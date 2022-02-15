Benefit's New Serum-Like Concealer Worked Magic on My Under-Eye Circles

No matter how many exciting new beauty launches enter the fold, there are some brands that will always maintain a spot in our makeup routines. They're the ones that we've been using for as long as we can remember, and have made it through many dates, break-ups, and milestones. For me, that brand is Benefit Cosmetics.

Benefit favorites like Gimme Brow ($24), Roller Lash Curling Mascara ($27), and the Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer ($24) have always had a permanent spot in my rotation—even before I began my career in beauty. In fact, one of my first ever cosmetic purchases was from the brand when I was a teenager, and since then I've just continued to be enamored by them. So when I heard that Benefit was expanding their popular concealer line with a new skincare-infused formula designed specifically for under eyes, I couldn't wait to try it out.

Launching today (Feb. 15), the new Boi-ing Bright On Concealer ($24) is a serum-like formula that promises to brighten, color correct, and hydrate the delicate skin surrounding the eyes. Unlike the original Boi-ing Concealer, this new offering is lighter, and formulated to give under eyes a quick pick-me-up rather than full coverage. While I've tried many, many different concealers, I've yet to find one with a lightweight formula that can conceal my very, very dark under-eye circles. However, since Benefit has yet to let me down, I was confident that this new launch could put an end to my search. Needless to say, I was eager to try it out and see if it lived up to its claims. Keep reading to learn more about the new Bo-ing Bright On Concealer, and for my honest review.



The Inspiration

In the past few years, we've seen a serious shift in how people are using concealer. Gone are the days of a heavy, triangle-shaped application. Instead, many beauty lovers have adopted a less-is-more approach when it comes to cover-up (we can at least partially thank TikTok for the change).

According to Kate Helfrich, Benefit's SVP of Global Product & Service Innovation, the new concealer is intended to address the needs of today's consumers. "At Benefit, we're here for the modern concealer conversation—the idea that there isn't just one right way to use concealer, it's entirely up to you," she explains.

In other words, the Boi-ing Bright On Concealer was inspired by the makeup trends of late—including the minimal, barely-there look that lets skin look like skin. "Concealers used to be prescriptive, used for covering up anything and everything from dark circles, blemishes, freckles, birthmarks, etc.—but that’s not the goal for everyone," she says.



Benefit Cosmetics

The Formula

Since Benefit already has a full-coverage option—the aforementioned Bo-ing Cakeless Concealer—the brand wanted to develop a more modern texture that not only feels light and fresh under the eyes, but also provides the additional benefits of brightness, color correction, and hydration.

"We wanted to marry a really modern serum-like concealing format with skincare benefits in one," says Helfrich. To do so, the brand infused the concealer with skincare ingredients like vitamin C, red algae extract, and pearl pigments that help visibly brighten under eyes, but don't weigh down the formula.

The concealer itself is available in twelve versatile shades meant to target and color correct a range of under-eye discoloration across different skin tones. "These shades have pink, yellow, and peach undertones to neutralize brown, blue, or purple discoloration," Helfrich explains.



Benefit Cosmetics Boi-ing Bright On Concealer $24 Shop

How To Apply

The concealer has a flat, paddle-like applicator that's designed to be softer on the sensitive area underneath our eyes. For best use, the brand recommends gently dotting three circles of concealer underneath the eyes and blending them in softly with your fingertips from the innermost corner outward. Since the formula is so lightweight and blends in seamlessly, you can layer on additional product throughout the day for touch-ups, or apply it over the Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer for even more coverage.

The Review

To me, this concealer is magic. It not only expertly conceals my dark circles, but it also doesn't feel too heavy over my tinted moisturizer base. Specifically, I love how it goes on feeling very light but still manages to add the perfect amount of coverage and brightness with just two or three dots. It also blends super easily with just my fingertips and doesn't look cakey or feel drying at the end of the day, which is what makes it sorcery, IMO.

