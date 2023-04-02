Bejeweled Makeup Is the Moment—Here Are 13 of Our Favorite Takes on the Trend

These days, you're about as likely to spot someone rocking face gems and jewels as you are a bold red lip—that is to say, very. Despite once being relegated to Halloween, childhood birthday parties, and music festivals, bejeweled makeup has finally found its way into the mainstream.
Whether it's a response to the bare-faced days of the late 2010s and early 2020s, yet another facet of the Y2K resurgence, or a nod to the makeup looks worn by the characters on HBO's hit show Euphoria (or, most likely, a mix of all three) there's no denying the sudden influx of sparkle and shine.
Ready to hop on the trend but not sure where to start? We've got you covered. Scroll on for our favorite bejeweled makeup looks, from smatterings of face pearls to sweeping rhinestone cat eyes.
Keep It Simple...
Just because you're adding face gems to your look doesn't mean you have to go all out. In fact, there's something downright chic about an unexpected smattering of gems. We love the added touch of a subtle bejeweled wing peeking out from the lower lash line.
...Or Lean Into It
On the other hand, going bold looks seriously cool. We love this makeup, featuring neon yellow gems and unexpected pink shadow, created by Euphoria makeup artist Donni Davy and modeled by our very own associate social media director, Star Donaldson.
Just Wing It
This two-toned wing is so good—the black jewels almost read as neutral, helping the red gems pop. The pared-down, no-makeup approach to the rest of the look makes it clear that the eyes have it.
Add Some Faux Piercings
Looking to grunge things up? Use a few metallic face gems to create some faux face piercings. Half Magic's Pearlification Set in Bold Metallic ($22) can help you get the look.
Perfect in Pearls
From now on, a face covered in pearls is considered a casual look for us, okay? If you're going editorial with your face gems, you can definitely take a more neutral approach to the rest of your makeup—such as the my-lips-but-better and peachy bronze cheeks seen here.
Sweeping Sparkles
For maximum impact, try outlining a sharp, extended wing in jewels—don't forget the inner corner and lower lash line for some serious wow factor. Finish off the look with a set of false lashes and a bold lip to really stand out.
A Little Bit Goth, a Little Bit Glam
Is it just us, or does bejeweled black liner paired with boldly lined lips give off gorgeous Dark Bimbo vibes? For this look, pro MUA Cherish Brooke Hill used Valentino Beauty's Eye Magnificent Jewel Eye Stickers ($140).
Cosmic Sparkle
Take it from celebrity makeup artist and co-founder of Bake Up Beauty, Jo Baker: Bejeweled eyes are so hot right now. We're living for this Cleopatra-like cat eye she created with silver gems. (And the subtly frosted lip is a perfect finishing touch.)
Go Green
We can totally see the blues and greens in this look perfectly complementing a mermaidcore ensemble. Another pro? The placement of the gems helps visually lift the face.
Make It Grunge
Everything in this look—and we mean everything, from the graphic liner to the glossy lips to the silver face jewels—is downright perfection.
Seeing Silver
We love the XL jewels on this epic cat eye. And the your-skin-but-better makeup look underneath? Just Sephora Collection's Glossy Lip Oil in Tamarind ($12) and a smattering of well-placed fake lashes.
Bauble Head
Let's talk about the symmetry of these pearls, though, because that is no easy feat. The addition of mega-fluffy lashes and rich underliner takes this elegant look to the next level.
Euphoria Vibes
A two-toned cat eye and floating jewels on the lid are Davey staples. If you're feeling particularly bold, take your gems past your brows and pair your eye look with lipstick in a different hue.