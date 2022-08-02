Benefit’s Lovetint Cheek & Lip Stain Delivers the Perfect Amount of Pigment

I’m obsessed with the Benefit Lovetint Cheek & Lip Stain. If you want to add a pop of color to your makeup look, look no further.

I'm always inspired to break out colorful blushes during the summer. However, I often struggle to find one that is sheer but still pigmented enough to show up on my skin. I usually use powder blushes in the wintertime, but they do nothing for my skin in the summer.

That's why I've been experimenting with liquid blushes to achieve the pigmentation and vibrancy I've been searching for. And recently, I came across the perfect liquid blush: Benefit's Cheek & Lip Stain in the shade "Lovetint." Keep reading for my honest review of the multi-purpose product.

Benefit Lovetint Cheek & Lip Stain Best for: All skin types Uses: Daytime, soft glam looks Active ingredients: Squalane Clean: Yes Cruelty-free: No Price: $18 About the Brand: Benefit Cosmetics is a worldwide cosmetics company that aims to spread the legacy of laughter, love, and fun. The brand is known for its iconic brow products and brow bar boutiques and offers a wide range of makeup targeted at the face, such as mascara, eyeliner, and concealer.

About My Skin/Complexion: Sensitive and oily

I have sensitive, oily skin. And in the summer, I usually become one shade darker due to being in the sun. So, as mentioned, it can be hard to find blushes that last all day and show up. While powder blushes are my go-to (like the MAC Powder Blush and NYX Sweet Cheeks Creamy Powder Blush), I was eager to add Benefit's Lovetint Cheek & Lip Stain to my makeup routine.

How to Apply: Use on your cheeks and lips

To use this as a blush, I applied a dime-sized amount (a little goes a long way!) on my cheeks and blended it out for a flushed, sheer wash of color. When I wanted to wear this as a lip stain, I applied a generous amount to the center of my lips and puckered them until they were fully covered. I recommend exfoliating and using a lip balm to ensure your lips are moisturized, as this product bleeds.

The Results: A matte finish that flatters the skin

NÃ¡osha Gregg / Design by Tiana Crispino

When I first applied the Cheek & Lip Stain to my cheek, the first thing I noticed was the pigment. Lovetint is a bright fiery red, and I feared the color might be too intense. However, it blended out instantly and beautifully. The formula is lightweight and did not cause any irritation on my cheeks or my lips.

As a blush, it has incredible staying power and lasted through an eight-hour work day. On the lips, it applies extremely well as I only needed one coat. However, it does transfer and bleed throughout the day. The pigmentation was still extremely strong, as my lips remained tinted after eating and drinking.

The Value: An underpriced must-have

Retailing for $18, Benefit's Lip & Cheek Stain is underpriced, in my opinion. Most lip and cheek stains range between $14 and $45, with the best-performing ones costing around $25. While $18 for 0.2 fluid ounces can be considered pricey, the quality makes it worth it. Plus, a little goes a long way, so it will certainly last you a while.

Similar Products: You have options

Uoma Beauty by Sharon C It's Complicated Lip Tint + Cheek Stain + Oil + Gloss: Uoma Beauty's sister brand offers an affordable, high-quality lip and cheek tint. The It's Complicated Lip Tint + Cheek Stain + Oil + Gloss ($7) is 100% vegan and formulated with hyaluronic acid and avocado oil.

Yves Saint Laurent Nu Lip & Cheeky Balm: Yves Saint Laurent's Nu Lip & Cheeky Balm ($26) is creamy and moisturizing. Ingredients such as orange blossom and shea butter ensure a soft and comfortable feel on the skin. Their shade range is also melanin friendly, with deeper tones that can work year-round.

Too Faced Peach Bloom Color Blossoming Lip & Cheek Tint: The Too Faced Peach Bloom Color Blossoming Lip & Cheek Tint ($25) is a moisturizing formula. This product adapts to a custom shade based on your body chemistry, providing you with the perfect flush.

