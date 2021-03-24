If you want to give your brows some volume and color, you won’t be disappointed by the Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel at all. It’s extremely easy to use and lasts all day without the need to reapply.

We put Benefit Cosmetics' Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

We've all seen the eyebrow trends come and go over the years, and if you’ve managed to escape plucking all your brow hairs out during the thin brow phase you’re more than lucky. While makeup trends come and go, brows shape our faces forever, and it’s important to keep them in top shape and condition. Brow gel has become increasingly popular over the years, due to its ability to shape eyebrows and help tame unruly ones, but does it really live up to its hype?

Ahead, I tried the Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel—and the results were way better than I anticipated.

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel Best for: Eyebrows Uses: Filling in and laying down eyebrows to stay in place Potential Allergens: Titanium dioxide, mica Byrdie Clean?: No Price: $24 About the Brand: Founded in 1976, Benefit Cosmetics is known for its incredibly wide range of makeup products. Famous for making lip and cheek stains, the brand knows a thing or two about eyebrows, too.

About My Skin: Daily makeup wearer

I’m a makeup wearer, plain and simple. While I don’t do a full beat most days, eyebrow gel is always apart of my day, and I love a good full-looking brow. I tend to wear light foundation, concealer, bronzer, highlighter, and blush along with brow gel, mascara, and at times eyeshadow, too. Even on a day where I’m not wearing any makeup at all, I never skip brows, mascara, or concealer. I feel so much better when my brows look good, and my under-eyes have some concealer on to hide my dark circles. Brands that I often reach for daily are Giorgio Armani Beauty, Victoria Beckham Beauty, Tower 28, and Grande Cosmetics.

How to Apply: Simple and easy

This eyebrow gel is very easy to apply, but there are a few things to keep in mind ahead of using so that you get the best results. First of all, the brush is tiny, and the gel is thick. You will need to wipe off some of the excess gel on the brush before using it because it will clump and deposit a lot of color on the brow quickly that you’ll need to wipe off to keep from smudging.

While most people would start at the front of the eyebrows and work their way towards the end, a great tip for application is to actually start at the tail of your brow, running the brush against the hair to ensure each hair has some color deposited on it. Straighten and shape eyebrows out by then starting at the front of brows, brushing up the hairs with the brush until you get the results you want.

After using this brow gel my brows look fuller, thicker, and the best part was I did not have to touch them up throughout the day.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Results: Fuller, thicker brows

After using this brow gel my brows look fuller, thicker, and the best part was I did not have to touch them up throughout the day. They stayed intact all day, and the color lasted, too. My eyebrows instantly looked lifted which is another huge bonus for me as I love anything that gives me a lift.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Value: Pricey but worth it

This tiny brow gel coming in at $24 a tube is more costly than competitors but will get the job done. And remember, a little bit of gel goes a very long way in helping to ensure your product lasts a while, and you get your money’s worth. If you use this gel at the recommended amount on a daily basis, you won’t need to replenish it more than every three to four months, if not longer.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

Similar Products: You've got options

Milk Makeup KUSH Fiber Brow Gel ($20): This vegan brow gel uses plant-derived oil and a flexible gel mix to help keep brows in place, with a tapered brush to ensure each brow hair gets covered in the application process.

Glossier Boy Brow ($16): Oleic acid, lethicin, and soluble collagen make up this fan-favorite brow gel formula to help thicken, moisturize, and condition brows.

Flower Beauty Fiber Fix Brow Gel ($9): Help tint, shape, and sculpt your brows with this budget-friendly brow gel that comes in three shades, and touts a naturally feathered look.