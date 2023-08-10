"Bedsheet" Skirts Are Summer's Most Ethereal It-Girl Essential

It feels like all of this summer's biggest trends are inspired by the kitchen—tomato girls, latte makeup, blueberry nails—but the latest fashion trend originated in the bedroom. Long, gauzy "bedsheet skirts" have It girls swapping their miniskirts for something breezier. Think: the romcom trope of wrapping a sheet around yourself post-hookup, but make it fashion. Ahead, we unpack the trend that's taking over.

The Trend

Writer Harling Ross Anton coined the term "bedsheet skirt" for a style phenomenon she'd been noticing in downtown Manhattan and online: long skirts made from gauzy fabrics like cotton, linen, or poplin. Maxi skirts have gone in and out of style since the '70s—and, to be honest, never really left—but it does feel like this is the skirt of the summer. While the term is most applicable to plain, straight silhouettes, gauzy-tiered long skirts are also extremely popular this summer, as are those with details like bubble hems and side ties.

You're probably sick of hearing about "quiet luxury," but the aesthetic definitely factors into why the skirts are having such a moment. Gen Z's obsession with early-2000s relics like the itsy-bitsy mini skirt and midriff-exposing graphic baby tee seems to be dwindling. Instead, TikTokers are opting into silhouettes and fabrics that can’t be timestamped to a specific era, and a plain, frill-free maxi skirt just makes sense when looking to buy timeless pieces. That being said, they still have a throwback vibe since they're reminiscent of both Victorian skirts and the floaty skirts we all wore in middle school.

Moreover, bedsheet skirts are like the Sisterhood of the Traveling Microtrend. They fall in line with almost every trending style we can think of. Sirencore relies on a long skirt that looks like a sail turned into a makeshift skirt, and they would look perfectly at home on a tomato girl on an Italian vacation. Plus, they're a favorite of the weird-girl downtown set, often paired with a baby tee and oversized headphones.

How to Wear It

Honestly, bedsheet skirts look just as good with a t-shirt as they do with a silk blouse, so it’s not styling that’s important—it’s finding the right cut. First, you’ll want to decide whether low-rise or mid-rise suits your style. Next, make sure that your skirt is a true midi, with a cut ranging in between your ankles and calves. (If you’re buying a tiered skirt, you can go for a maxi hem.)

Bedsheet skirts are sort of like plain white tees in that styling is completely up to you. Still, here are some pointers: You can go the Mediterranean route and wear the skirt with a matching tube top or square-neck linen crop top, your favorite sandals, a structured mini handbag, and a bright red lip. If you’re over dressing like you’re on the Amalfi Coast, though, you can go the “Lower East Side" route and pair a bedsheet skirt with a graphic tee (I can’t stop thinking about No Dress’s Feed Me shirt), platform oxfords or boots, and, of course, tons of silver jewelry.

But don’t be afraid to switch it up with sweaters and sneakers or frilly blouses and heels. The options are pretty much endless.