30 Bella Hadid Fashion Moments That Prove She’s the Ultimate Model Off-Duty

Bella Hadid is a style chameleon, alternating between looking sporty and subversive, hyper-trendy and classic, and futuristic and soaked in vintage. She's a rare figure who simultaneously sparks TikTok trends and inspires the opus pieces of runway collections, but while her style choices vary so much from day to day, each reads as being true to her. The supermodel is neither careful nor shy when it comes to putting together outfits—instead, she uses fashion as a means of expressing herself, and does it so effectively, we feel as though we know her. Her masterful aesthetic brings together the most covetable designer looks, referential vintage moments, and accessible pieces (think drugstore headbands and Hanes ribbed white tank tops), creating a true sense of personal style that she rocks with confidence. Ahead, see 30 of Bella Hadid's best fashion moments of all time, proving why she's such a style icon both on and off the runway.
'Tre Piani (Three Floors)' Cannes Premiere (2021)
During the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, Hadid broke the internet in this show-stopping, artful gown and gold necklace that evokes the branch shape of lungs, designed by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli. This haute couture look is all about the details: The braided high bun, the rich jewelry, the exaggerated, super-low neckline, and the bold shoulders present a dramatic take on old Hollywood glamour.
New York City Street Style (2022)
This look demonstrates Hadid’s ability to create a coherent sartorial collage of several trends and referential pieces at once, without it feeling like too much. Here, she paired a fitted T-shirt and gingham skirt with a tough, barbed-wirelike silver necklace, an oversized varsity bomber jacket, tiny sunglasses, a Cartier watch, Nike knee socks, drop earrings, and patent pumps. They're all seemingly unrelated items, and yet they work together in the way the model styled them.
New York City Street Style (2021)
Here, Hadid embodied summertime ease in an ombre, string-belted washed denim midi skirt, gold-rimmed sunglasses, a tangerine shoulder bag, and tons of layered jewelry—big hoops, power bead bracelets, and talismans—for a vintage-inspired, laid-back look. A can of Kin Euphorics, the adaptogenic beverage company for which the model is a co-founder, only adds to the effortlessly cool energy.
New York City Street Style (2022)
Hadid renewed the concept of an all-black ensemble by playing with texture (a sheer tube top and satiny pants), volume (the tight top and headband and the billowy bottoms), and statement accessories: brown leather shoes, a casual printed white bag, a touch of colorful jewelry, and sleek sunglasses.
Paris Street Style (2022)
This autumnal chic look features a neutral blouse and matching ‘90s-inspired skinny scarf, a belted denim midi skirt, mocha-toned knee-high boots, and auburn sunglasses. The model's oversized plaid trench makes her outfit look simultaneously effortless and pulled together.
New York City Street Style (2022)
This fitted sweater vest worn over a classic white t-shirt evokes the wardrobes of classic New York films like When Harry Met Sally. This look feels a bit scholastic with the vest, white socks, and platform loafers, a bit sexy—leather pants are a bold choice—and completely smart. Warm gold bangles and earrings bring a touch of sophistication.
MTV Video Music Awards (2020)
Showing off her power in highlighting emerging designers, Hadid showed up to the 2020 VMAs in a daring see-through bodysuit and loose trousers by Nensi Dojaka. A '90s-inspired spiky updo and rhinestone-encrusted heeled sandals completed the statement-making look.
New York City Street Style (2022)
Upon seeing this image, we’re forever sold on the power of wearing an oversized button down beneath a dress or matching set—it’s a simple but powerful styling trick. Hadid accessorized this prep-adjacent outfit with a structured mini handbag, a string of pearls, and white socks to make the glossy black heels look more casual.
Paris Street Style (2022)
One of Hadid’s most iconic street style outfits is an elevated take on how students customize and play with school uniforms. The athletic socks, Adidas Sambas, and the single stripe across her quarter-zip are sporty, while the plaid midi skirt, visible collar, eyeglasses, and white Prada Cleo bag are a bit more academic. Her slick braided hairstyle makes the look a bit more avant-garde.
New York City Street Style (2022)
Hadid is no stranger to layering multiple shades of the same color, and we love this lime-and-chartreuse take on monochrome. Several details pop here, especially the whimsical embroidery on the trousers, the coppery square-toed shoes, the beige oval sunglasses, and the lemon-toned handbag. A white ribbed tank top is considered to be a basic wardrobe staple, and here it provides the perfect pop of brightness.
Paris Street Style (2022)
Hadid stunned in a cropped suit vest worn as a top, which she paired with subtly pinstriped, slim-fit cropped trousers, knee socks, and heeled loafers. She dressed the look down with the most casual of accessories: a beige plastic claw clip and a string necklace.
Met Gala (2022)
For the Gilded Glamour-themed Met Gala in 2022, Hadid was a vixen in leather and sweeping gusts of lace. Her outfit, designed by Burberry, included a bold leather corset bodysuit, a twisted pearl anklet, opera gloves, several trains of delicate lace, and the absence of a necklace.
Milan Street Style (2022)
In this simple yet high-contrast look, Hadid paired a nylon maroon Nike shell with a voluminous, ‘70s-inspired suede midi skirt and square-toed caramel leather boots. The juxtaposition between the sporty jacket and the free-spirited skirt is striking, and the absence of accessories (save for small sunglasses) speaks volumes.
New York City Street Style (2022)
This look is a playful departure from Hadid’s more sexy outfits—the striped knit bonnet brings a pop of humor and color to a sea of dark tones, and the thick knot detailing on the tunic transforms an otherwise simple sweater dress moment into a textural delight.
New York City Street Style (2022)
We’d be remiss to not include this viral look, which played a major part in launching the no-pants trend. This outfit feels a bit like a performance piece: Hadid wore boxer briefs with scrunched white athletic socks, mini platform Uggs, a Lego graphic tee, an unmarked canvas tote bag, wrap sunglasses, and an oversized leather car racing jacket. This look is the epitome of being unbothered, off-duty, and comfortable in your own skin.
Met Gala (2019)
Hadid was literally dazzling at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion," as she showed up wearing armfuls of sparkling, colorful eye candy, opera gloves, giant emerald earrings, and a black Moschino gown with sultry cutouts, a mermaid-esque tail, and a dramatic train.
Cannes Opening Ceremony and 'Annette' Screening (2021)
On the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony red carpet, Hadid paid homage to old Hollywood glamour in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier halter chiffon neck gown—complete with a dramatic, tasseled train, a coiffed, twisted updo, and Chopard jewelry.
New York City Street Style (2022)
Hadid is a major fan of denim on denim, and we love this dress iteration of the look. She accentuated the blue tones with rimless sunglasses, an elongated Chanel pearl logo necklace, ballet flats, and slouchy leg warmers—right alongside the rise of balletcore as a trend.
Gigi Hadid's 27th Birthday Party (2022)
To celebrate her sister Gigi’s birthday, Hadid opted for a sultry take on suiting. She wore a vest top with sharp lapels, a matching pleated mini skirt, and pointed-toe tall boots for a sharp, chic look. She accessorized with a few of her signatures: a leather handbag, a drugstore headband, and hoop earrings.
'Pain and Glory' Cannes Screening (2019)
Hadid brought lots of glamour to the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, upstaging the carpet itself with this bright red Roberto Cavalli gown. Featuring a backless silhouette and a high leg slit with a flowing skirt, the look was even more stunning in motion.
New York City Street Style (2019)
Hadid paired a ribbed white tank top and a starchy navy Carhartt work jacket with ankle-grazing pants covered in graphics, black heeled sandals, a Chanel mini bag, and layered necklaces for a look that’s undeniably cool. She enhanced the '90s-inspired vibe by pulling her hair back into a fanned, claw-clipped bun and slinging a butterfly belt around her hips. It’s a casual, forever cool look.
New York City Street Style (2022)
This schoolgirl-inspired ensemble paired a plaid wool ultra-mini skirt with a mint zip-up sweatshirt, scrunched socks, emerald and seafoam crocodile loafers, and a sunny leather handbag. The look is a playful example of the supermodel’s thrown-together ensembles that inspire TikTok “get the look” videos. You could thrift the entire outfit, which is a major plus.
Paris Street Style (2022)
Here, Hadid layered a beige tailored skirt set, pointed-toe heels, and a peacoat over super slouchy jeans. Notes of wine red carry throughout the entire look—from fabric trimmings to buttons to her Louis Vuitton handbag—to tie the pieces together. The comb headband and fresh face contrast the sophisticated outfit for an element of surprise.
MTV Video Music Awards (2019)
Gigi and Bella Hadid each have their own sense of style, but we have a soft spot for when the sisters coordinate their looks for an event. For the 2019 VMAs, the models showed up in neutral-toned statements—Gigi in a Tom Ford corset and trousers, and Bella in a floral Charlotte Knowles London skirt set—and the sweet matching moment immediately captivated fans.
Milan Street Style (2022)
Hadid once again proved herself to be a master of monochrome, this time in layered tones of faded army green. Her warm gold earrings and burnt orange leather shoulder bag bring a dash of color to the mossy look, and the oversized jacket and worn, elongated black boots toughen the skirt and stomach-baring waffle shirt.
'Variety' Power of Women Luncheon (2019)
Here, Hadid wore a chocolate leather Rosetta Getty power suit, tinted pointed-toe pumps, a leopard print shoulder bag, and brown sunglasses. The tube top, flared pants, and glossy leather make for an atypical take on classic tailoring. The va-va-voom outfit looks like something that a fashion editor would wear in a romantic comedy.
Paris Street Style (2022)
Ever creating coherent looks from seemingly mismatched pieces, Hadid layered a one shouldered denim dress over an Adidas tee, sheer tights and baby blue knee socks, a brown bowling bag, lug-soled boots, and tinted blue sunglasses from the Spice Girls era. We never would have imagined the way these pieces came together.
Tom Ford SS23 Show (2022)
Here, Hadid made a classic pairing of black and white feel modern and thought-provoking by playing with styling tricks: She tucked a ribbed white tank top into voluminous, belted knee-length shorts, fastened just one button on her oversized black shirt, and tied the look together with bulky, square-toed knee-high boots and a supple hobo bag. Her jewelry and sunglasses are sleek and reserved, which elevates the outfit even more.
CFDA Fashion Awards (2019)
To celebrate the best in fashion, Hadid showed up to the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards in a stunning sequined creation by Michael Kors. From the plunging neckline to the feather detailing to her curly ponytail, every detail made a harmonious statement.
Met Gala (2018)
The 2018 Met Gala was celebrating fashion's relationship to Catholicism, and Hadid came dressed to impress in a gothic-inspired look by Chrome Hearts. The all-black number featured a latex top, dramatically arched leather jacket, sheer train, and fingerless gloves, bringing major edge to the night's over-the-top artistry. A bejeweled cross necklace made sure everyone knew the supermodel understood the assignment.