As a beauty writer, new brands, launches, and treatments come across my desk every day. While I’m constantly adding to my arsenal of products, there's one brand I constantly go back to for tried-and-true makeup: Benefit Cosmetics.

Even before I started my career in beauty, I raved about Benefit to practically everyone and anyone who would listen. Truthfully, the brand's products have remained in my rotation for as long as I can remember. And honestly, as the years have gone by, I’ve never ceased to be amazed by the new launches—each is thoughtfully formulated with precision to truly provide exactly what you’d ask of it. Trust me: Once you try Benefit, you’ll never go back.

Benefit Cosmetics Founded: Sisters Jean and Jane Ford in 1990 Based In: San Francisco Pricing: $18-$42 Best Known For: Brow products and the cult-favorite Hoola Bronzer Most Popular Products: Hoola, Gimme Brow, and Roller Lash Curling Mascara Fun Fact: When the Ford sisters moved to San Francisco, they flipped a coin to determine the type of business they would start. One side was a makeup store, and the other a casserole cafe. Other Brands You’ll Love: Glossier, Urban Decay Cosmetics

Behind every brand is a story, and Benefit’s does not disappoint. “Before Benefit was born, its two founders, Jean and Jane Ford, both successful models and makeup artists at the time, took a leap of faith and moved to San Francisco to bring a new approach to beauty,” say Maggie Ford Danielson and Anne Ford Danielson, chief beauty ambassadors at Benefit Cosmetics. It was in 1976, in San Francisco’s Mission District, that the journey began with the opening of a tiny makeup shop called The Face Place.

At this point, the Danielsons explain, the business plan was to make $33 a day to break even. But things changed in 1977 when an exotic dancer walked into the store and ordered a nipple stain. “It was here that the first bottle of Benefit’s Rose Tint was born—years later, we call it Benetint.” In 1990 The House of Benefit was born when The Face Place was renamed Benefit Cosmetics. “Its first official counter opened that same year at Henri Bendel in New York City, and things began to change a bit later when LVMH (Moet Hennessy Louis Vuttion) acquired the once humble little makeup shop," say the Danielsons.

If anything, it proves to us all that all it takes is an idea and a whole lot of passion to create something incredible. “We’re not only in the makeup business ... we’re in the feel-good business," say the Danielsons. "Because when we are laughing and having fun, that’s when we are our most beautiful selves."



Ahead, discover the best products that Benefit Cosmetics has to offer.