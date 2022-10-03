BeautyStat's New Daily Peel Refreshed My Dull, Congested Skin

BeautyStat's Universal Triple Action Daily Peel is a must-have for all skin types. The one-step gentle exfoliant promises smoother, tighter, and more radiant skin (and delivers on those claims).

The last time I got a facial, the esthetician told me I needed to exfoliate more. So, I immediately set out to find a gentle, chemical exfoliant to add to my routine. Enter: BeautyStat's Universal Triple Action Daily Peel. The brand's founder, Ron Robinson (a veteran cosmetic chemist), developed this peel because he saw the demand for an exfoliant that provided immediate results sans irritation.

"I looked at dermatologist treatments that promised fast results, and I was inspired by the lunchtime peel," Robinson says. "The lunchtime peel is usually a glycolic acid-based treatment. It promises to deliver fast results with little downtime, but some redness and irritation can occur immediately after. I wanted this product to provide all the benefits of a lunchtime peel immediately, without the risk of redness or irritation."

How did the Universal Triple Action Daily Peel perform on my skin? Read my full review below.

BeautyStat Universal Triple Action Daily Peel Best for: All skin types Uses: Exfoliating Active ingredients: Lactic acid, salicylic acid, polyglutamic acid, n-acetyl glucosamine, niacinamide, coleus barbatus, purple teas Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $29 for 10 treatments, $75 for 30 treatments About the brand: Founded by beauty chemist and product developer Ron Robinson, BeautyStat is known for its science-driven and award-winning skincare formulas.

About My Skin: Dry and dull

My usual skincare concern is dryness. However, my skin has been a bit more congested and dull lately. As mentioned, an esthetician recently pointed out that my skin could benefit from increased exfoliation. She pointed out my T-zone, stating I should focus on my nose and right above my brows. I wasn't surprised to hear her feedback as I've been slacking on my exfoliation routine. So, needless to say, I was eager to treat my skin with the Universal Triple Action Daily Peel as it targets dryness and dullness.

Ingredient Quality / Concentration: Sensitive skin-friendly blend

Robinson's peel pads are infused with a blend of sensitive skin-friendly ingredients. "Our proprietary, triple-action blend of lactic acid, an alpha hydroxy acid, that stays on the skin surface to provide immediate radiance without irritation or dryness," he explains. "[There's also] time-released salicylic acid, a beta hydroxy acid that gently and naturally exfoliates all day. N-acetyl glucosamine, a natural skin exfoliant, improves the skin's action, sitting within the skin surface, smoothing, softening lines and wrinkles while helping tighten and firm."

If that wasn't impressive enough, the peel is formulated with a few more powerhouse ingredients. Robinson says niacinamide helps protect the skin's barrier function, polyglutamic acid binds water to the skin to prevent dryness, and coleus barbatus, a natural extract, helps perfect skin's cellular turnover. "An exclusive antioxidant blend of purple teas and white birch improves radiance and clarity," he adds.

The Results: Smooth, radiant skin

Exfoliating can feel intimidating, so I love that the Universal Triple Action Daily Peel is a one-step process. All you have to do is apply the peel to clean, dry skin and follow with a serum and moisturizer. Robinson also advises wearing sunscreen during the day after using the peel.

After using the peel once, I immediately noticed my skin felt smoother and softer. Areas with a bit more texture (like my nose) felt more even. I continued using the peels for 10 more days (you can purchase a pack of 10 or 30) and noticed that my skin also appeared more radiant. "With our peel pads, clinical testing showed that just after one day, 90% of consumers agreed that their skin tone was even and firmer," Robinson says. "92% of consumers felt their pores looked virtually invisible, and 96% saw softer and smoother skin without any dryness or tightness."

The Value: Reasonably priced

The Universal Triple Action Daily Peel is reasonably priced, considering the formula and benefits. For $29, you get 10 treatments. For $75, you get 30 treatments. Other daily peel pads are priced similarly.

Similar Products: You have options

Indie Lee Gentle Daily Peel: The Indie Lee Gentle Daily Peel ($60) helps remove dead skin cells and dissolve excess sebum, featuring 60 pads per jar. It's formulated with several dynamic ingredients—like wintergreen-derived BHAs, caviar lime-derived AHAs, vitamin C, jasmine, sophora japonica flower, and burdock root.

Strivectin Daily Reveal™ Exfoliating Pads: The Strivectin Daily Reveal Exfoliating Pads ($45) delivers chemical exfoliation (with four types of acids) and physical exfoliation (thanks to its micro-peel fiber pad). It gently removes dead skin, revealing a more even complexion.