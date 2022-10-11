Despite trying a massive amount of new beauty products as part of my job, there are some staples in my vast product collection that I consistently repurchase. And if you’re anything like me, you cringe every time you swipe your credit card on beauty restocks. So, when Amazon announced their second Prime Day sale (officially known as the Prime Early Access Sale), I was thrilled to learn that tons of my staple items would be majorly discounted.
Starting today, for 48 hours you’ll be able to shop hundreds of products in all different categories at a discounted price. Whether you’re replenishing your favorite items, finally treating yourself to something on your wishlist, or getting ahead in your holiday shopping, it’s the perfect opportunity to take advantage of some pretty sweet deals.
So if you’re curious about what a beauty editor is purchasing during the sale, or you’re in need of some product recommendations, keep reading because I’m sharing what’s in my cart.
Below, check out five beauty editor-approved deals to shop during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.
Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother
I’m guilty of overusing hot tools to style my hair, resulting in damage, split ends, and frizz. But since using this styling cream consistently, I’ve noticed a significant difference in the look and feel of my hair. The signature Olaplex bond building technology works to strengthen strands and prevent future damage, while also helping with frizz-reduction.
If I’ll be giving myself a blowout, I apply a dime-size amount on damp hair before styling, and I find that it helps me achieve a smoother, more sleek result. If I’m sporting my signature loose waves, I apply a little bit on my lengths after styling, and it works to seal my ends and reduce frizz. Considering that it’s a part of my daily hair care routine, there’s no doubt that I’ll be restocking during the sale.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
To put it simply, I can never have too many of these iconic lip masks. And considering that it won Best Overall in our lab test of the Best Lip Masks of 2022, I’m clearly not alone. I keep several on my nightstand, one in my bag, and one on my vanity—so I happily purchase more when I have the opportunity to get them on sale. Aside from the ultra-hydrating, smooth formula that truly keeps my lips in great condition, I love how many scents there are to choose from. I recently purchased the new limited edition Pumpkin Spice scent, and it’s a delicious depiction of fall—my favorite time of the year. If you prefer fruity fragrances, you can’t go wrong with Berry, the scent that started it all.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch The Original
I wish I didn’t need these incredible hydrocolloid pimple patches, but I sure am glad they exist. When I’m dealing with a pesky breakout that won’t seem to go away, or I feel one just reaching the surface of my skin, I pop one of these on before bed and let it work its magic. It helps to flatten raised blemishes and pull the gunk out of pus-filled pimples—glamorous, I know. But nine times out of ten, I wake up with a noticeable improvement. Not to mention, applying one also prevents me from picking at my skin. And considering that I always make sure that I have a healthy stock of them in my beauty stash, buying a pack of 72 on sale is a no-brainer for me.
Murad Acne Clarifying Cleanser
Because I have oily skin, I like to use a cleanser containing salicylic acid once daily—and this one has been my go-to for as long as I can remember. Salicylic acid is a popular skincare ingredient that is known to help balance oil and treat acne. I love this formula from Murad because it’s effective, it lathers really well, and it provides a cooling sensation when it makes contact with the skin. It’s seen me through (and helped me with) my teenage breakouts, my perpetually greasy skin, and my incredibly frustrating enlarged pores that emerged a few years ago. It holds a permanent spot in my shower, so I’m always restocking it when I get the chance to snag it for a deal.
Beautyblender Pop Makeup Sponge
With plenty of affordable makeup sponges on the market, I’ve tried to find one that rivals the beloved Beautyblender Original Makeup Sponge so that I can save some coins on my beauty routine. But no matter how many I put to the test, none truly compare. It has the perfect density—not too firm that it’s harsh when you pounce it on your skin, and not so soft that it soaks up the foundation you’re applying. The shape, smooth texture, and ideal density make it the best makeup sponge on the market in my book, and my makeup simply doesn’t look as good when I’m without it. So, I take every chance I get to stock up on this pricey sponge at a discounted price, and if you’re interested in experiencing the magic, I recommend picking one up during the sale.