The mascara's innovative magnetic technology allows it to achieve unbelievable lash lengthening. Your lashes will look longer, more defined, and voluminous after application.

When I think about mascara, Benefit Cosmetics is one of the first brands to come to mind. As the #1 mascara brand in the U.S, it's safe to say they know how to create lash lengthening, curling, and volumizing products that people love. Anchoring their lash offerings is the They're Real! Mascara family. You're likely familiar with They're Real! Lengthening Mascara, which has garnered praise from makeup artists and Byrdie editors alike. But today, meet the newest mascara launch from Benefit Cosmetics: the They're Real! Magnet Mascara.

When I learned about this launch, the mascara's magnet component immediately piqued my curiosity. Essentially, the mascara's extender brush is made with a magnetically charged core that pulls the magnetic mineral-enriched formula up and out beyond the tips of your lashes to achieve 40% longer lashes. While I have a few mascaras that I like, I've yet to find one that makes my lashes appear longer on camera. And this one seems like it may just put an end to my search. So needless to say, I was eager to swipe it on and see if it lived up to its claims. Ahead, read my honest review.

Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Magnet Mascara Best for: Lengthening lashes Active ingredients: Black iron oxides Clean?: Yes Price: $27 About the brand: Benefit Cosmetics is known for its best-selling mascaras, primers, bronzers, and eyebrow products.

About My Lashes: Average length but disappear on camera

My lashes are a decent length and thickness but don't really hold a curl. When I wear mascara, I want it to add definition, volume, and length to my lashes so they're noticeably visible when I take a selfie or hop on a Zoom call. It typically takes about two coats of mascara for me to achieve my desired lash look.

Ingredient Quality / Concentration: A mineral-enriched formula

The mascara is able to achieve 36-hour lash lengthening and bold pigment payoff thanks to its dynamic formula. "The Magnetic Mineral Enriched Mixture is made up of black iron oxides," Benefit Cosmetics SVP of Global Product & Service Innovation Kate Helfrich says. "These black iron oxides have a special octagonal shape, which contributes to the formula’s intense, saturated, supercharged black color."

The Science: New and innovative magnetic technology

As mentioned previously, the formula acts in tandem with the magnetic core in the brush to pull lashes up and out. For Helfrich and her team, creating the magnetic technology was the hardest part of development. "Through many rounds of testing, we discovered that placing the magnet at the very center core of the brush was the secret to pulling lashes up & out during application," she says. "Next, we had to determine the right weight and strength for it to pair perfectly with the magnetic formula. A magnet too strong would pull too much formula onto the brush and get messy; a magnet too weak wouldn’t attract enough formula to create extreme length. Eventually, we found the perfect balance."

While the brush's magnetic center is a standout feature (they're actually working to patent the technology in the EU and the U.S.), there are a few other design characteristics worth pointing out. The mascara's custom-engineered brush also boasts soft zig-zag bristles that allow it to comfortably glide through your lashes and lift them. The development team also spent time innovating the mascara's wiper. Customized to the brush, you're guaranteed to get the right amount of product on the brush every time you pull it out of the tube, without having to worry about mess, excess, or clumps.

How to Apply: Two coats is the key

Using the wand, I raked the mascara through my lashes, making sure I started right at my lash line. I like to apply one coat of mascara to each eye, let it set a little bit, and then go in with a second layer.

The Results: Lengthened lashes

Byrdie / Olivia Hancock

When I was finished applying the mascara and inspected my lashes in the mirror, I was every bit impressed. This mascara helped me achieve my goal of having lashes that pop on camera, so it's safe to say it has won me over. The lengthening effects were clearly visible, making it appear as though I glued on a pair of fluttery faux lashes. Though there were a few small clumps on my lashes post-application, that's not a dealbreaker for me. The dynamic formula allows it to provide stunning definition, volume, and length that lasted all day. And if you're wondering, it didn't flake or smudge at all.

The Value: On par with other Benefit Cosmetics mascaras

At $27, this mascara is similarly priced to Benefit Cosmetics' other mascaras. Because it is equipped with first-to-market technology, I think the price tag is fitting. If you're like me and have been looking for a mascara that will give your lashes unbelievable length, I'm confident you'll find this mascara to be worth every penny.

Similar Products: You have options

Hourglass Cosmetics Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara ($29): Voted as one of the best mascaras, the Hourglass Cosmetics Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascaramakes it look like you're wearing faux lashes. The formula's lightweight fibers and film-forming technology also help ensure it stays smudge-proof all day.

UOMA Beauty Drama Bomb Extreme Volume Nourishing Mascara ($20): Inspired by iconic entertainer Josephine Baker, who was known for her dramatic lashes, UOMA Beauty's mascara boasts a smudge and flake-proof formula that delivers volume and drama to your lashes.

Our Verdict: Lives up to its claims

This mascara promises to lift and lengthen your lashes, and it does just that. The fascinating magnet technology allows it to achieve out-of-this-world lengthening results. As someone whose natural lashes seemingly disappear on camera, this mascara is now my new go-to.