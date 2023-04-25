30 Bella Hadid Fashion Moments That Prove She’s the Ultimate Model Off-Duty

Bella Hadid is a style chameleon, alternating between looking sporty and subversive, hyper-trendy and classic, and futuristic and soaked in vintage. She's a rare figure who simultaneously sparks TikTok trends and inspires the opus pieces of runway collections, but while her style choices vary so much from day to day, each reads as being true to her. The supermodel is neither careful nor shy when it comes to putting together outfits—instead, she uses fashion as a means of expressing herself, and does it so effectively, we feel as though we know her. Her masterful aesthetic brings together the most covetable designer looks, referential vintage moments, and accessible pieces (think drugstore headbands and Hanes ribbed white tank tops), creating a true sense of personal style that she rocks with confidence. Ahead, see 30 of Bella Hadid's best fashion moments of all time, proving why she's such a style icon both on and off the runway.