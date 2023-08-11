For me, nothing beats the appearance of fluffy, full brows that stay put, and Benefit’s Fluff Up Brow Wax effortlessly achieves this look. By adding texture to my brows and accentuating their natural shape, the wax made my brows look naturally full—and not at all crunchy or stiff.

Achieving full, feathery, laminated brows every day sounds great in theory, but it can be tricky to get right. Impartial to brow gels, I’ve often jumped from product to product in search of the perfect match—many I've tried have been too stiff, too flaky, too sticky, or too flexible. As a huge fan of Benefit Cosmetics brow products, when the brand's Fluff Up Brow Wax came on my radar, I was curious to see if it would change the game for me. With promises of a buildable formula and a manageable hold that dries with a soft matte finish, the product sounds great on paper... but did it work for my brows, and is it worth trying? Keep reading for my full review of this fan-favorite brow wax.

Benefit Cosmetics Fluff Up Brow Wax Best for: Anyone who prefers full brows with a natural-looking finish. Uses: A clear brow wax that helps create fluffy, feathery, textured brows that last for up to 12 hours. Hero ingredients: Candelilla wax, jojoba seed oil, shea butter Potential allergens: Acacia Senegal gum Price: $26 Shade range: One shade (clear)

About My Brows: Full, but with thin tails

Doing my eyebrows is one of my favorite steps in my beauty routine, as I always feel like it helps my face come alive. In terms of shape and density, my brows are full, but they’re not very thick: The hair itself is thinner, and the tails are a bit sparse.

Usually, when I fill my brows in, I focus on accentuating their natural shape and adding fullness to the ends with Benefit's Precisely, My Brow Pencil ($25). I love an ashy brow look, and Benefit’s pencil in shade 3.5 gives me the finish I like without looking gray on my skin. Lately, I’ve been topping off my application with the e.l.f. Cosmetics Soap Brow pomade ($8) to keep my brows in place. For almost a month, I swapped my e.l.f. product for Benefit’s Fluff Up Brow Wax to see if it was worth adding to my regular routine.

How to Apply: Use upward strokes, or brush against the grain for volume

Depending on your level of comfort, Benefit recommends two application methods for the Fluff Up Brow Wax. If you want a look that’s well-placed but natural, brush the brow gel through using upward strokes. If you’re looking to create more volume, start by combing your brow hair against its direction of natural growth. Then, brush your brows back into place, creating the shape you desire.

The Results: Feathery, structured volume that lasts all day

After three weeks of using the Benefit Fluff Up Brow Wax, I'm a huge fan of this product. Never one to shy away from extreme volume and hold, I’d rake the gel through my brows against the direction of growth, making sure to thoroughly coat each hair with product. Then, I’d comb them back to their natural shape using upward strokes. Each time I’d fill in my brows, I’d do this step two times before going in with my Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil, focusing on the arches and tails.

Previously, I could take or leave a brow wax or gel—bouncing from product to product, I wasn’t a brand loyalist because I hadn’t found a gel I would consider essential to my routine. The Fluff Up Brow Wax has changed the game for me: Every time I used it, my brows had a full, feathery-yet-structured look, as well as hold that kept my brows in place all day without being crunchy or flaky. The first couple applications took some getting used to in terms of how much product made sense for me, but once I got the hang of the wax, I was constantly reaching for it. Benefit has another stellar brow product on its hands, and I've finally found a brow wax I definitely see myself repurchasing.

The Value: Expensive but worth it

Priced at around $25 for 0.2 oz. of product, the Benefit Fluff Up Brow Wax is a bit pricey, but I think it’s a worthy investment—especially for anyone who's serious about maintaining their brows. A little goes a long way, so I see the wax lasting a decent amount of time as well. Whether you have thin, sparse brows or thicker, fuller arches, this product can give you the look you’re after without having to use too much (and without the crunching, flaking, or stiffness that can be common with brow waxes).

Similar Products: You've got options

Refy Brow Sculpt: Similar in terms of texture with a slightly firmer hold, the Refy Brow Sculpt Shape and Hold Gel ($22) sets hair in place easily thanks to its double-ended applicator brush, which helps you comb through and shape your brows. If you need a firmer applicator brush, go with Refy.

Got2B Glued 2-in-1 Gel for Brows and Edges: With its thicker texture and strong hold, the Got2B Glued Eyebrow Gel ($8) gives brows a laminated look while keeping them in place all day. If it’s usually challenging to keep your brows in place, give Got2B Glued a try.