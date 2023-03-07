BeautyStat's New Vitamin C Sunscreen Took Three Years to Develop

BeautyStat's founder, Ron Robinson, is a revered cosmetic chemist with three decades of experience under his belt. So, it's honestly no surprise his brand has left an indelible mark on the industry. Since launching in 2019, the brand has steadily released innovative products, like its award-winning Universal C Skin Refiner, Universal C Eye Perfector, and Universal Triple Action Daily Peel. Now, the brand is rolling out its most anticipated launch yet, an SPF. Ahead, Robinson fills us in on everything we need to know about the Universal C Skin Refiner Broad Spectrum SPF 50.

The Inspiration

BeautyStat

Having worked in beauty for over 30 years, Robinson understands what makes a great sunscreen. Unfortunately, many SPFs on the market aren't made with melanin-rich skin in mind, leaving behind a chalky, white cast. With this in mind, Robinson alleviated this issue with his version. "The goal was to create a powerful protective and corrective treatment with high SPF mineral sunscreen that would apply sheer and seamlessly on all skin tones, from the fairest to the deepest," he explains.

The Formula

BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner Broad Spectrum SPF 50 $85.00 Shop

Robinson says perfecting the formula took three years, noting he went through hundreds of versions. The final iteration combines BeautyStat's signature 20% vitamin C serum (l-ascorbic acid) with sheer zinc sunscreen. The former is known to boost radiance, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and provide antioxidant protection. The latter shields your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Robinson says combining the two actually improves the skincare benefits of each ingredient. "We discovered that sunscreen alone only blocks 55% of free radicals," he says. "But vitamin C combined with sunscreen provides superior protection to reduce the signs of aging. Hence, they are better together."

The Universal C Skin Refiner Broad Spectrum SPF 50 also contains ingredients like squalane to hydrate and soften skin texture, iron oxides to protect against blue light, and epigallocatechin gallate (which is derived from the most active component of green tea) to reduce redness and soothe skin.

How to Use It

After cleansing, Robinson recommends applying two to three pumps of sunscreen during the serum or treatment step in your skincare routine. Then, allow the SPF to absorb fully before following up with a moisturizer. It's important to note applying moisturizer over this formula won't dilute the SPF effect.

My Review

Olivia Hancock

As a Black woman with dry skin, I look for sunscreens that don't leave a white cast and make my skin feel soft and moisturized. As a BeautyStat fan (the Universal Daily Peel is one of my favorite skincare products), I was excited to try the brand's SPF. Upon dispensing it, I was intrigued by the product's peachy color. However, I am happy to report that it blends in thoroughly and leaves no color or cast behind. I noticed it has a velvety finish and a slightly gritty texture, but once you apply a moisturizer on top, that feeling dissipates. Overall, I am excited to keep using it to see how it benefits my skin in terms of radiance and texture.

