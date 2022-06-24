How Beauty Brands Are Supporting the Fight for Abortion Rights

Everyone can remember where they were on the evening of May 2, 2022. A leaked Supreme Court opinion draft seemed to confirm what so many had feared might materialize: a vote to overturn the landmark ruling Roe v. Wade. While rumors swirled about the origin of the leak, the document’s legitimacy was all but confirmed—and on June 24, the decision was formally published and announced. Roe v. Wade's seminal five-decade protection of abortion rights is over.
The consequences of this ruling are serious and immediate: Trigger bans in 13 states make abortion access instantly illegal, with at least 13 others poised to pass further restrictions if not outright bans. Abortion is healthcare, and an individual’s right to choose should be considered inalienable. Restricting access to safe, affordable abortions will impact everyone, but will most directly and disproportionally harm both people of color and marginalized communities—groups already facing greater health risks in general.
The situation is dire, and it’s not hard to feel discouraged. Fortunately, there are countless individuals, communities, and brands uniting to provide resources, share information, and speak out against the dangerous decision. Below, we compiled the beauty brands making a difference in the fight for safe, accessible abortions and healthcare for all.
Don't Ban Equality
Members of Don't Ban Equality (which includes 60-plus beauty brands) are the single largest network of businesses dedicated to supporting abortion reproductive rights. Read more about the initiative here.
Billie
"From day one, we have celebrated and championed women’s rights to make choices for themselves," said Billie on Instagram. As such, the body care brand (which has a history of prioritizing inclusivity) is donating $100,000 to the ACLU "to help provide resources to those who are fighting to protect human rights."
Ouai
Ouai took a stand to support reproductive rights, writing "70% of us are women, and the other 30% are men that support the right for women to make our own choices about our health and well-being" in an Instagram post. The brand also announced a $10,000 donation to support Planned Parenthood, as well as a promise that "for every like this post gets, we’ll donate an additional $1 – up to $10K."
Benefit
Benefit—which has partnered with Planned Parenthood for years—doubled down on its commitment to abortion rights. "As a brand built by women in the 1970s, we’re outraged the fight for #ReproductiveRights is just as prevalent today," the makeup company shared on Instagram. Benefit is committed to supporting Planned Parenthood as part of its Bold Is Beautiful Project since 2019.
Youth to the People
Youth to the People shared a list of organizations that are supporting reproductive, health, and abortion rights with its community on Instagram. While it's by no means comprehensive, this guide can act as a starting point for those without access to the healthcare they need. You can see the full list at Healthcare Access + Resource Guide.
E.l.f. Cosmetics
E.l.f. cosmetics vowed to take action in the wake of the Supreme Court leak. On May 11, the brand shared its plan on Instagram, which includes a $25,000 donation to Planned Parenthood, employee donation matching, and a promise to cover the cost of travel and lodging for employees who need full access to reproductive care services.
Fur
Fur believes in the power of choice. The brand shared support for abortion rights via a note from its founders on Instagram and committed to "donating to the National Network of Abortion Funds."