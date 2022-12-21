14 Beauty (and Life) Lessons We Learned From Celebs in 2022

In many ways, maximalism dominated 2022's trend cycle—from "Plazacore" to metallic chrome nails. However, when it came to beauty and self-care routines, a different strategy came into vogue, one that was refreshingly simple.

2022 brought the idea of "quiet quitting" into the mainstream, a shorthand for doing the basics of your job description without falling into the trap of going above and beyond. Beauty trends mirrored this new outlook, as people focused on scaling back without sacrificing efficacy. In essence, use only what works for you, leave the rest behind.



Celebrities embraced the same shift. Throughout 2022, many opened up to Byrdie about the routines, hacks, and products that defined their year. Although everyone had different favorites, they all seemed to share the same goal: decluttering their beauty routines and lives.



Ahead, we pulled together the best beauty advice from zoom dates, skincare deep dives, and beauty chats we shared with celebs in 2022.

Hailey Bieber Clued Us in on Her Simple Skincare Hack

For Hailey Bieber, minimalism is a key tenet of her self-care ethos. Bieber keeps her routine bare bones—as is reflected in her three-piece skincare line, Rhode—and she’s discovered some simple, effective skincare tricks along the way. “When I started double cleansing, that was such a game changer for me—it breaks down SPF and makeup,” she explained. “And when I started applying products on damp skin instead of drying off my skin and then applying the products, that made a huge difference as well.”

Kim Kardashian Told Us How Her Routine Evolved

Kim Kardashian knows the importance of a well-rounded skincare routine. “I’ve really pared down my makeup routine, but I think my skincare routine has gotten longer," she shared with us. "The older I get, the more I find I need to put into it, especially at nighttime.”

Lauren Hutton Shared Her Refreshing Approach to Aging

"Whether it's beauty or fashion, there's an obsession with youth," the icon told us. "But if we're lucky, we're all going to get old. I think it's time to realize that anti-aging is an old-fashioned term. There's a lot of research that shows that our attitudes have so much to do with how we age, so instead of worrying about this wrinkle or that spot, we should all be focused on taking good care of our skin and ourselves, and the industry can help shift that conversation for the future."

Alicia Keyes Explained Her Approach to Beauty

Alicia Keyes isn’t married to one skincare routine—and that’s just how she likes it. “Over time, I realized that my relationship with beauty is much more fluid,” she told Byrdie. “My relationship with beauty now is I get to choose however I want to experience and express… So now I just flow and flow with the way that I flow.”

Addison Rae Opened Up About Dealing With Breakouts

Addison Rae describes her routine as “less is more,” so it makes sense that she keeps to the basics, especially when it comes to acne. Her go-to ingredient? “Salicylic acid. I only really use it when my skin needs it. It's not too consistent unless I need to treat a specific breakout. I like the Ordinary Salicylic Acid Serum ($7) the best.”

Amanda Seyfried Told Us the Key to Saving Damaged Hair

Amanda Seyfried’s famously gorgeous hair went through a rough patch while shooting The Dropout. "I really burned my hair while filming The Dropout because we used a lot of hot tools to create Elizabeth's undone look. I only wash it every four days or so, and I think that's one of the reasons it's still healthy."

Venus Williams Gave Us a New Outlook on Our Bodies

The way something looks shouldn’t determine its value, and Venus Williams is done feeding into that narrative. “We have to focus on what our bodies can do for us, especially as women. There's so much focus on whether our bodies fit the standard of what society says [it should]... We have to let go of those norms and refocus on what our bodies are doing for us.”

Laverne Cox Modeled Her Life Philosophy

Laverne Cox summed up her 2022 New Year’s goal in one sentence: “It’s about dancing more.” For her, dancing doesn't mean having faultless technique and form; it's more about practice than perfection—something we could all learn from.

Shannon Thornton Demonstrated Self-Care

For Shannon Thornton, star of P-Valley, self-care is a mental practice. “I like to do guided meditation for ten minutes, and I try to do that every morning. I'd probably light some candles, sage, and palo santo while manifesting what I want for the day or future.” She also looks to non-traditional modes of meditation—listening to Burna Boy helps her stay grounded.

Madeline Brewer Shared Her Favorite Cleanser

Like the rest of the world, Madeline Brewer finds tons of cult-favorite skincare products on TikTok. One app recommendation seriously upgraded her nighttime routine. "I love Tula's Purifying Cleanser ($34) and I use it every night.”

Mindy Kaling Found a Serum That Changed Her Skin

Kaling has her morning routine down to a science, and a reliable brightening serum is a crucial part of the equation. “My friend Lara Devgan is a doctor in New York, and she makes her own Vitamin C E Ferulic ($145). I'm obsessed with it, and it's been game-changing for my skin.”

Rihanna Let Us in on Her "Magic" Contour Product

Rihanna relies on Fenty’s Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick ($28) for the perfect contour. “It works like magic, especially when my face changes and a second chin pops up and my nose decides to double in width.”

Marsai Martin Modeled Staying True to Herself

Keeping on top of trends isn’t a bad thing, but it’s important not to lose yourself. According to Marsai Martin, “When it comes to your hair, makeup, and wardrobe, you need to wear what makes you feel like you. That's the only thing that matters to me, especially when it comes to red carpets and photo shoots.”

Aja Naomi King Told Us the Mascara She's Loyal to

Take it from Aja Naomi King: Drugstore mascaras can give you long and thick lashes fit for a red carpet. "An OG favorite is the Voluminous Original Mascara ($9). I have used it forever and will never part from it.”