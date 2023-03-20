Bella Hadid's Bouncy Curls Bring Disco to 2023

If there’s one person who will try pretty much any hairstyle, it’s Bella Hadid. In the past few months alone, Hadid switched over from her signature brunette to "Aspen blonde," tried on chunky highlights, and even opted for Beetlejuice micro bangs (because hair grows out, so why not have fun?). This past weekend, Hadid switched it up again and went out with her girlies wearing modern disco curls.

On March 18, Hadid hosted the Stanton Social Prime’s grand opening at Caesars Palace, alongside her wellness company, Kin Euphorics, which specializes in creating non-alcoholic adaptogenic drinks. She posted a series of TikTok videos showing her weekend in Las Vegas, and she wore a belted Amy Shehab dress with a boat neck and flowing sleeves and black strappy sandals to the event. Vegas is pretty well known for being the place where all vices go to thrive, but Hadid shared that during this trip, she celebrated her fifth month without alcohol.

Getty Images

Her outfit was typical Bella in that it called on a hot-girl silhouette that makes her look like she’s from a different era—this time she traded her go-to Y2K vibe for the '70s. Her hairstylist, Tiago Goya tied the entire ‘70s disco vibe together with bouncy curls and a side part. Yes, Hadid’s curls are tight like disco curls, but with a modern twist—they have just enough sleekness to keep her looking current, not like she walked off the set of a Studio 54 documentary. Rather, her curls were enhanced and springy, with a certain bedhead je ne sais quoi about them,

Call it the Daisy Jones & The Six effect, but we’ve seen an uptick in ‘70s California-inspired style lately, which features slinky, fitted silhouettes; barely there makeup with bold eyeshadow; and, obviously, naturally textured hair. Given that Hadid is almost always at the forefront of the latest trends, we’re placing our bets now on more celebrities opting for bouncy, curly hair this spring (in fact, Megan Thee Stallion and Katie Holmes are already on board).

Makeup artist Carly Fisher finished Hadid’s look off with a subtle smokey eye with a dusting of taupe in her crease, a light nude hue on her lid, and a stark black liner on her waterline. A wash of coral blush and a nude glossy lip took Hadid’s modern ‘70s girl look to a whole new level.