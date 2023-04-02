Bejeweled Makeup Is the Moment—Here Are 13 of Our Favorite Takes on the Trend

These days, you're about as likely to spot someone rocking face gems and jewels as you are a bold red lip—that is to say, very. Despite once being relegated to Halloween, childhood birthday parties, and music festivals, bejeweled makeup has finally found its way into the mainstream.

Whether it's a response to the bare-faced days of the late 2010s and early 2020s, yet another facet of the Y2K resurgence, or a nod to the makeup looks worn by the characters on HBO's hit show Euphoria (or, most likely, a mix of all three) there's no denying the sudden influx of sparkle and shine.

Ready to hop on the trend but not sure where to start? We've got you covered. Scroll on for our favorite bejeweled makeup looks, from smatterings of face pearls to sweeping rhinestone cat eyes.