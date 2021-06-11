At this price, I can’t complain about the results I saw from the Bed Head Blow Out Freak One Step Dry + Volume brush. It’s easy to use and delivers a frizz-free, lifted blowout in minimal time.

We purchased The Bed Head Blow Out Freak One Step Dry + Volume so our writer could put it to the test. Keep reading for our full product review.

If you’ve been trying to master a salon-quality blowout at home, I’ve got some great news to share with you—you can finally ditch your round brushes. Blow-dry brushes are all the rage, and with good reason. These nifty one-step tools make the ideal blowout achievable without a major learning curve. Brushing through hair with applied heat, protective technology, and easy-to-grip handles can take hair from frizz-prone and poufy to sleek, smooth, and voluminous.

As a recent hot brush aficionado, I was eager to test the Bed Head Blow Out Freak One Step Dry + Volume brush. I’ve tested plenty of hot brushes lately and was interested to see how this one held up to its competitors.

Keep reading to learn more about what I discovered.

Bed Head Blow Out Freak One Step Dry + Volume Uses: Blow dry hair, add volume, smooth out texture Price: $60 Features: Tourmaline ceramic technology About the brand: Inspired by youth subcultures, Bed Head is a rebel hair brand that was started in 1996 by hairdressing anarchist Anthony Mascolo. Bed Head offers a range of unique hair products and tools at budget-friendly price points.

About My Hair: Short and wavy

I recently chopped my hair because I was in dire need of a major change through the pandemic (as a professional hairstylist, I’m permitted to do this and have created a guide for you here if you’re tempted to do the same.) While my new length feels refreshing with the summer humidity creeping in, it’s also reminded me of why I keep my hair long: my waves. My natural wavy texture always thrives in longer cuts. When my hair is shorter, I have a harder time getting my waves to cooperate and lay down softly (they prefer to kick and flip out.)

I also ride my bike indoor and outdoor every day and the excess sweat causes me to get flat, oily roots by day three, which is usually when I wash my hair. Blow drying my hair always feels like too much work and time spent, especially knowing I’m going to sweat through a finished style when I exercise anyway. Because of this, I choose to air dry and prefer to go straight to the flat iron when needed. But thanks to hot brushes, smoothing out my waves with a good, volumized blowout has never been easier. The Bed Head Blow Out Freak One Step Dry + Volume brush was no exception.

Byrdie / Ashley Rubell

Design: Loud and colorful

As with all Bed Head products, the design of this brush has a loud personality. That isn’t something I’m typically drawn to, but I wouldn’t call it a deterrent. Unfortunately, the sound of this brush is awfully loud and my toddler covers his ears any time I use it. But I’ve found that to be pretty common with most hot brushes.

Testing Insight This brush is lightweight and really easy to hold and work with.

The cool tip is a must-have on oval-sized brushes if you ask me, because it offers maximum tension for volume with minimal effort.

The Results: Smooth and frizz-free

The first time I used this brush was on partially air-dried hair that was around 75 percent dry. I loved that the volume it gave me still felt natural and not overdone.

Testing Insight Having semi-wet strands didn’t slow me down from getting my desired outcome of a smooth and voluminous blowout in 10 minutes flat.

The second time I used it was on my oily, third-day hair and it noticeably gave me an extra boost, rejuvenating my strands to appear much cleaner and full of body than they felt prior. It only bought me an extra day, but hey, I’ll take it. That extra day of easy-to-achieve good hair made me feel more comfortable and confident just going about my day.

All in all, it takes me an extra 5-7 minutes to use this hot brush over the 3-5 minutes spent smoothing my ends and unwanted curl patterns with a flat iron. It isn’t a major investment of time or effort, and the hot brush gives me a much more polished style that lasts through my workouts better than my flat-ironed efforts.

Byrdie / Ashley Rubell

Performance: Quick and lightweight

The grip on this brush was so lightweight and easy to use that I didn’t even use a mirror the second time around. I just plugged in the convenient swivel cord where I was and got to it. The tourmaline, ceramic technology is what's responsible for smoothing strands to appear shiny and healthy, combating any unwanted frizz or dull appearances. The mixed-pattern bristles slid through my hair with ease. It has three heat settings including a cool shot, which is nice for various hair types and straightforward to use. The brush heats up pretty fast and gets up to 400 degrees at its high setting, though it didn’t seem as noticeably fast or with as intense of heat as some of the other hot brushes I’ve tried. Comparisons aside, this brush was efficient, fun, and super easy to use.

How to Use: Cool knob for the win

Having that cool knob at the end of the brush allowed me to comfortably use both hands to pull with tension for volume up top. You can use this brush by drying in sections, or, if you’re anything like me, you can be a little more free form with it and just move through the hair as if you were brushing it.

When working with strands that are wet or have a lot of natural texture to break through, be sure to start closer to the roots and hold it for a few seconds before gliding the brush down through the ends of the hair. You really want to give that heat a chance to penetrate through the section, especially if it has a major transformation to make—like straightening highly textured hair, drying sopping wet hair, etc. For a longer-lasting style, hit your finished look with a few passes on the cool setting.

Byrdie / Ashley Rubell

The Value: Excellent

At roughly $60, the Bed Head Blow Out Freak One Step Dry + Volume brush gives you access to salon-quality blowouts whenever you want them. That’s an excellent value in my book, and if you’re someone who likes to alter your natural texture, add more volume, or fight frizz on the reg, this brush is worth every cent.

Oh, and if you work out often and are suffering from dry shampoo fatigue, a hot brush is a great substitute. Most other hot brushes on the market fall around the same price point, so it isn’t much higher or lower than the cost of your average hot brush. It makes those desired transformations so easy to achieve, and let’s be real, it’s a huge savings from going into the salon. Plus, getting to create a new look like this on your own is a really empowering feeling.

Byrdie / Ashley Rubell

Similar Products: You've got options

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer ($60): This brush has been one of the best I’ve yet to try. It’s the fastest to heat up and the easiest to move through hair, getting close to the scalp to achieve maximum volume. If you have long hair, thick hair, or lots of texture, you might want to opt for the Revlon One-Step for the same cost.

Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold One Step Dryer Volumizer ($70): Another all-star hot brush for the win, the Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold One Step Dryer and Volumizer is an excellent and efficient hot brush that offers smooth, voluminous blowouts every time. It’s a little pricier than the other two options, but it comes with a seven-year warranty.