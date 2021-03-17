Becca Cosmetics’s Ultimate Coverage 24 Hour Foundation is a strong contender in the full-coverage game. It covered my complexion beautifully and lasted all day.

We purchased Becca Cosmetics Ultimate Coverage 24 Hour Foundation so our writer could put it to the test. Keep reading for our full product review.

Perfecting my complexion is one of my favorite things to do in my beauty routine: I’m always excited when I’m able to find a solid foundation match and build my makeup look around that. Since I’m wearing a mask in public all the time, I’m not wearing as much foundation as I used to; I keep my makeup fairly minimal for Zoom meetings and socially distant coffee dates with friends.

Even though I’m wearing less makeup these days, I still love an even finish with my complexion products. Comfortable with medium- to full-coverage liquid foundations that have satin finishes, I decided to test out the Becca Cosmetics Ultimate Coverage 24-Hour Foundation, a water-resistant foundation that promises high-impact and longevity.

Keep reading to find out what my thoughts were on this mattifying full coverage foundation.

becca cosmetics ultimate coverage 24 hour foundation Best for: Full-coverage, matte foundation for day or night Uses: Covering up blemishes, texture, discoloration, and uneven skin tone Key ingredients: Concentrated pigments, 22% mineral-rich water Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $44 About the brand: This Australian brand was founded in 2001 with a goal to use light as inspiration in all of their products. Becca Cosmetics is well-known for its highlighters, complexion products, and innovative formulations.

About My Skin: Sensitive, acne-prone skin

Having dealt with acneic skin and sensitivity to certain types of fragrances and ingredients in beauty products for years, I keep my beauty routine as simple as possible when it comes to my foundation: I’m a true loyalist and stick with that product until the very end when I find one that works. I usually only wear foundation on nights out, and a favorite of mine is the NARS Sheer Glow Foundation in Tahoe.

For my everyday routine, I tend to use concealer on dark spots and dust my skin with a light powder most of the time; my go-to’s are the Cover FX Power Play Concealer in N Deep 1, and MAC Cosmetics’s Mineralize Skinfinish Natural Powder in Dark Golden to keep product-related break-outs to a minimum. I was pleased to learn that Becca’s 24 Hour Foundation was free of mineral oils, phthalates, sulfates, fragrance, parabens, and consisted of 22% mineral-rich water to hydrate the skin when I was doing my research. I felt super comfortable trying this product out without being concerned about a rash or break out.

Byrdie / Khera Alexander

How to Apply: Brush or makeup sponge

When it comes to liquid foundations that are heavier in terms of coverage, I like to use both a foundation brush and my Beautyblender to buff the product into my skin and ensure a creaseless application. Starting out with applying the foundation directly to my cheeks and forehead, I work the product into my skin and hairline with my brush and then go over it with my damp sponge to smooth out any patchiness or streakiness. This is definitely not a necessary application method to use with this foundation, but because I prefer to have a glow over looking matte, my Beautyblender helped melt the product a little more to give the foundation a dewier finish.

Coverage: Full and beautiful

One feature Becca highlights with the foundation is its concentrated pigments; these claim to help conceal uneven texture, redness, and hyperpigmentation, and it definitely doesn’t disappoint. While this foundation does what it says it’s going to do in terms of completely concealing any imperfections and problem areas, I had difficulty blending it into my forehead because it dried quickly. I found myself having to work a little harder than I typically do when I applied the 24 Hour Foundation in that area, using more pressure to blend the product in with my brush and then working the product into my skin with my Beautyblender.

Byrdie / Khera Alexander

The Results: Even complexion with a long lasting matte finish

After I finished applying the foundation, I was really impressed with how even my skin looked.

It covered my hyperpigmentation well and blended seamlessly with my neck and chest.

After wearing it for several hours, the 24 Hour Foundation stayed put without any discoloration, accentuating textured areas of my skin, or looking dry because of its ability to keep my skin matte. Similar to several long-wearing full coverage foundations on the market, the consistency of this one is thicker, so one pump of product is probably all you need; a little goes a long way.

Byrdie / Khera Alexander

The Value: A fair price point for the amount and results

For one ounce of product that lasts for hours, is vegan, water-resistant, full-coverage, and truly mattifying, this foundation is priced well at $44. Considering the fact that I used a small amount of product to even out my complexion as well, a bottle of this foundation would last for several months.

Byrdie / Khera Alexander

Similar Products: You've got options

MAC Prolongwear Waterproof Foundation ($36): If you’re looking for a foundation that, similar to the 24 Hour Foundation, will nourish your skin along with providing full coverage, MAC Cosmetics’ Prolongwear Waterproof Foundation does the trick. It’s waterproof, smudge-resistant, lightweight, has a satin finish, and lasts for a whopping 36 hours.

NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation ($49): Renowned for their complexion products, NARS is one of my personal favorite brands to use for foundation. If you’re a glow lover like me, this foundation will give your face the luminosity that the Becca Cosmetics Ultimate Coverage 24 Hour Foundation does not. It’s also buildable, transfer-resistant, and provides 16-hour wear.

The Ordinary Coverage Foundation ($7): The Ordinary's Coverage Foundation looks beautiful on the skin and works beautifully with your budget. Similar to the 24 Hour Foundation, it’s highly pigmented and full coverage, but it has a much more natural finish on the skin. The only drawback with this product is that the shade ranges are a little more limited than the other two products suggested.