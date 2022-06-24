How Beauty Brands Are Supporting the Fight for Abortion Rights

Everyone can remember where they were on the evening of May 2, 2022. A leaked Supreme Court opinion draft seemed to confirm what so many had feared might materialize: a vote to overturn the landmark ruling Roe v. Wade. While rumors swirled about the origin of the leak, the document’s legitimacy was all but confirmed—and on June 24, the decision was formally published and announced. Roe v. Wade's seminal five-decade protection of abortion rights is over.

The consequences of this ruling are serious and immediate: Trigger bans in 13 states make abortion access instantly illegal, with at least 13 others poised to pass further restrictions if not outright bans. Abortion is healthcare, and an individual’s right to choose should be considered inalienable. Restricting access to safe, affordable abortions will impact everyone, but will most directly and disproportionally harm both people of color and marginalized communities—groups already facing greater health risks in general.

The situation is dire, and it’s not hard to feel discouraged. Fortunately, there are countless individuals, communities, and brands uniting to provide resources, share information, and speak out against the dangerous decision. Below, we compiled the beauty brands making a difference in the fight for safe, accessible abortions and healthcare for all.