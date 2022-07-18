14 Beauty Products for When It Feels Like Everyone’s on Vacation Without You

Is everyone on vacation without me? It certainly looks that way. Lately, life has felt like an endless scroll of “friends” (internet and otherwise) soaking up rays on the Amalfi coast, clinking glasses of Aperol, and laughing haughtily without me. Maybe (probably) there’s a bit of projection here, but I’ve lost the plot. Photos featuring couples in breathable linens at a seaside dinner in Lisbon seem to be multiplying on Instagram. French rosé haunts me. Bougie algorithm aside, this hunch—that everyone is traveling without me—actually is a real phenomenon.

Dubbed ‘revenge travel,’ lessened Covid restrictions worldwide have caused a surge in vacations this summer. People everywhere are trying to make up for lost time, staying booked (flights, hotels, reservations) and busy (shopping, sunbathing, relaxing) while the warm weather lasts. But, what happens with the rest of us? The ones who won’t (or can’t) jet-set this summer? All that’s left is to find ways to cope.

Personally, I tried bargaining. It didn’t last long—just try googling “affordable flights to Nice in August,” and you’ll see what I mean. Anger was also no good (there are more important things to worry about). No, what I recommend is a healthy dose of straight-up denial. When the world is messy, and everyone else is on vacation, it might just be time to lather on some sunscreen, grab a book, and spritz yourself. Trust me, it's the only thing that works.

Ahead are some summery products to get you in the mood. Close your eyes, and it's almost like you're on the Italian coast.

The World's Most Indulgent Sunscreen

"The world's most indulgent sunscreen" absolutely lives up to its name. This yummy, fragrant oil will take your daily sunscreen application from drudgery to who is she?

Fragrant (and Shimmery) Body Oil

I mean... What's more "hot summer night" than a fragrant body oil with the perfect amount of glitter? Spritz some on and pretend you're in the south of France.

Massive Amounts of Glow

If you're noticing a theme here, it's intentional. Faking a vacation requires massive amounts of glow, and this luminizer from Saie is one of the best. Go for the SunGlow shade for a healthy dose of extra-bronzy shine.

Smell Like the South of France

I discovered this perfume while staying at the iconic Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten in Hamburg (a historic hotel that oozes old-world glamour), and I immediately knew it would be my seasonal scent. Inspired by summers on the Mediterranean, this storied perfume is equal parts joyful and spontaneity. It's a splurge for sure, but for those so inclined, it's absolutely guaranteed to transport you to your last getaway.

Beach Waves Without the Beach

Beachy waves without the beach are easier said than done. But, this luxurious spray uses Pink Bolivian Salt and hydrating ingredients to give your hair a salt-kissed tousle without the dryness a synthetic texturizer can cause. Plus, Ceremonia's intoxicating Guava scent smells just like a tropical vacay.

Add Some Fresh, Juicy Gloss (Why Not?)

There's nothing like a fresh, juicy gloss come summer, and this formula from The Lip Bar is my holy grail. Unlike many high-shine products, this one is all glitz no stickiness. Plus, it's super moisturizing and its sheer finish looks amazing with a nude lip liner.

Popsicle Lips for Days

Found: the perfect Bouche Mordue (French for "bitten lips"). This formula is heavenly feeling and super buildable, so you can pack it on at night or smudge it up for a "popsicle lips" moment.

Highlight Everything

Take one look at Danessa Myricks' highlighting palette, and you'll know where I'm going with this. Vacation denial is all about bronze and glitter—we're going for more "sun-slapped" than "sun-kissed"—and this product delivers on all fronts. You've got every shade, tone, and shimmer you could possibly need. It's time to light up your face and body for a vacation-worthy glow.

A Skincare Spritz

When traveling, less is more in terms of skincare. While I don't recommend giving up the SPF, we all could do with a routine decluttering come summer. Boum-boum milk is exactly the kind of dewy, hydrating 3-in-1 to simplify your life like a true jet-setter. As a primer, refresher, and nighttime reset, this 3-in-one toner, serum, and moisturizer is the perfect travel companion for both long summer journeys (plane rides) and short trips (car rides to the grocery store).

Accessorize Like the Amalfi Coast

Nothing says "I'm off to the Amalfi Coast, darling" like a bright Pucci scarf. Yes, the price tag is hefty, but this statement accessory will last you for years to come. Plus, it's still cheaper than an Italian vacation.

Fake a Sunburn

Fake a sunburn by tapping this creamy blush on your nose, cheeks, and chin for a natural glow. There's no shame in implying you got sun somewhere far away and fabulous.

Don't Forget the Claw Clip

You simply must be prepared for a convertible ride at all times if you're living like it's vacation time all the time. This limited edition clip will do the trick (and goes well with a bright print or neon swimsuit).

The Candle Version of a Sundress

Introducing the candle equivalent of the perfect sundress: light, comfortable, and able to spark immediate joy—even when you're lighting it in a cramped, air-conditioned apartment.

Bronze, Bronze, and then Bronze Again

Creamy, bronzed perfection from Chanel. If this doesn't make you feel like you just got back from a long week of sipping and relaxing beachside, nothing will.