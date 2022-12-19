Bella Hadid Just Went Buttery Blonde

From blokecore to cyber chic, at the helm of every trend is one person: Bella Hadid. When looking at her impeccable range, signature street style, and an iconic moment at Paris Fashion Week (spray-on dress, anyone?), it came as no surprise when Hadid was named as 2022's Model of the Year.

But Hadid's influence is even stronger off the runway: her vintage-heavy fashion and beautylooks have transformed the way we see model-off-duty style, and are the blueprint for almost every current trend—so much so that there's s TikTok army of "Bella bots" dedicated to recreating her looks. So, get ready to see a lot less brunettes out there—Bella Hadid just went blonde.

Bella Hadid

On December 18, Hadid shared in an Instagram Story that she was “feeling a little better and a little blonder.” In the story, Hadid showed off her new burnt butter blonde hair—accessorized with a teddy bear filter, of course—which features warm tones and dark roots. She left her hair down, showing off the color's dimension, as well as her long face-framing bangs and subtle layers. She paired her new ‘do with a cozy taupe shirt, a green suede coat, and a swoopy silver and turquoise pendant hanging from a ribbon choker, adding a "frazzled English woman” flair to her hair reveal.

If you're itching for a change, this hair color should be at the top of your to-do list for the New Year. What sets this blonde apart from other trending shades (hello, tiramisu, and mushroom blondes) is that it’s heavy on the warm undertones that offer a slightly washed-out and lived-in finish. Plus, the warm tones are the perfect way to add a bit of life back into a pale complexion, making it the perfect choice as we head into the warmer months.

Bella bots assemble, we go blonde at dawn.