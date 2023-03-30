I’m a Beauty Editor and These Are The 8 Products I Can't Resist Buying For Spring

As soon as spring arrives, I feel a deep urge to change up my beauty routine. I trade rich moisturizers for gel formulas, choose fresh fragrances over my beloved smokey scents, and reach for makeup items that feel lightweight and effortless to apply. Along with seasonal swaps, I’ve also been trying to be just a bit more conscious about the products I choose from an ingredient perspective, making Credo Beauty a go-to retailer thanks to their already curated selection of products formulated without tons of potentially irritating ingredients and more sustainable practices.

So, if you’re in need of some spring shopping inspiration, and you too are trying to be more selection of your product picks, you’ve come to the right place. Ahead, I’m sharing some of my tried and true skincare, makeup, and fragrance items for spring—all available at Credo Beauty.

Tata Harper Water-Lock Moisturizer

Credo Beauty

Shop now: Credo Beauty, $68

My oily skin adores this lightweight moisturizer for the daytime. It has an incredibly light, almost whipped, creamy consistency that provides just the right amount of hydration to keep my skin comfortable and moisturized throughout the day without getting greasy. It’s formulated with peptides and hyaluronic acid to support a healthy skin barrier, and it creates a subtle radiance on the complexion. I love that it layers beautifully with other skincare and makeup products, and the fact that it’s refillable earns major bonus points.

Ranavat Brightening Saffron Facial Serum

Credo Beauty

Shop now: Credo Beauty, Starting at $35

If you’re struggling with dull skin, I cannot recommend this serum enough—regardless of the season. Admittedly, very few serums have created a noticeable improvement in the appearance of my skin, but this one is an exception. It’s formulated with a blend of ayurvedic herbs and two grams of saffron in each bottle. While saffron is known for its antioxidant and brightening properties, I was still taken aback by how much this actually increased the vibrancy of my complexion. Over the last few months, I’ve been applying it to damp skin in the morning and layering moisturizer on top, but given that it is fairly oily (albeit lightweight), I’ll be transitioning it into my nighttime routine as soon as the temperatures outside rise.



Pipette Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

Credo Beauty

Shop now: Credo Beauty, $15

To put it simply, I’m working on practicing what I preach. Although I’ve spent years proclaiming the importance of wearing sunscreen daily, I haven’t been diligent about it myself. I’ve struggled to find formulas that are comfortable and layer well underneath makeup, while also being affordable enough that I don’t feel inclined to ration them. This reef-safe and mineral SPF checks almost all of my boxes—it’s airy and easy to blend, plays nicely with others, doesn’t create a major white cast, and is truly affordable. While the finish is a bit more radiant than I would prefer for my oily skin, this is easily something I can look past considering how effective, high-quality, and non-irritating the formula is on my skin. I also love that it was formulated for adults and babies, and is safe for all skin types, including sensitive.



Ere Perez Carrot Colour Pot

Credo Beauty

Shop now: Credo Beauty, $31

In my opinion, cream blush is a year-round staple. But I love this one in particular because it applies beautifully both on top of foundation as well as on bare skin. If you’re like me and tend to ditch foundation more often during the warmer months, I think you’ll fall in love with how well this formula looks on clean, moisturized skin. The emollient formula is thin and creamy, making it effortless to blend out with your fingertips, a sponge, or a brush. It creates a luminous finish that lasts, and I appreciate that shades are incredibly pigmented, meaning they suit a wide variety of skin tones. I’m especially partial to the Hello shade, a poppy red, for spring.

Tower 28 It's a Mauve-ment Lip + Cheek Duo

Credo Beauty

Shop now: Credo Beauty, $27

Monochromatic makeup is chic and easy to create, and this lip gloss and blush duo is perfect for achieving the look. Both the cream blush and the lip gloss formulas are hero products for the brand, which is no surprise considering how well they perform and how beautiful they look once applied. I adore the cream blush in this mauve shade because it gives my cheeks a pop of color with some depth and dimension, and the matching gloss is equally as beautiful and ultra-moisturizing on the lips.

Kosas Cloud Set Baked Setting & Smoothing Powder

Kosas

Shop now: Credo Beauty, $35

Warm weather brings sweat and greasy skin, so needless to say, having a setting powder on hand is extremely beneficial. I’ve often preferred loose powders over pressed options because they tend to be more finely milled, but this pressed formula features a weightless, almost undetectable texture that’s also more mess-free than loose powders. It contains bamboo stem and passionfruit leaf extract to reduce shine and smooth the skin, as well as Chinese peony to blur the appearance of pores. It does an excellent job of controlling shine without looking cakey, making it an excellent choice for all skin types, even those with dry or flaky skin.

Mara Chia + Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil

Credo Beauty

Shop now: Credo Beauty, $58

Double cleansing is a great way to ensure that you’re removing all traces of makeup and getting a really thorough cleanse, but I think it’s even more important during the spring and summer months. Having a product like this one, that works to break down oil, makeup, sunscreen, and outdoor grime is key to preventing breakouts and keeping your skin clear. This luxe formula works to cleanse the skin while also very gently exfoliating, thanks to the inclusion of fruit enzymes in the formula. And if you prefer a super gentle cleanse in the morning that won’t leave your skin feeling dry or taut, this is also a great option for that.



Henry Rose Windows Down Eau de Parfum

Credo Beauty

Shop now: Credo Beauty, Starting at $35

Come springtime, I set aside my boozy and smokey fragrances in favor of fresh and citrusy options. This one of Henry Rose is a recent favorite of mine because the combination of citrus, tea, florals, musk, and wood notes blend together to create a crisp, approachable fragrance that’s wearable day and night. It’s not too sharp or aldehydic—it has just the right amount of tanginess to give it a little unique twist.