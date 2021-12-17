BeautyStat’s Universal C Eye Perfector is the ultimate eye cream for boosting hydration and radiance while improving texture, puffiness, and the appearance of dark circles. I’m hooked!

We put BeautyStat's Universal C Eye Perfector to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

After having the opportunity to review BeautyStat’s much-hyped Universal C Skin Refiner, I was itching to get my hands on the brand’s third and latest launch: the Universal C Eye Perfector. This innovative eye gel-cream is formulated with pure vitamin C, CBD, green tea, and hyaluronic acid meant to hydrate, brighten, and revitalize the delicate skin of the eye area.

I took this new eye treatment for a spin over the course of three weeks, noting any changes to the overall look and feel of my skin as well as any improvement texture, dark circles, and fine lines. Read on for my honest review.

BeautyStat Universal C Eye Perfector Best for: All skin types Uses: Soothes, calms, and brightens the sensitive skin of the eye area; protects against pollution and environmental stressors Active ingredients: L-ascorbic acid, CBD, hyaluronic acid, EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate) Potential allergens: L-ascorbic acid Byrdie Clean?: Yes Cruelty-free?: Yes Price: $65 About the brand: Founded by former beauty chemist and product developer Ron Robinson, BeautyStat is a beauty influencer agency and blog that has produced trusted beauty reviews for more than a decade. The company ventured into its own line of skincare in 2019, when Robinson teamed up with Jules Zecchino, who formerly worked in R&D at Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., to launch its first two products: a vitamin C gel-cream and moisturizer. This year, it launched this eye cream, a version of its vitamin C gel-cream.

About My Skin: Tired eyes with minimal fine lines

I take good care of my skin, and it’s pretty healthy aside from winter dryness and the occasional hormonal zit. However, admittedly, I haven’t been paying attention to my eye zone much until now. While the rest of my complexion is typically plump and dewy thanks to my arsenal of serums and facial oils, my eyes tend to look dull, tired, and puffy with subtle dark circles (thank you, stress!), and I’ve noticed a rougher, bumpier texture below my tear ducts and along my eye sockets, which I assume may be from wearing glasses during work hours. I also turned 30 earlier this summer, and about two weeks before this milestone of a birthday, I happened to be looking into a 10x magnified mirror to pluck my brows and noticed some new faint fine lines under my eyes—which, of course, did not sit very well with me.

I’ve tried and tested plenty of eye creams over the years, but not many have stuck and become a crucial part of my beauty regimen. I had recently been using Haoma's Soothing Eye Cream, but usually only applying it in the evening when I wasn’t feeling lazy about my nighttime regimen (which, TBH, wasn’t very often).

Fully committed to pampering my eyes going forward, I was eager to incorporate BeautyStat’s Universal C Eye Perfector into my daily routine. The brand recommends using it both AM and PM, so I applied it twice a day after washing my face and before slathering on the rest of my serums and moisturizers to ensure maximum absorbency. I patted it on under and around my eye area as well as the upper corners of my lids, avoiding getting too close to my lash lines.



Ingredients: Vitamin C works with CBD, green tea, and HA

The main ingredient of the Universal C Eye Perfector is vitamin C, which is known to improve the radiance and texture of the skin while diminishing the appearance of dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. Formulated with 5% of L-ascorbic acid, this product offers the benefits of vitamin C but should still be gentle enough to be used around the sensitive eye area.

In addition to vitamin C, this innovative gel-cream serum contains three other key ingredients: CBD, hyaluronic acid, and EGCG. CBD (derived from both cannabis Sativa seed oil and cannabis Sativa flower/leaf/stem extract) is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, soothing and calming the eye area. Hyaluronic acid, a favorite amongst skin-care enthusiasts, activates moisture within the skin with a plumping and hydrating effect. EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), an active component of green tea, also has antioxidant benefits—plus, it's anti-inflammatory and non-irritating.

We know this product to have a 5% concentrate of vitamin C (which is listed as the fourth ingredient), with CBD, EGCG (listed as Camellia Sinensis leaf extract), and hyaluronic acid appearing towards the top/middle of the list, indicating that they’re also present in effective concentrations.

The Universal C Eye Perfector is considered clean by Byrdie’s standards, is dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-approved, and is free of parabens, phthalates, preservatives, dyes, and fragrance.



Byrdie / Jenna Igneri

The Formulation: A patented delivery system prevents oxidation

Vitamin C can be hard to stabilize when in its purest form, and what makes BeautyStat’s Universal C products so unique is their patented stabilizing formulation. The brand developed an innovative encapsulation delivery method that is meant to protect each particle until it’s rubbed into the skin, preventing it from oxidizing and becoming less effective over time.



The Feel: Pretty much weightless

Many eye creams are thick and heavy, so I really loved how light and weightless this formula is—especially for daytime wear. It has a velvety soft texture, though it can feel slightly gritty at first (before the encapsulated vitamin C absorbs). The product quickly absorbs into the skin, leaving behind a satin-like finish without any residue at all, which makes it a great base for makeup. According to the brand, it can also extend the wear of makeup, acting as an antioxidant-packed primer.



The Scent: Subtle and fresh

Although the Universal C Eye Perfector doesn't contain fragrance, it does have a subtle fresh scent due to its ingredients. As many Vitamin C products are infamous for having a not-so-pleasant “meaty” scent, I was happy that, much like the brand’s allover vitamin C serum, it doesn’t smell even remotely like hot dogs.



Byrdie / Jenna Igneri

Drying & Irritation: Very slight stinging sensation, no irritation

Many highly concentrated vitamin C skincare products can cause slight tingling or stinging when applied, but because the Universal C Eye Perfector has a lower concentration (just 5%), I experienced much less (though still some) of this sensation.

However, be wary of applying the product too close to your eyes if you’re going to sweat. I was always careful to not apply too close to my lash line, but workouts (or, simply walking out my front door in July) caused me to sweat more than usual, and on a few occasions, the product dripped into my eyes and irritated them temporarily.



The Packaging: Pump bottle allows for precise application

Unlike the majority of jarred eye creams I’ve tried, the Universal C Eye Perfector is packaged in an easy-to-use pump bottle applicator. Each pump measures out the exact amount needed to apply, so you never have to worry about whether you’re applying too little or too much product. This also means you won’t be wasting any excess product.



Byrdie / Jenna Igneri

Sensitivity: Retin-A is OK for non-sensitive skin

Typically, you might want to avoid layering daily use of vitamin C with retinol, copper peptides, and alpha-hydroxy acids because they can destabilize it and make it ineffective. However, BeautyStat states you can use its vitamin C products with Retin-A, but, according to an email to Byrdie from Robinson, the brand's founder, only do so if your skin can tolerate it.



The Science: Internal test showed powerful results

BeautyStat performed a clinical test on 48 women who each used the product twice daily for four weeks. Of those 48 testers, 100% agreed that under-eye skin felt hydrated and firmed, with 98% agreeing their under-eye skin was brightened and refreshed and looked smoother and softer. Also, 98% noted a decrease in lines, wrinkles, and puffiness, and 94% noted diminished under-eye circles. One hundred percent also found that makeup applied more easily and stayed in place longer. Overall, 100% of consumers “liked” the product and noted an overall improvement in appearance, with 63% claiming they “loved it.”

However, it's important to keep in mind that this was not an outside study—it was performed by the brand itself.



Byrdie / Jenna Igneri

The Results: Instantly softer skin, brighter eyes over time

As soon as I first applied Universal C Eye Perfector, the skin around my eye area was softer and hydrated and left with a non-greasy, velvety texture. By the end of the day, my under eyes and lids still felt soft to the touch.

The brand mentions that it helps eye makeup stay in place longer. I tend to wear minimal makeup during humid summer weather, but I did feel that this product acted as a great primer, keeping my light foundation and eyeshadow (if any) in place much better than if I had I just applied them over moisturizer.

After my three-week testing period, I looked much more alive!

The most significant results were a noticeable improvement in skin texture; the bumpiness I noticed in some areas of my under eye had virtually vanished, and my eyes were significantly less puffy.

I also noticed a slight improvement in my under-eye circles. In terms of those pesky fine lines I mentioned earlier, I only noticed a very subtle difference, but enough so to persuade me to continue to use and (hopefully) see them reduced more significantly over time.



Byrdie / Jenna Igneri

The Value: Worth the price

The Universal C Eye Perfector will set you back $65 per 0.5 fluid ounces. While that may seem like a steep price for such a small amount of product, a little goes a long way. Considering how happy I was with the results, I definitely plan to spend $65 on a restock once this bottle runs out.



Similar Products: You've got options

Haoma Soothing Eye Cream ($95): The one eye cream I’ve been using as of late (though not consistently) is Haoma’s Soothing Eye Cream. Both claim similar benefits, using CBD to calm and soothe the delicate skin of the eye area. Universal C uses vitamin C meant to brighten and improve skin radiance and texture, while the Soothing Eye Cream uses mulberry and licorice meant to do the same, plus yarrow, which is meant to improve circulation and reduce inflammation. Both creams are lightweight and leave behind no residue, which makes them ideal for daytime use, though the Soothing Eye Cream has a much more luxurious, creamier texture and feel when first applied.

I personally am obsessed with any product Haoma has ever put out, but in terms of cost, the Soothing Eye Cream is more expensive for less product (ringing in at $95 for 0.4 fluid ounces). Considering Universal C boasts similar results at a lower price point, it’s an obvious choice.

BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner $80): Okay, this one isn’t an eye cream, but since there’s so much hype around BeautyStat’s original product, the Universal C Skin Refiner—a topical vitamin C gel-cream serum meant for the whole face—I figured it was worth a comparison—especially because some of you might be thinking, why can’t I just slather this under my eyes, too?

Both are effective in improving the skin’s radiance, texture, and moisture levels, but the Skin Refiner is much stronger, formulated with 20% of vitamin C compared to the Eye Perfector’s 5%. Considering this is being applied to much more sensitive skin—and not to mention, very close to your eyeballs—the Eye Perfector is a much more suitable (and ophthalmologist-approved) vitamin C option for this area of the face.

