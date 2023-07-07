Shoppers Call This Viral K-Beauty Brightening Essence “Hydrating and Refreshing” And It’s On Sale for $14

While Amazon Prime Day doesn't offically start until July 11, there are already many early deals that you can find on the website—especially a lot of beauty and personal care items on major sale, including everything from electric razors to serums. Fortunately for us, there are many K-beauty skincare products on sale, making it a great time to stock up.

Shop now: Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Essence Water, $14 (originally $18)

You’ve probably seen Beauty of Joseon’s TikTok viral sunscreen (the Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics) and the rest of their products have been increasing in popularity ever since—including the brand’s Ginseng Essence Water, which has almost 1,000 5-star reviews on Amazon—and is currently 21 percent off as an early Prime Day deal.

This brightening essence is popular for a reason—it’s full of necessary skin nutrients for a healthy-looking complexion, such as niacinamide, ginseng and glycerin. It’s formulated with 80 percent ginseng root water, which contains antioxidants to protect your skin from environmental free radicals that can accelerate signs of aging. The ingredient also has anti-inflammatory and hydrating properties. The niacinamide in the formula also works to even the skin tone and maintain a strong skin barrier.



Reviewers raved that after using the essence over time, their skin felt softer and smoother, and it gave them a noticeably, healthy glow. They also loved that it soothed their irritated skin and eased redness.

Whether you are always on the lookout for a new essence or simply want to add something new to add to your anti-aging routine, this year’s Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to try it for yourself. Many of the brand’s skincare offerings will be between 10 and 15 percent off, but the serum is 21 percent off right now—snag it before the official sale starts on Tuesday.

