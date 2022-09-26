Bella Hadid Brought Witchy Glamour to the Versace After Party

With both Bella Hadid on the runway and Paris Hilton closing out the show—in a hot pink wedding dress, no less—we knew the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Milan would be a success. Still, we can’t stop thinking about what went on after the show—specifically, Hadid’s look at the after party, where she turned the witchy vibes on full blast.

Bella showed up to the after party wearing a piece from Versace’s SS23 collection that's equal parts witchy and sultry—the black long-sleeved dress has a sleek silhouette, and a plunging neckline that reaches well below Hadid’s waist. She paired the dress with an oversized black leather studded belt, which is so fitting for the various “sleaze” trends happening lately, effectively bringing us back to our days shopping for pyramid studded belts at Hot Topic.



She paired the outfit with sleek, pin-straight hair in a sharp middle part, along with black nail polish to add to her Salem-chic moody look. The only color she dared to wear was the leftover makeup she sported on the runway mere hours earlier—a dark metallic purple wing that smoked around her eyes which perfectly added to the spooky-glam vibes.

Versace teamed up with Pat McGrath Labs to create various purple makeup looks for this season’s runway. “Versace SS23 celebrates the rebellious, confident, strong and liberated woman— the Goddess of Freedom," says the brand. To prep Hadid’s complexion, Dame Pat McGrath first massaged and pressed Rose 001 The Essence ($86) onto the skin before applying the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Primer ($30) and Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation ($68) for a natural, dewy complexion.

Getty



To make sure the look lasted through both the runway show and its after party, McGrath dusted the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Setting Powder ($39) over Hadid’s complexion using the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Powder Brush ($60). McGrath then added a sheer veil of the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Powder ($32) “under the eyes and anywhere desired to smooth the skin.”

McGrath followed this by sweeping the Skin Fetish: Divine Blush ($39) shade Nude Venus II onto the cheeks. Then, using her fingertips, McGrath gently pressed the Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo ($50) into the high points of Hadid’s face, including the brow bone, cheekbone, center of the nose, and cupid’s bow.

Of course, Bella’s complexion turned out perfect (as usual), but the real highlight of her makeup look is those striking metallic purple wings. First, McGrath used the Legendary Wear Velvet Kohl Eyeliner to create a wing shape around the eyes, blending out the edges for a diffused, smokey look. Next up was the PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil ($29) in Xtreme Black that McGrath applied to Hadid’s waterline to ensure that there weren’t any sparse areas between her lashes.

Next up, McGrath dipped into various shades from the MTHRSHP MEGA: Celestial Nirvana Palette ($82), including shade Violet Vixen on the inner and outer corners of the eyes; shade Fabulosity blended throughout the crease and elongated to the outer corner; a mixture of shades Lunar Lavender and Eternal Amour spotlighted on the center of the lid; and shade Heavenly Bronze to highlight and frame the inner corner.

Mcgrath added definition to Hadid’s lips with the PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil ($29) in shades Supernatural and Contour, and finished the wet-lip look off with a quick swipe of Lip Fetish: Sheer Colour Balm ($38) in Clear.

Her recycled makeup was the perfect dark and glamorous pop of color to go with Hadid’s morose-but-make-it-sexy ‘fit—overall it’s worthy of praise, and is definitely making us dabble in smokey eyes again.