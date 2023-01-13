Bella Hadid Wore This $36 Necklace on Her Hot Girl Vacation

Whether blondes really have more fun is still up for debate, but it might just be the case for Bella Hadid. As soon as she switched her dark chocolate hair for Aspen blonde, the model's regular posting took a turn from the high-fashion cyber girl photos we’re used to seeing for more laid-back—yet ultra-chic—content that includes affirmations, photo dumps, and, obviously, vacation photos. Her most recent tropical getaway full of beach-ready outfits nearly broke the internet last week, and we just found the exact necklace Hadid wore in one of her iconic off-duty selfies.

While cruising around in a convertible with its top off, Hadid posed in a selfie wearing a mod-inspired outfit, consisting of the Sandy Liang Quenty floral print tank and pant set, which she styled with white leather loafers and a wide white headband. To accessorize even further, Hadid wore a jeweled caramel bracelet that wrapped around her wrist a few times, a firetruck red manicure, futuristic-looking sunglasses, and a pearl cord necklace.

The necklace in question? It’s from Frasier Sterling, which specializes in affordable accessories like necklaces, earrings, claw clips, and more. Hadid wore the Monaco Cord Choker ($36) in Toffee to add a beachy-yet trendy feel to her vacay looks. The necklace is made from a brown synthetic silk cord, from which a single freshwater pearl and a mother of pearl donut pendant hang.

The necklace is actually waterproof, which makes sense as to why Hadid was later spotted making her Bond girl exit out of the water while wearing the piece. The choker has already staked its claim as an it-girl accessory, with Elsa Hosk also sporting the necklace last week paired with a Heavy Manners bathing suit and Bottega Veneta Jodie bag.

So, what does this mean? Simply put, both cord necklaces and pearl pieces aren’t going anywhere this upcoming Spring. As proven by Bella, cord necklaces are a great way to spruce up virtually any outfit, whether you’re off to an event or headed to the beach. The best thing about them is versatility: sure, you can wear one of these styles to add a finishing touch to your frazzled English woman winter looks, but you can easily throw this on with any bathing suit once the warmer weather rolls around. Plus, it looks like pearls are also staying put for 2023, with Hailey Bieber recently wearing baroque freshwater pearl necklaces and earrings by Mudd Pearl.

While a supermodel vacation of your own may not be in the cards, at least you can accessorize like one.