7 "Hot Girl Hair" Tips I Learned From Bella Hadid's Colorist Jenna Perry

What do Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Chloë Sevigny and Emily Ratajkowski have in common? (Aside from being stunning, famous, and regular fixtures on my mood boards, that is.) They've all been blessed with hair color by Jenna Perry. Once an East Village secret, Perry has become one of the most in-demand colorists of the moment, thanks to her signature "hot girl hair"—color that is both totally distinctive yet effortless and lived in.

Scrolling through her Instagram is like a primer of every cool girl that should be on your radar, from downtown girls and up-and-comers to certified A-list celebs. If they're an it-girl, chances are Perry has touched their hair—and is probably behind their most major transformations, like Kendall Jenner's recent ginger red, or that time Bella Hadid tried blonde on for size.

So when I was given the chance to chat with Perry in honor of Living Proof's newest launch, the Triple Bond Complex ($45)—a heat-activated weekly repairing treatment—I obviously took it and came away all the wiser.

Ahead, read seven beauty lessons from celebrity hair colorist Jenna Perry.

