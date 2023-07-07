Shoppers Call This Viral K-Beauty Brightening Essence “Hydrating and Refreshing” And It’s On Sale for $14

You can get it for 21% off right now on Amazon

By
Shannon Stubbs
Shannon Stubbs Headshot
Shannon Stubbs
Shannon is the Updates Writer at Byrdie. Her work has appeared in NYLON, Bustle, The Zoe Report, Insider, Soko Glam's The Klog and L'Oréal Paris's Beauty Magazine.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Published on 07/07/23 03:00PM
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.
Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Essence Water Arranged on a Neutral Background

Byrdie / Alli Waataja

While Amazon Prime Day doesn't offically start until July 11, there are already many early deals that you can find on the website—especially a lot of beauty and personal care items on major sale, including everything from electric razors to serums. Fortunately for us, there are many K-beauty skincare products on sale, making it a great time to stock up. 

Shop now: Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Essence Water, $14 (originally $18)

Amazon Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Essence Water

Amazon

You’ve probably seen Beauty of Joseon’s TikTok viral sunscreen (the Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics) and the rest of their products have been increasing in popularity ever since—including the brand’s Ginseng Essence Water, which has almost 1,000 5-star reviews on Amazon—and is currently 21 percent off as an early Prime Day deal. 

This brightening essence is popular for a reason—it’s full of necessary skin nutrients for a healthy-looking complexion, such as niacinamide, ginseng and glycerin. It’s formulated with 80 percent ginseng root water, which contains antioxidants to protect your skin from environmental free radicals that can accelerate signs of aging. The ingredient also has anti-inflammatory and hydrating properties. The niacinamide in the formula also works to even the skin tone and maintain a strong skin barrier.

Reviewers raved that after using the essence over time, their skin felt softer and smoother, and it gave them a noticeably, healthy glow. They also loved that it soothed their irritated skin and eased redness. 

Whether you are always on the lookout for a new essence or simply want to add something new to add to your anti-aging routine, this year’s Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to try it for yourself. Many of the brand’s skincare offerings will be between 10 and 15 percent off, but the serum is 21 percent off right now—snag it before the official sale starts on Tuesday. 

More Brightening Skincare On Sale Now

ZitSticka HYPERFADE, Microdart Patch to Fade The Appearance of Post-Zit Dark Spots, $34 (originally $43)

ZitSticka Hyperfade Patches

Amazon

CeraVe Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid, $14 (originally $29)

Amazon CeraVe Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, $13 (originally $25)

Amazon COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Amazon

RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $18 (originally $25)

Amazon RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Amazon
Featured Video

Related Stories