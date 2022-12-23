Benefit's New Brow Wax Is the Only One That Doesn't Leave My Eyebrows Crusty

If we were to bet on the one beauty staple with the most rapid (and discernible) trend evolution, we'd go all in on brows. The industry changes drastically with each new trend, and sets forth on creating products that will help you achieve the new look du jour, like the brow stencils for achieve Insta-worthy brows circa 2016 or bleaching kits to make 2022 "ugly"-yet-chic brows attainable.

While we're in an era of experimental brows for sure—bleached, tweezed, and bedazzled is the new black—a full, fluffy "clean girl" brow is still highly coveted. Soap brows, which give the illusion of fluffed-up, brushed-out brows, have been around for years, but are experiencing a resurgence on TikTok. Right on time, Benefit released its new Fluff Up Brow Wax ($26), which promises feathery brows without an ounce of hardened texture in sight.

Ahead, everything you need to know about Fluff Up Brow Wax, plus my honest review.

The Inspiration

Brow waxes that give the appearance of brushed-out brows aren't new, per se, and there are some bestsellers already out there to give you a laminated effect. The thing is, though, that most products that offer a soap brow effect often feel waxy in the brows, leaving a hardened and almost crusted finish. So to close the gap in the brow wax market, Benefit—a world-renowned brand for its top-of-the-line brow products—set out on a mission to create a long-wear brow wax that's still flexible and conditioning.

Benefit Cosmetics Fluff Up Brow Wax $26.00 Shop

The Benefit Fluff Up Brow Wax

"Unlike your typical brow wax, this one doesn't come in a pot that requires a separate blush for application," says the brand. "The all-in-one container allows for easy application while on-the-go." Benefit's Fluff Up Brow Wax has a clear, matte finish that provides flexible hold for 12 hours. The term "flexible" is important here, because, unlike similar products that can harden the brows like a mega-hold hairspray, this crunch-free brow wax moves with your facial expressions throughout the day without causing your brushed-up look to fall apart. Along with being waterproof, humidity-proof, and sweatproof, this formula is enriched with candelilla wax, jojoba seed oil, shea butter, and argan oil that all work as a team to condition the brow hairs throughout the day.

My Review

To make sure I got the most out of the product, I turned to Benefit Global Brow Expert, Jared Bailey, for pointers."If you are looking for a more defined look, layer the Benefit Fluff Up Brow Wax over Precisely, My Brow Pencil ($25) for fuller and richer brows," he says. Thanks to my Croatian heritage, I have pretty dark and thick hair brow hairs, so I often don't find myself needing a brow pencil. With the Fluff Up Brow Wax in hand, I first brushed the product using short yet soft upward strokes, as Bailey suggests. I found that this application technique gave my brows a feathery appearance that was just enough for daily wear.

However, Bailey reccomends using a backcombing technique to amp the brows up. "To add volume and more fluff, gently comb your brow hair against the direction of natural growth," says Bailey. "Finally, brush the brow hairs into your desired shape." Admittedly, I was apprehensive about trying this technique out because my brow hairs are pretty thick on their own—I didn't want to create a super-laminated look. Still, I tried it out while headed to an event and was pleasantly surprised at how natural and well-groomed my brows looked.

Isabella Sarlija

With both application techniques, I noticed that my brows really did move with my face throughout the day. Unlike other brow waxes and soaps I've used in the past, the Benefit Fluff Up Brow Wax felt undetectable while keeping my brow hairs brushed-up from the moment of application until I wiped off my makeup at the end of the day. I also put it to the test at the gym—through squats, bench presses, and a long-winded round on the elliptical, my brows stayed in their position from start to finish. Consider me impressed.