Belif's The True Cream Aqua Bomb is a fresh but hydrating moisturizer that’s excellent for rejuvenating dehydrated, lackluster skin. It leaves the complexion luminous but not greasy, and I can definitely see myself integrating it into my winter skin routine.

We put the Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I am particularly finicky about my face creams. My non-negotiable priorities are luminosity, gloss without grease, hydration, minimal scent, a nourishing but simple ingredients list, and a happy-medium price point (I don’t ask for much, I swear).

Belif’s The True Cream Aqua Bomb is a product I’ve heard good things about, but never properly tested until recently. And funnily enough, its claim to fame is a list of features much similar to the above. It's actually winter where I am right now (Sydney, Australia), so I’m craving a moisturizer that will really plump up my skin without irritation or congestion. Thus, I jumped at the opportunity to work the Aqua Bomb into my routine.

I’ve now been sampling it for a couple of weeks, and can confidently say it’s a good one. But knowing how important it is to fully understand how a product works, I’ve mapped out some more specific details so you can decide if it’s right for your skin goals. Keep scrolling for the review.

Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb Best for: Normal, combination, and oily skin types, or anyone who loves a moisturizer that is lightweight and quick-absorbing. Uses: As a deeply hydrating moisturizer, morning and night. Potential irritants: Alcohol denat Hero ingredients: Lady's mantle, ceramides, and glycerin. Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEGs. Price: $38 About the brand: Belif is a beauty brand that was built on the studies of herbalist Duncan Napier. His work on herbal extracts, paired with traditional Korean skincare practice, informed the now hugely popular skincare line.

About My Skin: Normal to oily, but dehydrated in winter

My skin is mostly pretty normal, but I am prone to dehydration, especially in winter. I do occasionally suffer from breakouts and congestion as well, but nothing too severe.

When it comes to skincare, I like products that feel luxurious and dewy—luminous is my skin finish of choice. But because of the aforementioned breakouts, it’s important I don’t get too carried away. Otherwise I’ll just end up oily and congested.

The Ingredients: Herbs and hydrating agents

Emily Algar

Because Belif is founded on the principles of herbal medicine, it won’t come as a surprise to learn The True Cream Aqua Bomb is full of calming and soothing plant extracts. There’s chickweed, nettle, calendula, lady’s mantle, catnip, horsetail, and raspberry in there, alongside glycerin and squalane to hydrate the skin and protect it from environmental damage. All in all, the goal is to use the powers of nature to foster calm, deeply moisturized skin.

How to Apply: Wet your face first for deeper nourishment

Belif's The True Cream Aqua Bomb is simple and nourishing, so you can use it morning and night to cap off your skincare routine. I love the fresh, bouncy texture, so I prefer to use it during the day underneath my sunscreen (it gives excellent glow).

Because it’s hydrating, I’ve also been applying it to a damp face (I use a little thermal spring water after cleansing). This seems to help lock in moisture and prevent further dehydration.

And with this product, a little goes a long way. Just take a pea-sized amount and work it into your face, neck, and chest, et voila: You’re glowing.

The Results: Fresh hydration

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

Belif's The True Cream Aqua Bomb definitely delivers on the promise of a hydration burst. It glides onto the skin, melts in quickly, and has a cool, gel-cream finish. It’s bouncy but not sticky, and works really well under makeup. It’s winter here in Sydney and the air has been cold and dry (by Australian standards, anyway), so this moisturizer has really helped to hydrate my skin and restore a bit of luminosity. It does have a bit of a scent, which isn’t my favorite thing with skincare, but overall it hasn’t seemed to cause me any irritation.

The Value: Reasonable and high-quality

$38 for a 1.7-oz. tub seems to sit somewhere between drugstore and luxury pricing, but overall I think it’s a fair price. You could definitely achieve similar hydration through a cheaper product, but considering all the quality plant extracts and the lush texture, Belif's The True Cream Aqua Bomb does feel slightly elevated (and thus, worth the extra money if you want to try it).

Similar Products: You've got options

Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Oil-Free Gel Cream: Cloud is an apt word to describe this fluffy but lightweight moisturizer ($42) from Summer Fridays. It’s full of hyaluronic acid to hydrate, as well as enzymes to gently improve tone and texture.

Laneige Waterbank Moisture Cream: Another K-beauty favorite, this Laneige moisturizer ($38) is like a tall glass of water for dehydrated skin. It’s got a slightly thicker consistency than Belif, so it works well if you’re feeling extra dry.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer: This wallet-friendly option ($15) has an airy texture, a cooling finish, and plenty of hyaluronic acid to keep skin soft, plump, and properly hydrated.