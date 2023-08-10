Bella Hadid Is Looking Absolutely Drenched With Siren Waves and Glossy Lids

Bella Hadid is back! The model recently returned to Instagram to share details on her ongoing battle with Lyme disease, which caused her to take a 5-month hiatus from events and work. She was terribly missed at many red carpets this year, including the Met Gala, but health really is wealth, and Hadid doesn’t regret it one bit.“I wouldn’t change anything for the world,” she writes in the Instagram post. “If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today.” Just days later, on August 9, Hadid revealed on TikTok that she was back on set, and showed off her perfect take on the mermaid haircut.

For her first day back on set, Hadid wore 437’s Bisou Top ($55) in white, which includes spaghetti straps and a tie-front design, and paired the top with white shorts and pink slip-on shoes. She finished it off with a lilac seashell manicure and wore reflective gold eyeshadow and a soft matte nude lip.

The most prominent part of her look is her textured mermaid waves. Hadid has been a longtime fan of the slicked-back bun—she was an early adopter of the look—but this time around, she wore her hair parted down the middle with loads of volume at the top and long layers. Her wavy texture that traveled down her extra-long strands added to the siren vibes.

The mermaid haircut has been all over TikTok this summer—luckily, getting the look is relatively simple. “Discuss length, layers, and recommendations on best ways to style at home,” Pureology artistic director Jamie Wiley previously told Byrdie. Ask for a “mermaid cut where everything is pulled forward and cut around the face to create soft tousled layers that replicate waves.”

As far as styling goes, this cut works best on naturally wavy hair, which might need just a few spritzes of a sea salt spray to zhuzh up the texture. If you have naturally straight hair, though, use a three-barrel hair waver (Mermade Hair has a great 1.25” OG Waver, $79), and wave your hair in layers, alternating the direction to create volume and dimension.