t bother me and felt reasonable giving how long the powder formula lasted. I will say the glitter on the blush seemed to move around my skin. This didn't bother me too much, but I can see how it may be a turn-off for some. Overall, this blush gives a gorgeous metallic look to the skin, creating a sun-kissed finish with an extra boost of radiance.

The Value: Pretty good

Benefit's Gold Rush Blush is $30 for the standard 0.17-oz. size, but there's also a 0.08-oz. mini version for $17. I believe it's important to offer different price points, so it's easier to try a product no matter your budget or readiness to commit. If I were buying this blush, I would likely purchase the original size as it's a slightly better value for the amount, but the mini is a great option for those who are prioritizing budget, traveling frequently, or aren't sure how much they'll like the result. It's all up to preference, really.

Similar Products: You've got options

bareMinerals Loose Powder Blush in Vintage Peach: This peachy powder blush ($23) is the perfect match for the original Benefit Gold Rush Blush. The product creates a balance between shimmer and pigment to give your cheeks the ultimate flush. Also, the formula is a fairly unique cream mineral powder, which creates a natural-looking finish and may be the best of both worlds if you can't decide between formula types.

Cover FX Monochromatic Blush Duo in Soft Peach: This dynamic blush duo ($38) is great for any day, with two tones that you can blend to your ideal look. The right side is a metallic peachy blush similar to Benefit, while a matte option sits on the left side. This product is definitely worth it if you like to keep your options open, as it's easy to use the shades together or separately to create several different looks.